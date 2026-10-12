Deciding between AbbVie Inc. (ABBV +1.68%) and Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY +0.28%) requires balancing reliable dividend growth against high-octane metabolic drug expansion. Both companies lead the healthcare sector, but their current paths offer very different investor profiles.

Collapse ABBV & LLY : Performance Comparison Key Financial Metrics ABBV – AbbVie $281.12 + 1.68 % ( + $4.65 ) LLY – Eli Lilly $1,182.62 + 0.28 % ( + $3.35 ) Market Cap $497B 52wk Range $190.75 - $281.30 Gross Margin 71.42 % P/E Ratio 79.48 EPS (TTM) $3.54 Dividend & Yield $6.83 (2.43%) Market Cap $1.1T 52wk Range $783.85 - $1,292.65 Gross Margin 83.40 % P/E Ratio 40.19 EPS (TTM) $29.43 Dividend & Yield $6.69 (0.57%) ABBV – AbbVie $281.12 + 1.68 % ( + $4.65 ) Market Cap $497B 52wk Range $190.75 - $281.30 Gross Margin 71.42 % P/E Ratio 79.48 EPS (TTM) $3.54 Dividend & Yield $6.83 (2.43%) LLY – Eli Lilly $1,182.62 + 0.28 % ( + $3.35 ) Market Cap $1.1T 52wk Range $783.85 - $1,292.65 Gross Margin 83.40 % P/E Ratio 40.19 EPS (TTM) $29.43 Dividend & Yield $6.69 (0.57%)

AbbVie has pivoted from its legacy blockbuster Humira to a new generation of immunology and oncology treatments. Eli Lilly focuses on the massive market demand for diabetes and weight-loss medications. Investors often compare these two because they represent the largest players in the pharmaceutical industry, each presenting distinct risk-reward scenarios.

The case for AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie operates as a global biopharmaceutical leader, focusing on immunology, oncology, and aesthetics. The company distributes products mainly through three major wholesale distributors: McKesson & Co. (MCK +1.80%), Cardinal Health (CAH +0.21%), and Cencora (COR +0.37%). Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as these three firms account for nearly all sales in the pharmaceutical stocks category.

In FY 2025, revenue reached $61.2 billion, representing 8.6% growth compared to the previous year. The company reported net income of $4.2 billion, resulting in a net margin of 6.9%. This performance shows the successful transition to newer products like Skyrizi as the company manages the decline of older therapies like Humira.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is negative 21.1x, which means total liabilities exceed shareholder equity. The current ratio, which measures a company's ability to cover short-term debts with short-term assets, is approximately 0.7x. Free cash flow for the period reached $17.8 billion, which equals cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures.

The case for Eli Lilly & Co.

Eli Lilly focuses on researching and marketing medicines for diabetes, obesity, and Alzheimer's disease. It distributes products through the same major wholesalers as its peer, including McKesson, Cencora, and Cardinal Health. The company also utilizes its direct-to-patient platform, LillyDirect, to expand access to its specialized treatments and maintain closer patient relationships.

In FY 2025, revenue reached $65.2 billion, a significant 44.7% increase over the prior year. Net income rose to $20.6 billion, yielding a high net margin of 31.7%. This massive growth is largely attributed to the rapid adoption of its newer cardiometabolic therapies like Mounjaro and Zepbound.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 1.6x. This ratio measures total debt relative to shareholders' equity to evaluate financial leverage. The current ratio is approximately 1.6x, and free cash flow reached $9.0 billion for the fiscal year, giving the company ample room for further research and development.

Risk profile comparison

AbbVie faces risks from high revenue concentration in its top products, Skyrizi and Rinvoq. The Inflation Reduction Act could impact pricing through government price setting and new regulations. Competition from generics and biosimilars remains intense, while the high cost of drug development poses a constant financial threat. Complex global supply chain dependencies also add operational risk.

Eli Lilly faces high revenue concentration in cardiometabolic products such as Mounjaro and Zepbound. It faces competition from other biotech giants and regulatory scrutiny over drug pricing and access. Supply chain disruptions or shortages could limit its ability to meet the high demand for its weight-loss treatments. Intellectual property challenges and post-market safety concerns also remain key variables for the company.

Valuation comparison

AbbVie provides a lower entry point based on future earnings estimates, while Eli Lilly trades at a premium due to its higher growth rates.

The Forward P/E uses future earnings estimates to gauge value, while the P/S ratio measures market cap relative to sales over the past twelve months.

Metric AbbVie Eli Lilly and Forward P/E 19.8x 33.1x P/S ratio 7.6x 13.9x

Valuation metrics include sourcing from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Eli Lilly is riding a wave of success with its GLP-1 drugs Zepbound for weight loss and Mounjaro, which is the same drug for diabetes control. There is still plenty of growth left in the treatment, and that is expected to power revenue up as high as 30% in 2026, to $85.2 billion, with close to $31 billion in net income. Its next weight-loss drug, Retatrutide, is hotly anticipated for its triple-agonist approach, which is expected to exceed the weight-loss results of Zepbound. The company is also targeting less affluent customers with a lower-cost GLP pill called Foundayo, which it sells directly to consumers.

Besides GLP-1s, Lilly is working on a small interfering RNA therapeutic targeting lipoprotein(a) for the prevention of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in patients with elevated lipoprotein(a) levels. Analysts believe it will be a blockbuster ($1 billion or more lifetime revenue) if approved.

AbbVie is buying itself growth with its recent deal to acquire Apogee Therapeutics. Its two relatively new immunology products, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, have proven to be true growth drivers for the business, and investors are hopeful that an FDA decision on a Parkinson's treatment later this year will bode well for the company. AbbVie is expected to see screaming growth in net income this year, from $4.2 billion to $14.6 billion. Sales should grow to $67.2 billion.

AbbVie has a drug pipeline that some on Wall Street believe could include blockbusters (more than $1 billion in lifetime revenue) for treating schizophrenia, Parkinson's disease, psychosis from Alzheimer's, and certain solid tumors.

These are both solid healthcare businesses, but Lilly's GLP-1 franchise is too strong to ignore, especially given that most patients who start treatment will stay on it for the rest of their lives to keep their weight off. Long-term investors should pick Eli Lilly & Co over AbbVie in this case.