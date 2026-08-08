As vehicle ages climb, investors face a choice between the retailers selling parts and the manufacturers building the cars. Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP -0.21%) and Ford Motor Co (F +1.38%) offer different ways to play the road ahead.

Collapse AAP & F : Performance Comparison Key Financial Metrics AAP – Advance Auto Parts $ 57.80 – 0.21 % ( - $ 0.12 ) F – Ford Motor Company $ 13.98 + 1.38 % ( + $ 0.19 ) Market Cap $3.5B 52wk Range $ 37.89 - $ 65.21 Gross Margin 44.40 % P/E Ratio 79.83 EPS (TTM) $ 0.72 Dividend & Yield $1.00 (1.73%) Market Cap $56B 52wk Range $ 11.06 - $ 17.78 Gross Margin 8.00 % P/E Ratio -8.08 EPS (TTM) $ -1.73 Dividend & Yield $0.60 (4.29%) AAP – Advance Auto Parts $ 57.80 – 0.21 % ( - $ 0.12 ) Market Cap $3.5B 52wk Range $ 37.89 - $ 65.21 Gross Margin 44.40 % P/E Ratio 79.83 EPS (TTM) $ 0.72 Dividend & Yield $1.00 (1.73%) F – Ford Motor Company $ 13.98 + 1.38 % ( + $ 0.19 ) Market Cap $56B 52wk Range $ 11.06 - $ 17.78 Gross Margin 8.00 % P/E Ratio -8.08 EPS (TTM) $ -1.73 Dividend & Yield $0.60 (4.29%)

Advance Auto Parts operates a vast network of retail stores for do-it-yourselfers and professional mechanics. Ford is a global automaker transitioning through a complex electric vehicle shift while maintaining a dominant commercial fleet business. Both companies are navigating industry-wide changes, making them frequent comparison targets for value-seeking investors looking at the automotive landscape.

The case for Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts provides automotive aftermarket parts to both professional mechanics and do-it-yourself enthusiasts. As a prominent name among retail stocks, it operates over 4,300 stores across North America and leverages technology like AI-powered delivery through OneRail to strengthen fulfillment. The company also supports over 800 independently-owned stores to extend its reach into Mexico and the Caribbean.

In FY 2025, revenue reached $8.6 billion, representing a year-over-year decline of approximately 5.4%. Despite the sales dip, the company managed to report a net income of $44 million, resulting in a net margin of approximately 0.5% for the fiscal year. The company is currently implementing a multi-year restructuring plan to optimize its supply chain, reduce costs, and enhance its competitive position in a fragmented market.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is nearly 2.4x. This metric compares total debt to shareholder equity and indicates a significant reliance on borrowed capital to fund operations. Free cash flow for the year was negative $298 million, defined as cash from operations minus capital expenditures.

The case for Ford Motor

Ford Motor manufactures a wide range of vehicles through segments like Ford Blue for internal combustion engines and Ford Pro for commercial fleets. It reaches global markets via over 8,200 dealerships and recently partnered with Micron Technology Inc (MU -0.44%) to integrate advanced memory solutions into vehicle systems. This strategy focuses on providing both physical vehicles and digital services to its diverse government and rental customer base.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $187.3 billion, representing modest 1.2% growth from the previous year. Despite the high top-line figure, the company reported a net loss of approximately $8.2 billion for the period. This resulted in a negative net margin of roughly 4.4%, which is a metric that measures how much of each dollar earned becomes actual profit after all expenses.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 4.7x, meaning total debt is more than four times larger than shareholder equity. The current ratio, which measures the ability to cover short-term liabilities with assets that can be converted to cash quickly, stands at nearly 1.1x. For the full year, the company generated close to $12.5 billion in free cash flow, the cash remaining after operating costs and capital investments.

Risk profile comparison

Advance Auto Parts navigates a significant restructuring plan that creates uncertainty regarding the effectiveness of its market hub strategy. The company also faces potential costs from a $10 million data breach settlement and intense competition from online platforms like Amazon.com Inc (AMZN +0.81%). Furthermore, it remains exposed to financial liabilities following the sale of its Worldpac business.

Ford faces significant legal challenges, including a class-action lawsuit over import tariffs and ongoing litigation regarding its business models. Production depends on complex global supply chains for battery materials, where shortages can disrupt manufacturing schedules. The company is also adjusting its electric vehicle strategy while managing high warranty costs and potential safety recalls monitored by Tesla Inc (TSLA +2.83%) and General Motors Corp (GM +0.74%).

Valuation comparison

Ford appears to be the cheaper option when comparing its Forward P/E based on earnings estimates and P/S ratio against Advance Auto Parts.

Metric Advance Auto Parts Ford Motor Forward P/E 21.3x 8.0x P/S ratio 0.4x 0.3x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

The venerable U.S. automaker Ford has advantgages: a well-known brand and strong customer loyalty. But the company has to balance maintaining its existing combustion engine business with funding the expansion of its toehold in EVs. It’s not always easy, as seen in the company’s recent decision to mothball its electric F-150 model.

Still, after a decent 2025 Ford has tallied five straight years of sales growth and continues to demonstrate vehicle leadership positions in internal combustion engine brands, with some greenshoots in EV and hybrid brands. In addition, Ford is growing its higher-margin software and physical services business, led by Ford Pro.

For its second quarter fiscal 2026, the company posted revenue of $44.8 billion, down nearly 5% from the year-ago period. The net loss was about a billion dollars deeper at $1.3 billion.

Meanwhile, Advance Auto Parts is in the midst of turning around the struggles it has experienced over the past few years around sales growth, margins, and market share. The aftermarket auto parts business has been in a slump, due largely to a mix of factors: weak do-it-yourselfer demand, vehicle electrification, intense competition, and general pocketbook pressures on consumers.

Company management has been addressing the business’ issues by rolling out a new multi-year turnaround program. That started in late 2024, including closing stores, optimizing store footprints, and overhauling its supply chain. To date, the program has largely been a success, especially with first-quarter fiscal 2026 results that were much better than expected, with revenue of $2.6 billion and net income of $25 million. Analysts see sales for full year 2026 a little lower at $8.57 billion but with improving net income, expected to come in at $167 million, roughly four times 2025.

The price-to-sales ratio of ogth businesses shows that there still is some deep skepticism on Wall Street about the futures of both businesses. In the hotly competitive retail sector, Advance Auto Parts is by no means guaranteed to be successful despite its strong steps to recover. Ford isn’t guaranteed to succeed either, but its importance to the U.S. economy and its strong brand positions in Europe and China in addition to North America will provide the company a lot of opportunity to assert itself. For long-term investos looking to get a good business at a cheaper P/E ration, Ford is the choice.