Healthcare investors often weigh established giants against high-growth specialists. Deciding between Abbott Laboratories (ABT +2.23%) and Intuitive Surgical (ISRG +0.87%) requires balancing steady dividends and broad diversification against pure-play innovation in robotic medicine.

Collapse ABT & ISRG : Performance Comparison Key Financial Metrics ABT – Abbott Laboratories $101.82 + 2.23 % ( + $2.22 ) ISRG – Intuitive Surgical $427.64 + 0.87 % ( + $3.68 ) Market Cap $176B 52wk Range $81.97 - $133.34 Gross Margin 52.81 % P/E Ratio 32.91 EPS (TTM) $3.09 Dividend & Yield $2.48 (2.44%) Market Cap $151B 52wk Range $328.57 - $603.88 Gross Margin 66.66 % P/E Ratio 49.01 EPS (TTM) $8.73 Dividend & Yield N/A ABT – Abbott Laboratories $101.82 + 2.23 % ( + $2.22 ) Market Cap $176B 52wk Range $81.97 - $133.34 Gross Margin 52.81 % P/E Ratio 32.91 EPS (TTM) $3.09 Dividend & Yield $2.48 (2.44%) ISRG – Intuitive Surgical $427.64 + 0.87 % ( + $3.68 ) Market Cap $151B 52wk Range $328.57 - $603.88 Gross Margin 66.66 % P/E Ratio 49.01 EPS (TTM) $8.73 Dividend & Yield N/A

Abbott is a diversified healthcare titan spanning nutrition, diagnostics, and various therapeutic devices. Intuitive Surgical focuses exclusively on robotic-assisted surgery and enjoys a dominant position in a high-tech niche. Both companies are leaders in their respective fields, but they offer different risk and reward profiles for your portfolio.

The case for Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Labs is a diversified healthcare giant, operating across several segments, including medical device stocks, diagnostics, and nutrition. The company sells its products to a wide range of wholesalers, healthcare facilities, and government agencies. Recently, it established an exclusive partnership with Berry Street to link its Lingo glucose biowearable with dietitians for insurance-supported coaching.

In FY 2025, revenue reached about $44.3 billion, representing growth of approximately 6% compared to the previous year. The company reported net income of around $6.5 billion for the same period. The net margin of nearly 15% reflected a decline from approximately 32% in the prior year, though the company remained consistently profitable.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio, which compares total debt to shareholder equity, is nearly 0.3x. The so-called current ratio is close to 1.6x, measuring the company's ability to cover short-term debts with short-term assets. Free cash flow, defined as cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was roughly $7.4 billion. This is reflected in the P/S ratio, which compares the stock price to sales over the past twelve months.

The case for Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical focuses on minimally invasive care through its da Vinci and Ion robotic platforms. Its business model relies on hospital systems that purchase or lease these systems, often through lengthy contracting cycles. The company recently expanded its direct distribution in Europe and utilizes operating tables manufactured by Baxter International (BAX +1.77%) for certain surgical setups.

In FY 2025, revenue reached about $10.1 billion, which indicates a strong increase of approximately 21% over the prior year. The company achieved net income of roughly $2.9 billion during this period. The net margin was roughly 28%, showing a slight improvement from just below 28% in the previous year.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the company maintained a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0x, meaning it carries no debt relative to its equity. The current ratio of nearly 4.9x indicates a very strong liquidity position for the business. Free cash flow, representing cash from operations minus capital expenditures, reached nearly $2.5 billion. Note that stock-based compensation (SBC) represented roughly 26% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

Abbott faces significant ongoing litigation, including a recent $385 million settlement involving infant formula contamination. Manufacturing is highly complex and subject to strict FDA oversight, as seen with past recalls at its Sturgis plant. Furthermore, as a multinational entity, the company is susceptible to cybersecurity threats and macroeconomic risks like currency fluctuations or the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Intuitive Surgical faces intense competition from established medical technology firms like Medtronic Inc. (MDT +3.90%) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.88%), as well as emerging rivals like CMR Surgical. Global trade policies and potential tariffs on imported instruments from Mexico pose risks to its supply chain. Additionally, the company must navigate complex new regulations for artificial intelligence, such as the European Union AI Act, which could affect its product navigation features.

Valuation comparison

Abbott Laboratories offers a more conservative valuation for value-conscious investors, while Intuitive Surgical carries a significant premium due to its higher growth and robotic niche.

Metric Abbott Laboratories Intuitive Surgical Forward P/E 18.1x 39.2x P/S ratio 3.7x 13.6x

Valuation metrics include sourcing from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Abbott Labs's last reported quarterly results, in July, and its guidance for fiscal 2026 presented investors with a mixed bag. The Medical Device segment, led by cardiovascular devices, brought solid growth, but Abbott is seeing a slowdown in new users for its glucose monitoring system FreeStyle Libre CGM. The Nutrition business continues to show weakness as Abbott discounts prices to increase volume.

Abbott's strengths are that adding Exact Sciences adds a cancer screening arm and folds in the popular Cologuard product to its portfolio. Abbott should be able to power sales outside the U.S. for Cologuard. For 2026, Abbott should get companywide sales over $50 billion, which would be about 13% year-over-year growth.

Intuitive Surgical reported in its latest quarter, also disclosed in July, that new placements of da Vinci robotic surgery systems grew nearly 19% worldwide in the second quarter of its fiscal 2026, led by a 24% rise in the U.S., as customers upgrade to the da Vinci 5 system. The U.S. is about 60% of its business, and though it is hurt by the decline in people using ACA (aka Obamacare) health plans, the impact is relatively small.

In its last earnings call, management provided the guidance range of revenue growth of 13.5% to 15.5% for its global business, even with the impact of Obamacare's decline. That should get revenue to about $11.8 billion for the year with net income of $3.3 billion.

Both these companies have their challenges and their promise, and both see current-year sales rising about 13%. The Cologuard product gives Abbott an in to a new consumer-driven medical sector that should continue to grow, both from expansion to new markets and from consumer hesitation to get Cologuard's alternative to colonoscopies. With a lower P/S and P/E ratio, Abbott looks like the better buy for long-term investors today.