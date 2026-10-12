The urban air mobility market is rapidly ascending as electric aircraft near commercial launch. Investors are debating whether Archer Aviation (ACHR -5.44%) or Joby Aviation (JOBY -5.51%) is the better long-term bet.

Collapse ACHR & JOBY : Performance Comparison Key Financial Metrics ACHR – Archer Aviation $4.69 – 5.44 % ( - $0.27 ) JOBY – Joby Aviation $5.14 – 5.51 % ( - $0.30 ) Market Cap $3.6B 52wk Range $4.30 - $14.62 Gross Margin -39275.36 % P/E Ratio -4.34 EPS (TTM) -$1.08 Market Cap $5.1B 52wk Range $5.13 - $18.77 Gross Margin -365.45 % P/E Ratio -5.24 EPS (TTM) -$0.98 ACHR – Archer Aviation $4.69 – 5.44 % ( - $0.27 ) Market Cap $3.6B 52wk Range $4.30 - $14.62 Gross Margin -39275.36 % P/E Ratio -4.34 EPS (TTM) -$1.08 JOBY – Joby Aviation $5.14 – 5.51 % ( - $0.30 ) Market Cap $5.1B 52wk Range $5.13 - $18.77 Gross Margin -365.45 % P/E Ratio -5.24 EPS (TTM) -$0.98

Both companies aim to revolutionize transportation with electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Archer focuses on strategic aerospace partnerships and manufacturing scale, while Joby emphasizes its integrated aerial ridesharing platform. As they navigate strict regulatory hurdles, investors eyeing the future of flight must compare their financial health and market strategies.

The case for Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation develops advanced aviation technologies, including its Midnight aircraft, for commercial and defense applications. It maintains a conditional purchase agreement with United Airlines Inc (UAL -2.81%) for as much as $1.5 billion in aircraft. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as a single partner represents a huge portion of the future order book. The company is also acquiring units from Boeing Co. (BA -0.46%) to grow its defense capabilities. It has a manufacturing relationship with Stellantis (STLA -2.23%) and works with the UAE government on flight networks.

According to its latest annual report, in FY 2025, revenue reached about $300,000. The company reported a net loss of roughly $618 million during this period. This resulted in a massive negative net margin, illustrating the immense costs involved in developing aerospace technology before mass production begins.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio stands at approximately 19.9x. Its current ratio measures the ability to pay short-term debts with assets that can be converted to cash quickly. The debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.1x, which compares total debt to the amount of money shareholders have invested. Free cash flow was negative $511.7 million, representing the cash remaining after paying for capital expenditures.

The case for Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation develops electric air taxis and operates an aerial ridesharing platform. It has integrated its services with Delta Air Lines (DAL -2.51%) to provide premium transportation to airports. The company also holds contracts with L3Harris Technologies (LHX +0.54%) for defense applications. Following its acquisition of Blade Urban Air Mobility, Joby now provides air charter broker services in New York and Europe. This allows the company to generate revenue while it continues the lengthy process of aircraft certification.

According to its latest annual report, in FY 2025, revenue reached about $53.4 million, representing growth of more than 39,000% over the prior year. This jump was largely due to the integration of newly acquired services. Joby reported a net loss of approximately $930 million, leading to a net margin of negative 1,740%.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio stands at nearly 24.1x. The debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.0x, indicating almost no debt relative to shareholder equity. Free cash flow was negative $563.8 million, reflecting the heavy spending required to build a fleet among industrial stocks. Free cash flow is the cash left over after a company pays for its operations and capital equipment.

Risk profile comparison

Archer Aviation faces intense competitive risks and potential delays in certification from the FAA. These delays could prevent the company from meeting its commercial launch timelines. Its high capital requirements to scale manufacturing at the Hawthorne Airport and its Georgia facility expose it to financial instability. The company is also managing litigation risks regarding trade secret allegations brought by its rival. Supply chain disruptions from single-source manufacturing partners add further pressure to its development schedule.

Joby Aviation faces significant legal risk following a federal jury verdict in October 2026 that awarded over $100 million in damages in an intellectual property lawsuit. The company must also successfully integrate its recent acquisitions, including Blade and Resonant Sciences, to achieve its goals. It faces substantial financial risk from continuous operating losses and heavy reliance on the scale-up of its manufacturing facility in Ohio. Furthermore, the company remains vulnerable to shifts in airspace regulations and the safety risks inherent in early-stage electric aviation.

Valuation comparison

Joby Aviation appears to be the more attractively priced option based on its significantly lower sales multiple. The P/S ratio measures market capitalization against sales over the past twelve months, while the Forward P/E compares share price to future earnings estimates.

Metric Archer Aviation Joby Aviation Forward P/E n/a n/a P/S ratio 546.0x 46.0x

Valuation metrics include sourcing from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

In 2025, the U.S. federal government created the framework for real-world testing of eVTOL aircraft, a concrete step toward making Archer's and Joby's visions a reality. Japan, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia are other countries building similar regulatory frameworks. A lot still has to happen for either company's aircraft to get into the skies, but the notion that the nation's airspace is being regulated in a way that is holding back growth is one that has found favor.

Archer is taking steps to refurbish the small Los Angeles Hawthorne airport for use as its testing grounds and is working to scale up its manufacturing capabilities to eventually reach capacity for 50 planes a year. Management has an initial plan to focus on military and cargo uses for its plane, which would be an easier path to early revenue. It's highly speculative, but Wall Street analysts see Archer turning its first profit in 2030, with $2.3 billion in revenue, but a lot has to go right between now and then.

Joby recently tested its Blade aircraft in New York City across different charging environments and on real-world routes it proposes, such as flying from JFK Airport, on the city's outskirts, into Manhattan. Joby is further along with its manufacturing capabilities, embedding Toyota philosophies throughout its system. Even though it is further along the path to market, analysts don't see Joby turning a profit through 2030, a year in which consensus projects $2.3 billion of revenue and a net loss of around $195 million.

Both Archer and Joby are early-stage aircraft businesses with significant risk for potential investors. Joby's business model of flying short, in-demand routes in major cities seems more attainable after its testing in New York City. Its price-to-sales ratio of 46 is high but well below Archer's. If you want to take a flyer on an upstart electric aircraft maker, go with Joby.