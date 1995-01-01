Trump's Plan Could Make Investors Very Wealthy

By: Mike Klesta

We aren't politicos here at The Motley Fool.

But we know a great investing opportunity when we see one. And this is one of the biggest we've seen in years.

Our team of analysts spotted what could be a $1.6 trillion opportunity lurking in Donald Trump's infrastructure plans.

And given this team's superb track record (more than tripling the market over the past decade), you don't want to miss what they found.

They've picked 11 stocks poised to profit from Trump's first 100 days as president. History has shown that getting in early on a good idea can often pay big bucks – so don't miss out on this moment.

Trump's infrastructure plan is a moon-landing sized project that has the potential to pour hundreds of billions of dollars into the coffers of a select group of companies...

And not to alarm you, but Trump’s inauguration is just around the corner… Time is running out on this opportunity.

Motley Fool Stock Advisor's brand-new report "Profit Playbook: 11 Stocks for Trump" is available now and contains active "buy" recommendations suited especially for committed investors.

So if you're willing to take advantage of this special information before Trump takes office, enter your email below to learn how you can unlock the full details...

Our Stock Advisor service’s average recommendation has a 203% return (more than triple the market)… So you can imagine the opportunity for 11 stocks that are being promised a pile of money from Trump.

So please don’t delay. Enter your email address below to get started and learn how you can unlock the full details around these 11 incredible recommendations and Stock Advisor. Email Address:

Privacy/Legal Information. By submitting your email address, you consent to us keeping you informed about updates to our website and about other products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.