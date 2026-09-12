Choosing between Home Depot (HD +1.00%) and Walmart (WMT +1.34%) involves weighing specialized home improvement against general retail scale. Both companies are navigating shifting consumer habits, but which offers better value today?

Home Depot focuses on the specialized needs of homeowners and professional contractors, making it sensitive to the housing market. Walmart operates as a diversified global giant, providing essentials and discretionary goods through an integrated physical and digital network. While both are leaders, their distinct business models offer different exposures to economic cycles and interest rate environments.

The case for Home Depot

Home Depot sells products for building, repair, and renovation to two main groups: DIY homeowners and Pros, like contractors and electricians. It recently expanded its specialized offerings for the Pro segment by acquiring companies like SRS and GMS. These moves allow the company to better serve complex project needs through its 2,364 retail stores and over 1,340 specialized locations.

As of its February 2026 balance sheet, the company carries a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 5.1x. This ratio means total debt is about five times the value of shareholder equity, reflecting the company's use of borrowed money to fund operations. Its current ratio is roughly 1.1x, while free cash flow, or cash from operations minus capital expenditures, reached nearly $12.6 billion.

In the fiscal year ended Feb. 1, 2026, revenue reached nearly $164.7 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of roughly 3.2%. Net income for the same period was approximately $14.2 billion, which resulted in a net margin of close to 8.6%. This performance shows a slight dip in net margin compared with the prior fiscal year, when it stood at roughly 9.3%.

The case for Walmart

Walmart operates a global omnichannel model, serving roughly 280 million customers weekly through three main segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. The company is a massive player in retail stocks, providing groceries, health services, and general merchandise. Its strategy integrates physical stores with digital platforms, offering services like same-day delivery and the Walmart+ membership program.

In the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2026, revenue reached nearly $713.2 billion, a growth of approximately 4.7% compared with the previous year. Net income for this period was close to $21.9 billion, resulting in a net margin of roughly 3.1%. This reflects an improvement from the prior year when net margin was approximately 2.9%.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.7x, meaning its total debt is lower than its total shareholder equity. The current ratio, which measures liquidity, is approximately 0.8x. Free cash flow for the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2026, was close to $14.9 billion, providing significant capital for reinvestment or shareholder returns.

Collapse WMT & HD : Performance Comparison Key Financial Metrics WMT – Walmart $ 107.15 + 1.34 % ( + $ 1.42 ) HD – Home Depot $ 308.74 + 1.00 % ( + $ 3.05 ) Market Cap $850B 52wk Range $ 98.88 - $ 135.16 Gross Margin 25.23 % P/E Ratio 38.82 EPS (TTM) $ 2.76 Dividend & Yield $0.98 (0.91%) Market Cap $308B 52wk Range $ 289.10 - $ 426.75 Gross Margin 31.22 % P/E Ratio 21.60 EPS (TTM) $ 14.29 Dividend & Yield $9.29 (3.01%) WMT – Walmart $ 107.15 + 1.34 % ( + $ 1.42 ) Market Cap $850B 52wk Range $ 98.88 - $ 135.16 Gross Margin 25.23 % P/E Ratio 38.82 EPS (TTM) $ 2.76 Dividend & Yield $0.98 (0.91%) HD – Home Depot $ 308.74 + 1.00 % ( + $ 3.05 ) Market Cap $308B 52wk Range $ 289.10 - $ 426.75 Gross Margin 31.22 % P/E Ratio 21.60 EPS (TTM) $ 14.29 Dividend & Yield $9.29 (3.01%)

Risk profile comparison

Home Depot faces risks from cybersecurity threats and data privacy, including legal scrutiny over AI-powered surveillance tools. The business is highly sensitive to the housing market, where fluctuations in interest rates can dampen demand for major renovation projects. It also faces intense competition from online retailers and mass merchants who may undercut prices or offer faster digital fulfillment.

Walmart is exposed to legal risks from past settlements regarding pharmacy practices and consumer protection lawsuits in various states. Its global operations mean it must navigate trade barriers, tariffs, and currency fluctuations that can impact the cost of goods. The company also faces fierce competition from other omnichannel retailers and must constantly innovate to maintain its price leadership.

Valuation comparison

Walmart trades at a higher forward P/E than its peer, but Home Depot carries a higher P/S ratio.

Metric Home Depot Walmart Forward P/E 20.6x 36.7x P/S ratio 1.9x 1.2x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both of these companies appear to be solid investments, and they are certainly well-known brand names. Your choice depends on several factors, particularly your risk tolerance and economic outlook.

While a soft economy may keep people from buying expensive electronics, they still need groceries, clothes, and other supplies that Walmart sells. Its everyday low-pricing model shields it from inflation, and convenience makes it a popular shopping destination in a booming economy, too.

The company reported impressive revenue and free cash flow during the last fiscal year. However, the company has recently faced challenges due to trade barriers and tariffs, as well as rising competition from e-commerce. Its biggest drawback may be its rich P/E ratio, which suggests that the market has priced in its expectations for growth.

Home Depot also has a durable business model, but it is tied to the cyclical housing market. The stock has pulled back over the past year, giving it a much more attractive P/E valuation.

The company carries a substantial debt load following its expansion in the Pro segment, which adds some risk. But if interest rates decline and the housing market picks up, it will be poised to take advantage of a resulting surge in sales. Its 3% dividend yield rewards investments while they wait.

Ideally, I would own both stocks. But if I had to choose just one, it would be Walmart as a defensive and predictable option.