Choosing between a high-yield pharmaceutical powerhouse and a diversified healthcare leader requires looking at growth and stability. You must decide whether AbbVie (ABBV +0.89%) or Abbott Laboratories (ABT -0.14%) better fits your 2026 investment strategy.

AbbVie focuses on high-margin specialized drugs, while Abbott operates across medical devices, diagnostics, and consumer products. This comparison helps you weigh the explosive potential of drug development against the broad stability of a diversified medical conglomerate. Both companies are cornerstones of the industry but offer very different risk and reward profiles for your money.

Collapse ABBV & ABT : Performance Comparison Key Financial Metrics ABBV – AbbVie $ 246.04 + 0.89 % ( + $ 2.17 ) ABT – Abbott Laboratories $ 107.81 – 0.14 % ( - $ 0.15 ) Market Cap $435B 52wk Range $ 190.75 - $ 267.47 Gross Margin 71.42 % P/E Ratio 69.57 EPS (TTM) $ 3.54 Dividend & Yield $6.83 (2.78%) Market Cap $187B 52wk Range $ 81.97 - $ 137.49 Gross Margin 52.81 % P/E Ratio 34.85 EPS (TTM) $ 3.09 Dividend & Yield $2.48 (2.30%) ABBV – AbbVie $ 246.04 + 0.89 % ( + $ 2.17 ) Market Cap $435B 52wk Range $ 190.75 - $ 267.47 Gross Margin 71.42 % P/E Ratio 69.57 EPS (TTM) $ 3.54 Dividend & Yield $6.83 (2.78%) ABT – Abbott Laboratories $ 107.81 – 0.14 % ( - $ 0.15 ) Market Cap $187B 52wk Range $ 81.97 - $ 137.49 Gross Margin 52.81 % P/E Ratio 34.85 EPS (TTM) $ 3.09 Dividend & Yield $2.48 (2.30%)

The case for AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies in the pharmaceutical stocks space. It discovers and commercializes advanced treatments for immunology, neuroscience, oncology, and aesthetics. In the United States, three wholesale distributors, McKesson, Cardinal Health, and Cencora, account for substantially all product sales. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, although the company serves many other global entities.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $61.2 billion, which represented approximately 8.6% growth over the previous year. The company reported roughly $4.2 billion in net income for the period, resulting in a net margin of nearly 6.9%. While revenue expanded, this net margin indicates that a smaller portion of each dollar in sales was captured as profit compared to the prior fiscal year.

AbbVie reported a debt-to-equity ratio of nearly -21.1x in its December 2025 balance sheet. This value means that total liabilities exceed shareholder equity. The company maintains a current ratio of approximately 0.7x, which measures its ability to pay short-term debts. Free cash flow, which is the cash remaining after accounting for operations and equipment purchases, reached close to $17.8 billion.

The case for Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories operates as a global healthcare company with 122,000 employees and a presence in more than 160 countries. It markets a wide range of technologies, including cardiovascular tools, diabetes monitors, and nutritional supplements. Its customer base is highly diverse, including hospitals, clinics, and retail pharmacies, with no single customer concentration that would materially impact the business.

In FY 2025, revenue reached roughly $44.3 billion, marking a growth of nearly 5.7% year-over-year. The company reported net income of approximately $6.5 billion, resulting in a net margin of roughly 14.7%. This net income figure was a significant decrease from the previous year, following a period of higher performance in the diagnostics segment.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, Abbott maintained a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 0.3x. This ratio measures total debt relative to shareholder equity, suggesting a conservative amount of leverage. The company also reported a current ratio of close to 1.6x, which measures its ability to cover short-term obligations. Free cash flow, representing the cash generated after paying for operations and capital equipment, reached roughly $7.4 billion.

Risk profile comparison

AbbVie faces significant risks regarding patent protection for its major products, specifically Skyrizi and Rinvoq. The company also navigates pricing pressure from the Inflation Reduction Act, which allows government price setting for products like Imbruvica and Botox. Furthermore, the planned acquisition of Apogee Therapeutics for $10.9 billion increases debt and carries integration risks that could impact future capital allocation.

Abbott Laboratories is currently managing extensive legal exposure regarding its infant formula products, which could lead to substantial damage awards. The company also relies on a complex global supply chain that has previously faced recalls and regulatory scrutiny from the FDA. Additionally, Abbott carries higher debt levels following its $21 billion acquisition of Exact Sciences, which may limit its financial flexibility if interest rates fluctuate.

Valuation comparison

Abbott Laboratories looks cheaper based on its P/S ratio, but AbbVie offers a lower multiple when looking at its Forward P/E. The Forward P/E measures the price of a stock relative to its future earnings estimates, while the P/S ratio measures the price relative to annual sales.

Metric AbbVie Abbott Laboratories Forward P/E 16.1x 19.5x P/S ratio 6.7x 4.2x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

I'd go with AbbVie, though Abbott Laboratories deserves credit for running a well-diversified healthcare business across medical devices, diagnostics, and nutrition. Abbott beat earnings estimates in its most recent quarter, raised its full-year outlook, and the Exact Sciences acquisition adds a more exciting diagnostics story than it had before. For investors who want broad healthcare exposure with a steady dividend, it is a solid choice.

But AbbVie is running a tighter, more focused operation and delivering results that are hard to argue with. Revenue grew at a double-digit rate in the most recent quarter and the company raised its full-year outlook for the second time this year. Skyrizi and Rinvoq are each growing at an extraordinary pace in immunology. The neuroscience portfolio is also accelerating, adding a second major growth engine that most investors have underappreciated.

The Humira biosimilar headwind is largely in the rearview mirror now, and what's left is a company with multiple blockbuster drugs still in their prime growth years. If you’re a long-term investor, pipeline momentum like that is worth owning.