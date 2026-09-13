Investors often choose between fast-growing tech and long-term moonshots. Deciding between Cerebras Systems (CBRS +0.31%) and QuantumScape (QS +1.93%) requires weighing current AI demand against the future of electric vehicle battery technology.

Cerebras Systems creates massive chips to accelerate artificial intelligence, while QuantumScape aims to revolutionize the energy industry with solid-state batteries. Both companies target massive markets, but they operate at very different stages of commercial maturity, making this a classic matchup between realized growth and future potential.

The case for Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems specializes in high-performance computing for artificial intelligence by building the world's largest processors. Its business strategy centers on the CS-3 platform, which uses a single wafer-scale chip to handle massive datasets more efficiently than traditional chip clusters. The company serves customers across North America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East through cloud deployments and on-premises installations. Among tech stocks, Cerebras is positioning itself as a primary alternative for enterprises requiring extreme processing power.

In its latest annual report, filed for the fiscal year (FY) ended December 31, 2025, revenue reached nearly $510 million. This represents a significant increase of 75.7% compared to the prior year. The company achieved $237.8 million in net income, resulting in a net margin of 46.6%. This transition to profitability is a major milestone for the hardware maker as it scales its production capacity to meet global demand for AI infrastructure.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is -0.5x, indicating that total liabilities exceed shareholder equity. The current ratio of 2.1x measures the ability to cover short-term obligations with assets like cash and inventory. Free cash flow was -$392.8 million, which is the cash remaining after subtracting capital expenditures from cash flow from operations. Because the company is profitable, investors can evaluate it using a Forward P/E, which compares the stock price to future earnings estimates.

The case for QuantumScape

QuantumScape is focused on developing solid-state lithium-metal batteries that could significantly increase the range and charging speed of electric vehicles. The company maintains a long-standing strategic partnership with Volkswagen (VLKPF -5.17%) to industrialize its QSE-5 battery cell. It has also expanded its reach through a multi-year partnership with Honda to support battery development. This level of customer concentration with major automakers like Volkswagen adds a layer of risk to the business, as much of its future depends on these collaborations.

In FY 2025, QuantumScape reported no revenue because its technology remains in the pre-commercial testing phase. The company reported a net loss of $435.1 million for the year, which is a slight reduction from the losses seen in previous years. The net margin is currently 0% given the lack of commercial sales.

Based on its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 0.1x, which compares total debt to shareholder equity. The company maintains a very high current ratio of 15.9x, indicating it has significant cash reserves to fund its research and development. Free cash flow was -$278.8 million. This cash burn is expected as the company works to transition its technology from the laboratory to high-volume manufacturing.

Collapse CBRS & QS : Performance Comparison Key Financial Metrics CBRS – Cerebras Systems $ 191.93 + 0.31 % ( + $ 0.59 ) QS – QuantumScape $ 5.28 + 1.93 % ( + $ 0.10 ) Market Cap $46B 52wk Range $ 160.81 - $ 386.34 Gross Margin 39.00 % P/E Ratio -84.99 EPS (TTM) $ -2.26 Market Cap $3.3B 52wk Range $ 4.77 - $ 19.07 P/E Ratio -7.89 EPS (TTM) $ -0.67 CBRS – Cerebras Systems $ 191.93 + 0.31 % ( + $ 0.59 ) Market Cap $46B 52wk Range $ 160.81 - $ 386.34 Gross Margin 39.00 % P/E Ratio -84.99 EPS (TTM) $ -2.26 QS – QuantumScape $ 5.28 + 1.93 % ( + $ 0.10 ) Market Cap $3.3B 52wk Range $ 4.77 - $ 19.07 P/E Ratio -7.89 EPS (TTM) $ -0.67

Risk profile comparison

Cerebras Systems faces intense competition in the semiconductor market from larger tech giants that have significantly more capital and established supply chains, such as Nvidia, which could limit the market for independent hardware providers. Additionally, the company must continue to innovate rapidly to prevent its wafer-scale technology from becoming obsolete. The high cost of manufacturing these massive processors means any dip in demand for AI compute could lead to significant financial pressure.

QuantumScape faces substantial risks related to the commercialization of its battery technology, as it has yet to prove it can manufacture cells at a high volume with consistent quality. The company is highly dependent on its relationship with Volkswagen, and any shift in that automaker's strategy could harm its prospects. Competitive pressures from other solid-state developers or improvements in traditional lithium-ion batteries could also make its technology less attractive.

Valuation comparison

Cerebras Systems carries a high valuation based on its recent profitability. Investors often look at the P/S ratio, which compares the market value to annual revenue, to value companies that are not yet profitable. However, QuantumScape remains difficult to value using traditional metrics because it has no current revenue.

Metric Cerebras Systems QuantumScape Forward P/E 204.1x n/a P/S ratio 64.4x n/a

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Cerebras Systems and QuantumScape have both developed proprietary technologies that can give them an edge as the artificial intelligence and electric battery industries expand. In fact, the energy demands to power AI systems is so large, QuantumScape pitched its solid-state batteries as a solution, giving it a potential new market beyond electric vehicles.

Still, between these two, I would invest in Cerebras Systems over QuantumScape. The former has proven commercial technology, as evidenced by its rapidly rising revenue. QuantumScape is years away from commercial applications, with management targeting 2029 at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Cerebras produced revenue of $180.1 million in the second quarter, up 74% from 2025. This demonstrates strong customer demand for its specialized AI technology.

That said, Cerebras went from a profitable company at the end of 2025 to a whopping net loss of $450.5 million in Q2. The sizable jump was the result of expenses related to its IPO, which took place in May. Now, the question is whether the company can return to profitability in future quarters.