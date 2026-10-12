Are you looking to add specialized e-commerce growth to your portfolio? Choosing between pet retail leader Chewy (CHWY +2.90%) and South Korean giant Coupang (CPNG -3.41%) depends on your geographic and niche preferences.

Chewy dominates the North American pet category through high-margin services and subscription loyalty, while Coupang operates a massive logistical network across Asia. Both companies are refining their profitability after years of expansion, making them frequent candidates for investors tracking the evolution of digital retail.

The case for Chewy

Chewy operates a specialized digital marketplace for pet parents, offering everything from food and supplies to medications. Its strategy focuses on dominating the pet category among retail stocks by providing a one-stop shop for customers. The company maintains roughly 4,000 brand partnerships and has expanded its footprint through its "Chewy Vet Care" clinics, which reached 18 locations in early 2026.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $12.6 billion, representing growth of roughly 6.2% over the prior year. This steady climb in sales helped the company generate approximately $222.8 million in net income, representing a net margin of nearly 1.8%. While the company faced a slight decline in net margin from the previous year, it continues to focus on its "Autoship" subscription program to drive recurring revenue.

As of its February 2026 balance sheet, Chewy reported a debt-to-equity ratio of roughly 1.1x. The debt-to-equity ratio measures total debt relative to shareholders' equity, helping you understand how much a business relies on borrowed money. The company maintains a current ratio of close to 0.9x, which measures its ability to pay short-term liabilities with assets that can be converted to cash within a year. Free cash flow reached nearly $562.4 million, though note that stock-based compensation accounted for roughly 43.1% of operating cash flow, inflating reported cash generation.

The case for Coupang

Coupang is the leading e-commerce provider in South Korea, known for its "Rocket Delivery" service, which often offers same-day or next-day shipping. Beyond general retail, the company has diversified into restaurant delivery, video streaming, and fintech services. Its WOW membership program is a central pillar of the business, driving engagement across its 24.7 million active product-commerce customers and its recently acquired luxury platform, Farfetch.

In FY 2025, Coupang reported revenue of roughly $34.5 billion, an increase of nearly 14.1% from the prior year. The company achieved a net income of approximately $208.0 million for the year, resulting in a net margin of roughly 0.6%. While this net margin remains slim, the company has successfully expanded its top-line sales while managing the integration of its international segments and luxury fashion acquisitions.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, Coupang carries a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 1.0x. It also maintains a current ratio of roughly 1.0x, indicating it has enough short-term assets to cover its immediate obligations. Free cash flow for the period was nearly $522.0 million. Note that stock-based compensation accounted for roughly 26.8% of operating cash flow, inflating reported cash generation, as this is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

Chewy faces intense competition from Internet-based retailers and large omnichannel players like Amazon (AMZN -1.10%). The company is also dealing with operational risks associated with fulfillment center capacity and potential labor shortages. Furthermore, cybersecurity and data privacy risks remain a concern, especially as the company expands its health services through Vet Care clinics and integrates more AI-driven data tracking into its platform.

Coupang operates in a high-pressure regulatory environment in Korea, where it faces antitrust investigations and potential criminal liability for executives related to fair trade compliance. The company is also managing the fallout from a November 2025 data incident that involved unauthorized access to 33 million customer accounts. Additionally, the strategic integration of Farfetch poses financial strain, and geopolitical tensions in the region could impact consumer spending and economic stability.

Valuation comparison

Chewy currently trades at a significantly lower forward earnings multiple than Coupang, though Coupang offers faster top-line revenue growth in the Asian market.

Metric Chewy Coupang Forward P/E 23.3x 46.3x P/S ratio 0.6x 0.8x

Valuation metrics include those sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from those of other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

When comparing Chewy and Coupang, investors should consider a few key factors. Let's have a look at them and see what that tells us about each stock.

To start, there's growth. While both companies have delivered solid revenue growth in recent years, Coupang has delivered faster growth. The company has averaged year-over-year growth of 16.9% for the last five years. Chewy, on the other hand, has averaged 10.2% growth. Yet, in recent quarters, Coupang's revenue growth has decelerated. In fact, in its most recent quarter, Coupang's revenue growth slipped to 3.9%, below Chewy's 7.3% growth.

Another factor to consider is each company's profitability. Neither company is a profit juggernaut. Over the last five years, Chewy's operating margin has averaged 0.7%, while Coupang's has been -0.4%. However, since late 2025, the gap between the two companies has widened. In their most recent quarters, Chewy reported an operating margin of 2.75%, while Coupang reported an operating margin of -1.77%. Therefore, Chewy has an edge in this category.

Last, there's valuation. Here, it's best to use price-to-sales (P/S) as profitability has not been a given for these two companies. Both stocks exhibit affordable P/S ratios. Chewy's is slightly lower at 0.6x, versus 0.8x for Coupang. That gives Chewy another slight edge.

To sum up, Chewy comes out ahead in most of the categories, including profitability and valuation. In fact, even on the growth variable, Chewy has overtaken Coupang in recent quarters. Therefore, while both stocks may hold some appeal for growth-oriented investors, Chewy wins the head-to-head matchup in my view.