Investors often weigh the potential of a retail recovery against the stability of defense contracts. Comparing Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP -0.21%) and BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT +1.92%) reveals two distinct strategies for long-term growth.

Collapse AAP & BWXT : Performance Comparison Key Financial Metrics AAP – Advance Auto Parts $ 57.80 – 0.21 % ( - $ 0.12 ) BWXT – BWX Technologies $ 169.90 + 1.92 % ( + $ 3.20 ) Market Cap $3.5B 52wk Range $ 37.89 - $ 65.21 Gross Margin 44.40 % P/E Ratio 79.83 EPS (TTM) $ 0.72 Dividend & Yield $1.00 (1.73%) Market Cap $16B 52wk Range $ 157.10 - $ 241.82 Gross Margin 22.07 % P/E Ratio 43.98 EPS (TTM) $ 3.86 Dividend & Yield $1.04 (0.61%) AAP – Advance Auto Parts $ 57.80 – 0.21 % ( - $ 0.12 ) Market Cap $3.5B 52wk Range $ 37.89 - $ 65.21 Gross Margin 44.40 % P/E Ratio 79.83 EPS (TTM) $ 0.72 Dividend & Yield $1.00 (1.73%) BWXT – BWX Technologies $ 169.90 + 1.92 % ( + $ 3.20 ) Market Cap $16B 52wk Range $ 157.10 - $ 241.82 Gross Margin 22.07 % P/E Ratio 43.98 EPS (TTM) $ 3.86 Dividend & Yield $1.04 (0.61%)

Advance Auto Parts provides essential vehicle components to a wide range of customers, focusing on operational improvements to drive value. BWX Technologies serves critical defense and energy needs through nuclear innovation and government partnerships. While one targets a consumer turnaround, the other capitalizes on specialized industrial demand and expanding government budgets.

The case for Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts sells automotive replacement parts, accessories, and maintenance items to both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company operates thousands of stores across North America and recently expanded an AI-powered delivery partnership with OneRail to improve fulfillment speed. This strategic focus on professional accounts like local garages and service stations is intended to recapture market share in a highly competitive environment.

In FY 2025, revenue reached $8.6 billion, representing a year-over-year decline of approximately 5.4%. Despite the sales dip, the company managed to report a net income of $44 million, resulting in a net margin of approximately 0.5% for the fiscal year. The company is currently implementing a multi-year restructuring plan to optimize its supply chain, reduce costs, and enhance its competitive position in a fragmented market.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is nearly 2.4x. This metric compares total debt to shareholder equity and indicates a significant reliance on borrowed capital to fund operations. Free cash flow for the year was negative $298 million, defined as cash from operations minus capital expenditures.

The case for BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies manufactures nuclear components and provides technical services for the U.S. Navy and the commercial power sector. Its primary customer is the U.S. government, which accounted for approximately 68% of consolidated revenues in FY 2025. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, though it provides the company with a steady and predictable stream of long-term contract work.

In FY 2025, revenue reached $3.2 billion, reflecting a growth rate of approximately 18% over the previous year. Net income for the period was nearly $329 million, resulting in a net margin of roughly 10%. The company continues to benefit from increased demand in the naval nuclear propulsion program and its July 2026 acquisition of Precision Components Group to expand manufacturing capacity.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 1.6x. The current ratio is 1.5x, suggesting the company maintains a comfortable cushion for meeting its short-term financial commitments. Free cash flow for FY 2025 was about $295 million, which represents the cash remaining after the company pays for its operating activities and capital equipment needs.

Risk profile comparison

Advance Auto Parts faces significant operational risks as it executes a restructuring plan involving store closures and supply chain adjustments. Competition remains intense from digital retailers and well-capitalized peers such as AutoZone Inc (AZO +1.88%) and O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY +0.17%). Additionally, the company is managing the fallout from a $10 million data breach settlement and potential legal challenges regarding its past public disclosures.

BWX Technologies is heavily dependent on the U.S. government, making it vulnerable to shifts in federal budget priorities or political uncertainty. Operating in the nuclear sector involves inherent safety and regulatory risks, as any failure to meet strict standards could lead to heavy fines or lost contracts. The company also faces integration risks from its recent acquisition of Precision Components Group and competition from other defense contractors like General Dynamics Corp (GD +1.33%).

Valuation comparison

Advance Auto Parts currently trades at a significantly lower sales multiple, while BWX Technologies commands a premium for its higher net margin and consistent revenue growth.

Metric Advance Auto Parts BWX Technologies Forward P/E 21.3x 37.2x P/S ratio 0.4x 4.4x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Advance Auto Parts is in the midst of turning around the struggles it has experienced over the past few years around sales growth, margins, and market share. The aftermarket auto parts business has been in a slump, due largely to a mix of factors: weak do-it-yourselfer demand, vehicle electrification, intense competition, and general pocketbook pressures on consumers.

Company management has been addressing the business’ issues by rolling out a new multi-year turnaround program. That started in late 2024, including closing stores, optimizing store footprints, and overhauling its supply chain. To date, the program has largely been a success, especially with first-quarter fiscal 2026 results that were much better than expected, with revenue of $ 2.6 billion and net income of $25 million. Analysts see sales for full year 2026 a little lower at $8.57 billion but with improving net income, expected to come in at $167 million, roughly four times 2025.

Nuclear power, meanwhile, is undergoing a renaissance in the U.S. that began during the Biden administration, when the energy department commissioned new reactor designs to encourage the development of quicker-to-build and even deployable reactors for remote towns and military bases. The more recent spike in energy demand from data centers is only adding tailwinds to the movement. BWX Technologies is a prime beneficiary of all that. It is also an essential partner to the U.S. military. That relationship will continue for some time, with the Navy announcing a 30-year schedule to regularly build new attack submarines and Ford-class aircraft carriers, all of which use BWX nuclear reactors.

For 2026, BWX should see more than $600 million in additional revenue, posting about $3.8 billion in sales and $403 million in net income, up about 30% year over year.

In short, one company is the center of an essential and growing sector, while the other is working to revive its prospects in the hotly competitive retail industry. For long-term investors, the choice should be BWX Technologies.