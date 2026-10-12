As the era of agentic automation arrives, C3.ai (AI +0.69%) and UiPath (PATH -1.19%) offer different ways to play the trend. Choosing between them requires weighing specialized applications against broad business process orchestration.

C3.ai focuses on pre-built enterprise applications for specific industries like energy and defense. UiPath started in robotic process automation and has evolved into an AI-powered platform for automating complex workflows. Both companies are fighting for dominance as corporations move from experimenting with generative tools to deploying full-scale automated agents.

Collapse AI & PATH : Performance Comparison Key Financial Metrics AI – C3.ai $11.61 + 0.69 % ( + $0.08 ) PATH – UiPath $13.32 – 1.19 % ( - $0.16 ) Market Cap $1.9B 52wk Range $7.68 - $19.80 Gross Margin 29.09 % P/E Ratio -3.77 EPS (TTM) -$3.08 Market Cap $6.9B 52wk Range $9.20 - $19.84 Gross Margin 82.14 % P/E Ratio 19.82 EPS (TTM) $0.67 AI – C3.ai $11.61 + 0.69 % ( + $0.08 ) Market Cap $1.9B 52wk Range $7.68 - $19.80 Gross Margin 29.09 % P/E Ratio -3.77 EPS (TTM) -$3.08 PATH – UiPath $13.32 – 1.19 % ( - $0.16 ) Market Cap $6.9B 52wk Range $9.20 - $19.84 Gross Margin 82.14 % P/E Ratio 19.82 EPS (TTM) $0.67

The case for C3.ai

C3.ai provides the C3 Agentic AI Platform, which allows organizations to build and deploy artificial intelligence applications. It serves customers in sectors like defense and energy, though it has recently revised its partnership with Baker Hughes (BKR -0.92%). Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as the company works to transition more clients to a consumption-based pricing model.

In FY 2026, revenue reached approximately $250.3 million, representing a decline of roughly 35.7% from the previous year. The company reported a net loss of nearly $470.4 million during this period. This performance followed a wider net loss than seen in FY 2025, when the company recorded a net margin of close to negative 74.2%.

As of its April 2026 balance sheet, the current ratio stands at approximately 6.6x. The current ratio measures a company's ability to cover its short-term debts with assets that can be converted to cash within a year.

The debt-to-equity ratio is 0.0x, indicating the company carries no debt relative to shareholder equity. Free cash flow for FY 2026 was nearly negative $190.7 million.

The case for UiPath

UiPath offers a platform that combines automation with AI to orchestrate business processes. The company targets large enterprises and recently deepened its technical integration with Snowflake (SNOW -2.31%) to enable data-driven automation. This helps users manage workflows across various tech stocks and services within their existing digital infrastructure.

In FY 2026, revenue reached approximately $1.6 billion, a growth of roughly 12.7% compared to the prior fiscal year. The company achieved a net income of close to $282.3 million. This resulted in a net margin of approximately 17.5%, a significant improvement over the negative net margin reported in FY 2025.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was 0.0x, meaning UiPath has no debt on its books. Free cash flow for FY 2026 reached nearly $352.2 million. Note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 78.3% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

C3.ai faces risks from a limited number of large enterprise customers representing a substantial portion of its revenue. Following its February 2026 restructuring plan, the company also faces challenges regarding employee attrition and the potential loss of institutional knowledge. Competition remains intense from Microsoft (MSFT +1.14%) and other established software vendors that are rapidly integrating agentic AI into their own products.

UiPath faces risks related to the sustainability of its growth as the automation market matures and competition increases from Amazon (AMZN -1.10%) and Salesforce (CRM +2.09%). The company relies heavily on third-party cloud infrastructure, meaning any service disruptions could impact its financial results. Furthermore, ongoing tax disputes in jurisdictions like Romania and India present compliance risks that could lead to material financial harm.

Valuation comparison

UiPath offers a lower entry point for investors based on its profitability and lower valuation multiples compared to C3.ai.

Metric C3.ai UiPath Forward P/E N/A 17.1x P/S ratio 7.5x 4.2x

Valuation metrics include sourcing from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

The P/S ratio measures a company's market price against its sales over the past twelve months. The Forward P/E ratio compares the current stock price to future earnings estimates for the next year.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

I'd go with UiPath. After years of testing investor patience, the company has now been consistently profitable for several consecutive quarters, raised its full-year outlook, and is finding new customers among businesses deploying AI automation across their operations. Its turnaround seems to be gaining traction and the business is moving in the right direction.

C3.ai is a much harder story to get behind right now. In Q1 fiscal 2027, bookings grew 73% quarter over quarter, revenue stabilized at roughly $52 million, and the company turned free cash flow positive for the first time, which is a meaningful step in the right direction. But C3.ai is still posting substantial net losses on a trailing basis, and the restructuring under returning CEO Thomas Siebel is still in its early stages.

UiPath has already cleared many of the hurdles C3.ai is still working toward. If I’m thinking about where to put my money for the next several years, owning the company that has already figured out how to be profitable is the more comfortable starting point for me.