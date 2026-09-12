Investors searching for high-growth potential often look toward the frontiers of computation. Comparing BigBear.ai (BBAI +1.77%) and D-Wave Quantum (QBTS +0.84%) requires weighing established government contracts against the nascent potential of quantum computing.

BigBear.ai focuses on decision intelligence software for federal agencies, while D-Wave Quantum builds the hardware and cloud platforms for next-generation quantum processing. Both companies represent speculative plays in the tech sector, though they operate at different ends of the computational spectrum. This comparison explores which firm offers a more sustainable path forward.

Collapse BBAI & QBTS : Performance Comparison Key Financial Metrics BBAI – BigBear.ai $ 2.87 + 1.77 % ( + $ 0.05 ) QBTS – D-Wave Quantum $ 16.80 + 0.84 % ( + $ 0.14 ) Market Cap $1.4B 52wk Range $ 2.59 - $ 9.39 Gross Margin 27.92 % P/E Ratio -13.17 EPS (TTM) $ -0.22 Market Cap $6.3B 52wk Range $ 12.75 - $ 46.75 Gross Margin -730.78 % P/E Ratio -23.71 EPS (TTM) $ -0.71 BBAI – BigBear.ai $ 2.87 + 1.77 % ( + $ 0.05 ) Market Cap $1.4B 52wk Range $ 2.59 - $ 9.39 Gross Margin 27.92 % P/E Ratio -13.17 EPS (TTM) $ -0.22 QBTS – D-Wave Quantum $ 16.80 + 0.84 % ( + $ 0.14 ) Market Cap $6.3B 52wk Range $ 12.75 - $ 46.75 Gross Margin -730.78 % P/E Ratio -23.71 EPS (TTM) $ -0.71

The case for BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai provides artificial intelligence solutions to the defense and intelligence sectors, specializing in decision intelligence for government agencies. In its latest annual report, filed for FY 2025, the company noted that the U.S. government accounted for nearly 51% of total revenue. This high level of customer concentration adds significant risk to the business model since it relies on specific federal funding cycles.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $127.7 million, representing a decline of approximately 19.3% compared to the previous year. The company reported a net loss of roughly $293.9 million for the same fiscal period. This resulted in a net margin of nearly -230.2%, indicating that operating expenses far exceeded total sales during the year as the company adjusted its contract mix.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was nearly 0.0x, indicating the firm carries negligible debt relative to shareholder equity. The current ratio, which measures the ability to pay short-term obligations using current assets, was roughly 1.8x. Free cash flow, or cash from operations minus capital spending, was nearly negative $46.3 million, and the firm maintains its position among cheap tech stocks while adhering to cybersecurity standards.

The case for D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum is a pioneer in quantum computing, offering systems and cloud services to commercial and government clients. Its Leap platform allows businesses to access quantum processing power for logistics, drug discovery, and financial modeling through a cloud-based interface. The company works with high-profile organizations such as Mastercard (MA +0.68%), Pfizer (PFE +0.25%), and Siemens Healthineers (SEMHF +3.05%) to build its ecosystem.

In FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $24.6 million, which is a significant increase of nearly 178.5% year over year. Despite this rapid growth, the company reported a net loss of roughly $355.1 million. This led to a net margin of approximately -1,444.1%, highlighting the high costs associated with scaling a commercial quantum provider and developing proprietary hardware.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio was nearly 42.4x, suggesting a very high level of short-term liquidity. The debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 0.1x, meaning total debt is low compared to shareholder equity. Free cash flow for the period was nearly negative $75.8 million, and maintaining listing standards remains a priority as the firm navigates its early stage growth phase.

Risk profile comparison

BigBear.ai faces intense competition from large enterprise software firms and major defense contractors. Revenue concentration is a major risk, as business depends on a few government customers, and the firm must also navigate technology acceptance in the biometrics market. The company is also dealing with accounting errors and a class action lawsuit that requires restating multiple years of financial statements.

D-Wave Quantum operates in a highly volatile industry where the market for quantum computing may not develop as expected. The company has a history of net losses and must continue raising capital to fund research while integrating its acquired Quantum Circuits business. It also faces competition from tech giants like Microsoft (MSFT +0.65%), while advancements in classical computing could disrupt its growth trajectory.

Valuation comparison

BigBear.ai offers a significantly lower P/S ratio, comparing price to revenue, though neither firm has a positive Forward P/E based on earnings estimates.

Metric BigBear.ai D-Wave Quantum Forward P/E n/a n/a P/S ratio 10.5x 503.6x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

I'd go with BigBear.ai. Both companies are early stage and unprofitable, but BigBear has something D-Wave is still working toward: a credible and growing commercial revenue stream backed by government contracts that competitors find difficult to displace.

D-Wave is doing fascinating work in quantum computing, and its bookings surged dramatically in the most recent quarter. But revenue fell sharply at the same time, and the gap between bookings momentum and actual recognized revenue is a risk that investors need to understand before buying in. Quantum computing's commercial moment is approaching, but it has not fully arrived yet.

BigBear.ai, by contrast, is winning classified national security contracts, growing its backlog, and improving gross margins at a pace that suggests the business model is starting to scale. The path to profitability is still long, but the direction is encouraging.

For a long-term investor comfortable with early stage risk, BigBear offers a clearer line of sight to sustainable revenue than D-Wave does right now.