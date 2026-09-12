Investors searching for high-performance computing exposure in 2026 often find themselves choosing between Cerebras Systems (CBRS +0.31%) and IonQ (IONQ -0.24%). Both companies aim to redefine the limits of processing power.

Cerebras focuses on massive chips designed to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) training, while IonQ builds systems that use quantum mechanics to solve complex problems. Comparing these two allows you to weigh the current AI hardware boom against the long-term potential of quantum computing. Both stocks offer high-growth potential but come with distinct financial profiles.

The case for Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems specializes in high-performance computing, designing wafer-scale systems and software. Its primary offering is the CS-3 platform, powered by the massive WSE-3 chip, designed specifically for AI training and inference. The company serves enterprise, government, and high-performance computing segments across North America, Asia, and Europe. While specific customer identities are not disclosed in its latest filings, the company operates in a market where maintaining a broad client base is essential for stability.

In 2025, revenue reached nearly $510 million, representing growth of approximately 75.7% over the previous year. The company reported net income of close to $238 million last year, but further investment in scaling its technology has plunged its bottom line back into losses in 2026.

As of its June 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is nearly 0.1x, a measure of a company's debt load relative to shareholders' equity. The current ratio, which measures the ability to cover short-term debts with short-term assets, is approximately 5.8x. Trailing-12-month (TTM) free cash flow, which is calculated as cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was -$680 million as of the second quarter of 2026.

Collapse CBRS & IONQ : Performance Comparison Key Financial Metrics CBRS – Cerebras Systems $ 191.93 + 0.31 % ( + $ 0.59 ) IONQ – IonQ $ 36.75 – 0.24 % ( - $ 0.09 ) Market Cap $46B 52wk Range $ 160.81 - $ 386.34 Gross Margin 39.00 % P/E Ratio -84.99 EPS (TTM) $ -2.26 Market Cap $15B 52wk Range $ 25.89 - $ 84.64 Gross Margin -3317.96 % P/E Ratio -8.08 EPS (TTM) $ -4.55 CBRS – Cerebras Systems $ 191.93 + 0.31 % ( + $ 0.59 ) Market Cap $46B 52wk Range $ 160.81 - $ 386.34 Gross Margin 39.00 % P/E Ratio -84.99 EPS (TTM) $ -2.26 IONQ – IonQ $ 36.75 – 0.24 % ( - $ 0.09 ) Market Cap $15B 52wk Range $ 25.89 - $ 84.64 Gross Margin -3317.96 % P/E Ratio -8.08 EPS (TTM) $ -4.55

The case for IonQ

IonQ develops trapped-ion quantum computing, networking, and sensing products. Its commercial strategy relies on providing Quantum-Computing-as-a-Service through major cloud providers, specifically Amazon and Microsoft. It maintains a high degree of revenue concentration among a small number of major customers, which is common among early stage technology leaders.

The company also recently established a partnership with CMC Microsystems to further integrate its quantum technology into research and industrial use cases.

In 2025, revenue grew by nearly 202%, reaching approximately $130 million. Despite this growth, the company reported a net loss of close to $510 million as it continues to invest heavily in development. This loss has widened to over $1.3 billion on a trailing basis through Q2 2026.

As of its June 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.0x, indicating the company carries no debt. The current ratio is roughly 10.7x, suggesting a strong ability to meet immediate financial obligations with its current assets. TTM Free cash flow through Q2 2026 was -$484 million, as the business continues to burn cash to scale its operations.

Risk profile comparison

Cerebras Systems faces intense competition in the AI hardware market, where large established players command significant market share. Any disruption in its specialized manufacturing process for wafer-scale chips could significantly delay product delivery to its global customer base. Additionally, the company must continue to innovate rapidly to maintain its performance advantages against traditional chip architectures.

IonQ faces financial risks, given its history of operating losses and the substantial capital required to fund its research. The company also deals with scaling hurdles as it transitions to high-volume commercial production of its quantum systems. Competition remains a major factor, with large technology firms such as Amazon, IBM, and Microsoft investing in rival technologies.

Additionally, the recent integration of several acquired businesses, like SkyWater and Vector Atomic, could divert management resources.

Valuation comparison

Cerebras Systems currently appears cheaper on a relative basis when considering its positive net income and lower P/S ratio compared to IonQ.

Metric Cerebras Systems IonQ Forward P/E 148.1x n/a P/S ratio 81.6x 110.5x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

These companies have similar high-growth profiles and large bottom-line losses as they scale their respective technologies. I would buy IonQ over Cerebras right now for a few reasons.

IonQ is scaling its revenue at an extremely high rate, indicating excellent progress in reaching more customers. It recently delivered systems to the Korea Institute of Science, while reporting its fifth straight quarter of record financial results. Its 287% year-over-year revenue growth in the second quarter indicates a sharp upward trajectory and a massive opportunity ahead.

Cerebras has a lot going for it, too. It is driving rapid growth and market expansion as customers use its Wafer-Scale engine to run more complex AI workloads at faster speeds. But with revenue up 74% year over year in the second quarter, IonQ is growing significantly faster at a similarly small revenue size.

IonQ also has a cleaner balance sheet, as noted by its 0.0x debt-to-equity ratio. It is experiencing significant losses on the bottom line, but so is Cerebras. Overall, IonQ is a stock poised to benefit from the future adoption of quantum computing, which shows significant market potential.