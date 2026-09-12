Choosing between a software-driven artificial intelligence company and a quantum computing pioneer requires weighing utility against technical potential. Investors have this choice in BigBear.ai (BBAI +1.77%) and IonQ (IONQ -0.24%) when searching for high-growth tech opportunities.

BigBear.ai provides specialized artificial intelligence solutions for supply chains and defense, while IonQ builds the hardware necessary for a quantum computing future. Both companies are in early stages of development, offering investors exposure to different corners of the emerging technology landscape through distinct business models.

The case for BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai offers decision intelligence solutions tailored for complex environments like supply chains, autonomous systems, and security at airports through its biometrics solutions. The company generates more than 50% of its revenue from a few key customers, including major contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense and federal intelligence agencies. Note that customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as revenue depends heavily on government budget cycles.

In its 2025 fiscal year (FY), revenue reached $127.7 million, indicating a decline of 19.3% compared to the previous year. The company reported a net loss of $293.9 million during this period, which was a slight narrowing from the $295.5 million net loss seen in FY 2024. While the software model allows for potential scalability, the recent downward trend in revenue suggests the business is facing challenges in expanding its commercial and government footprint.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, BigBear.ai has a debt-to-equity ratio of zero, signifying it carries no significant debt relative to its shareholder equity. The current ratio is 1.8x, which measures a company's ability to cover its short-term debts with short-term assets. Free cash flow for FY 2025 was negative $46.3 million, calculated as cash from operations minus capital expenditures, reflecting the actual cash consumed by the business to maintain operations.

The case for IonQ

IonQ develops trapped-ion quantum computing systems, positioning itself as a full-stack company that offers both hardware and quantum-computing-as-a-service. It reaches customers through direct sales and major cloud platforms, including those operated by Amazon (AMZN +1.94%) and Microsoft (MSFT +0.65%). To strengthen its manufacturing capabilities, IonQ recently completed the $1.8 billion acquisition of SkyWater Technology, which provides access to a secure quantum foundry.

In FY 2025, revenue reached $130.0 million, representing massive growth of 201.9% over the prior year. Despite this rapid top-line expansion, the company reported a net loss of $510.4 million, which widened from a net loss of $331.6 million in FY 2024. This reflects the high research and development costs required to advance quantum hardware, the capital-intensive nature of building a new computing infrastructure, and the expenses tied to its many acquisitions.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is zero, indicating the company relies on equity rather than debt for its funding. The current ratio is a very high 15.5x, suggesting a massive liquidity buffer to fund ongoing operations and research efforts. Free cash flow for FY 2025 was negative $299.6 million, as the company continues to invest heavily in its technology and the integration of SkyWater Technology.

Risk profile comparison

BigBear.ai faces significant risks related to its revenue concentration and government dependence, as changes in fiscal policy or contract terminations could harm its financial results. The company is also navigating a class action lawsuit following disclosed accounting errors that required the restatement of multiple years of financial statements. Furthermore, the market for AI and biometrics software is highly competitive, and failure to differentiate its software from larger competitors could impact future revenue growth.

IonQ is an early stage company with an accumulated deficit of $1.19 billion and has not yet produced a scalable, fault-tolerant quantum computer. Significant technological barriers remain regarding error correction and achieving "quantum advantage" over traditional computers. The company also relies heavily on third-party cloud providers that are also its direct competitors in the quantum space, including Amazon and Microsoft, which may prioritize their own internal quantum projects.

Valuation comparison

IonQ carries a much higher price tag relative to its revenue, while BigBear.ai trades at a lower multiple amid declining sales and ongoing financial restatements.

Metric BigBear.ai IonQ Forward P/E n/a n/a P/S ratio 9.8x 51.0x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

The P/S ratio compares a company's market value to its total revenue, which is a useful metric for evaluating high-growth tech firms that are not yet profitable. Neither company has a Forward P/E because future earnings estimates from analysts do not currently project net income for either business in the near term.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both BigBear.ai and IonQ are tech stocks building new technological solutions. That's why neither operate a profitable business as they work to acquire customers and scale operations. Given the massive tailwind of artificial intelligence, BigBear.ai would seem the obvious investment choice, but between these two, I have chosen to buy IonQ stock.

While BigBear.ai experienced a year-over-year revenue decline in 2025, its sales are bouncing back in 2026. Its second-quarter revenue grew 13% year over year to $36.7 million. That's because it acquired Ask Sage, an AI platform built for government agencies. Given how hot the AI sector is right now, BigBear.ai's tepid revenue does not instill confidence that its offerings are gaining traction with customers.

IonQ's revenue is rising fast, indicating the success its business is already having with nascent quantum computing tech. The company recently released its Superion product, a further improvement over its existing solutions. It also raised its 2026 full-year outlook on Sept. 8, forecasting revenue to be between $450 million and $460 million. That's a massive increase from the $130 million made in 2025, thanks to its acquisition of SkyWater Technology. Given IonQ’s rapid business expansion, it’s the better stock to buy.