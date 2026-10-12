As the world pivots toward cleaner power, should you choose a high-growth disruptor like Bloom Energy (BE -6.50%) or a profitable giant like NextEra Energy (NEE +1.46%) for your portfolio?

Bloom Energy focuses on on-site hydrogen and fuel cell systems, serving tech hubs that need reliable power. NextEra Energy combines a massive regulated utility in Florida with a world-leading renewable energy development business. Both companies play vital roles in the evolving grid, but they offer vastly different risk and reward profiles for investors.

Collapse BE & NEE : Performance Comparison Key Financial Metrics BE – Bloom Energy $262.28 – 6.50 % ( - $18.22 ) NEE – NextEra Energy $78.51 + 1.46 % ( + $1.13 ) Market Cap $77B 52wk Range $75.70 - $351.28 Gross Margin 31.22 % P/E Ratio 357.38 EPS (TTM) $0.73 Dividend & Yield N/A Market Cap $164B 52wk Range $74.41 - $98.75 Gross Margin 35.80 % P/E Ratio 17.62 EPS (TTM) $4.46 Dividend & Yield $2.44 (3.10%) BE – Bloom Energy $262.28 – 6.50 % ( - $18.22 ) Market Cap $77B 52wk Range $75.70 - $351.28 Gross Margin 31.22 % P/E Ratio 357.38 EPS (TTM) $0.73 Dividend & Yield N/A NEE – NextEra Energy $78.51 + 1.46 % ( + $1.13 ) Market Cap $164B 52wk Range $74.41 - $98.75 Gross Margin 35.80 % P/E Ratio 17.62 EPS (TTM) $4.46 Dividend & Yield $2.44 (3.10%)

The case for Bloom Energy

In its latest annual report, filed for FY 2025, Bloom Energy highlights its role among industrial stocks that provide onsite power for data centers. The company designs and manufactures solid oxide fuel cells to generate electricity and hydrogen locally. Key partnerships with American Electric Power (AEP +1.16%) and Brookfield (BN -0.11%) underscore its growing importance in powering large-scale artificial intelligence projects. By offering grid-independent solutions, it appeals to customers facing power constraints from traditional utilities.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $2.0 billion, a robust 37.3% increase compared to the previous year. While top-line growth was strong, the company reported a net loss of approximately $88.4 million for the period. Management has focused on scaling its manufacturing capacity to meet rising demand for hydrogen solutions. These efforts helped improve the net margin, which is the percentage of revenue kept as profit, from negative 22.7% just two years ago to negative 4.4% today.

Based on its December 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio is approximately 6.0x. This measures a company's ability to cover short-term debts using its current assets. The debt-to-equity ratio, which compares total debt to shareholder equity, is nearly 3.9x. Free cash flow, which equals cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures, was close to $57.2 million. This positive cash generation is a significant milestone for the growing company as it seeks to fund future operations internally.

The case for NextEra Energy

In its latest annual report, filed for FY 2025, NextEra Energy presents itself as a titan in the North American power industry. It operates Florida Power & Light, a massive regulated utility serving over six million customer accounts across the state. The company also leads the market for renewable energy through its NextEra Energy Resources division, which develops large-scale wind, solar, and battery storage projects across the continent.

In FY 2025, revenue reached roughly $27.5 billion, representing 11% year-over-year growth. The company is highly profitable, recording net income of nearly $6.8 billion during the fiscal period. This performance resulted in a net margin of nearly 24.9%, reflecting its scale and operational stability. This profitability allows the company to continue investing heavily in new clean energy infrastructure while returning capital to its shareholders.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 1.8x. The current ratio stands at roughly 0.6x, indicating that its short-term obligations exceed its current assets, a common situation for capital-intensive utilities. Free cash flow was strong, at nearly $3.2 billion, providing the capital needed for ongoing infrastructure expansion and dividend payments. This steady cash flow supports its long-term strategy of leading the clean energy transition.

Risk profile comparison

Bloom Energy faces significant risks from ongoing securities class action lawsuits and questions regarding its supply chain transparency. It also contends with volatile demand for hydrogen and intense competition from much larger industrial manufacturers. Furthermore, the company has a history of losses and carries substantial indebtedness, which could limit its ability to fund future expansion if capital markets tighten.

NextEra Energy is currently navigating political opposition to its proposed $67 billion acquisition of Dominion Energy (D +1.31%). The company also faces legal scrutiny over allegations of political interference and the operational threat posed by severe weather in its core Florida market. Regulatory pressure is another concern, as utility commissions could potentially disallow requested rate increases, impacting its long-term revenue growth and profitability.

Valuation comparison

NextEra Energy presents a much lower valuation relative to its earnings estimates and trailing sales than Bloom Energy, a high-growth but currently unprofitable Company.

Metric Bloom Energy NextEra Energy Forward P/E 107.9x 19.1x P/S ratio 27.6x 5.5x

Valuation metrics include those sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from those of other data providers.

The Forward P/E ratio compares a stock price to future earnings estimates. The P/S ratio measures a company's market value relative to its sales over the past twelve months.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

When comparing Bloom Energy and NextEra Energy, investors should consider a few key factors. Let's have a look at them and see what that tells us about each stock.

To start, there's profitability. Next Era Energy has been profitable for many years. Since 2021, it has averaged an operating margin of 28%. Bloom Energy, on the other hand, has just recently pivoted to consistent profitability. Over the last five years, its operating margin has averaged -8%. However, over the last two years, its operating margin has averaged 7% as the company has scaled up operations to meet surging AI data center demand.

Another factor to consider is each company's valuation. In this category, NextEra Energy is the clear head-to-head winner. Whether using forward P/E or P/S, NextEra stock is roughly 5 times cheaper than Bloom Energy stock. Granted, there's a reason why -- Bloom Energy is growing much faster than NextEra. However, for value-minded investors, NextEra stock stands out.

Last, there's income potential. NextEra stock boasts a solid dividend yield of 3.2%, while Bloom Energy stock pays no dividend. For income-oriented investors, NextEra stock passes the test.

In summary, each of these stocks is worthy of consideration, but they will appeal to different types of investors and, at any rate, serve different purposes. Bloom Energy is a younger, more growth-oriented company. It is riding the AI data center wave and is more appropriate for aggressive investors or those seeking an AI-related growth stock in the energy and industrial space. NextEra Energy, meanwhile, is a more traditional electric utility. It boasts a modest valuation, a solid dividend, and has demonstrated reliable profitability for well over a decade.