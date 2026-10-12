Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.88%) and Pfizer (PFE +0.42%) both sell prescription medicines, offering investors different ways to own healthcare in 2026. Johnson & Johnson also runs a large medical device business, while Pfizer concentrates on biopharmaceuticals.

Pfizer is adding to its pipeline through deals such as its November 2025 purchase of Metsera, a developer of obesity treatments. Both companies are also managing the loss of exclusivity on major products.

Collapse JNJ & PFE : Performance Comparison Key Financial Metrics JNJ – Johnson & Johnson $263.73 + 0.88 % ( + $2.29 ) PFE – Pfizer $28.40 + 0.42 % ( + $0.12 ) Market Cap $636B 52wk Range $184.66 - $281.07 Gross Margin 68.03 % P/E Ratio 30.57 EPS (TTM) $8.63 Dividend & Yield $5.28 (2.00%) Market Cap $162B 52wk Range $23.62 - $29.21 Gross Margin 64.83 % P/E Ratio 37.61 EPS (TTM) $0.76 Dividend & Yield $1.72 (6.06%) JNJ – Johnson & Johnson $263.73 + 0.88 % ( + $2.29 ) Market Cap $636B 52wk Range $184.66 - $281.07 Gross Margin 68.03 % P/E Ratio 30.57 EPS (TTM) $8.63 Dividend & Yield $5.28 (2.00%) PFE – Pfizer $28.40 + 0.42 % ( + $0.12 ) Market Cap $162B 52wk Range $23.62 - $29.21 Gross Margin 64.83 % P/E Ratio 37.61 EPS (TTM) $0.76 Dividend & Yield $1.72 (6.06%)

The case for Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson reports two business segments, Innovative Medicine and MedTech. In fiscal 2025, which ended Dec. 28, 2025, Innovative Medicine generated $60.4 billion of sales and MedTech generated $33.8 billion. The company also sells IMBRUVICA, which it co-commercializes in the U.S. with Pharmacyclics, an AbbVie (ABBV +1.68%) company.

Total sales rose about 6% to $94.2 billion, and net income was $26.8 billion, with a net margin of 28.5%. That margin includes a reversal of about $7 billion in the company's talc litigation reserve, so it would have been lower without that reversal.

At the end of fiscal 2025, total debt of $47.9 billion (loans and notes payable plus long-term debt) relative to $81.5 billion of shareholder equity resulted in a debt-to-equity ratio of about 0.59x. The current ratio was 1.0x. Free cash flow, which J&J defines as operating cash flow less additions to property, plant, and equipment, was nearly $19.7 billion.

In the second quarter of 2026, reported on July 15, sales rose 6.6% to $25.3 billion, and the company raised its 2026 outlook to $100.8 billion to $101.4 billion in reported sales. In April, J&J raised its quarterly dividend to $1.34 per share, its 64th consecutive annual increase.

The case for Pfizer

Pfizer concentrates on biopharmaceuticals. According to its 2025 annual report, it supplies medicines and vaccines to about 200 countries and territories and sells primarily to wholesalers.

Eliquis alone accounted for about $8.0 billion, or 13% of 2025 revenue. Pfizer jointly developed and commercializes its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, with BioNTech (BNTX -1.16%), and the two companies share gross profits equally.

In 2025, Pfizer's revenue was $62.6 billion, down about 1.6% from $63.6 billion a year earlier. Net income attributable to Pfizer was $7.8 billion, a 12.4% net margin, after about $4.9 billion of intangible asset impairments and $1.1 billion of net charges for certain legal matters recorded in other deductions.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Pfizer's total debt was $64.8 billion against $86.5 billion in shareholders' equity, a debt-to-equity ratio of about 0.75x on the same total-debt basis used for Johnson & Johnson. The current ratio was 1.2x. Free cash flow, calculated as operating cash flow of $11.7 billion less $2.6 billion of purchases of property, plant, and equipment, was about $9.1 billion. That was less than the $9.8 billion in dividends Pfizer paid that year. Over the 12 months through the second quarter of 2026, calculated free cash flow was about $11.0 billion, compared with about $9.8 billion in dividends.

In the second quarter of 2026, revenue rose about 3% to $15.0 billion, and adjusted earnings per share were $0.77, down from $0.78 a year earlier. Pfizer still posted a net loss of $248 million, mainly due to $4.3 billion in non-cash intangible asset impairments, partly offset by a $1.9 billion gain from the sale of its investment in ViiV Healthcare.

In its second-quarter release, Pfizer raised the midpoint of its 2026 revenue guidance by $500 million to a range of $60.5 billion to $62.5 billion and said that Chief Financial Officer Dave Denton would leave on Aug. 15, with Cecile Guegan serving as interim CFO.

Risk profile comparison

Johnson & Johnson's annual report says XARELTO and STELARA were among the first drugs selected for Medicare price negotiation, with government-set prices beginning in 2026. CMS has indicated that, beginning in 2027, it will remove both from the Selected Drug List. It also expects continued biosimilar launches to hurt STELARA sales.

Johnson & Johnson faces numerous lawsuits over body powders containing talc, primarily JOHNSON'S Baby Powder. On July 27, 2026, it announced a proposed resolution of the ovarian talc litigation that includes a $5.5 billion commitment, with a first payment of no more than $3 billion in 2027, and that depends on the participation of at least 95% of the remaining claims. In October 2025, it announced plans to separate its orthopedics business, with completion targeted within 18 to 24 months.

Pfizer says in its annual report that it anticipates a significant reduction of revenue from patent-based or regulatory exclusivity expiries in 2026 through 2030.

Pfizer's December 2025 outlook assumed about $1.5 billion less revenue in 2026 from products losing exclusivity, and in August, it lowered its expectation for COVID-19 products to about $4 billion from about $5 billion. The obesity programs from Metsera, which Pfizer bought for $65.60 per share in cash plus a contingent value right of up to $20.65 per share, are still in clinical development, so they do not yet offset those expirations.

Valuation comparison

Pfizer trades at lower multiples than Johnson & Johnson on both forward earnings and sales.

Metric Johnson & Johnson Pfizer Forward P/E 22.4x 9.3x P/S ratio 6.3x 2.5x

Valuation metrics include sourcing from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

While Johnson & Johnson looks like the better buy to me, I'd be a patient buyer, adding over time, because the stock isn't cheap and its proposed talc settlement still needs enough plaintiffs to sign on.

J&J earns money from two different businesses, prescription medicines and medical devices, and its sales are still growing. Management raised its 2026 sales outlook in July, and the company has increased its dividend for 64 consecutive years. That record of steady execution is what I look for in a company I'd plan to own for a long time.

Pfizer is tempting for income investors with a yield near 6%, but the trouble is what sits behind that number. Its free cash flow has covered the dividend over the 12 months through the second quarter of 2026, yet Pfizer anticipates a significant reduction in revenue due to patent and regulatory exclusivity expiries from 2026 through 2030.

A low valuation often reflects that kind of uncertainty, and the second-quarter loss from large impairments shows how a pipeline asset can lose value. The obesity programs it gained with Metsera could change the picture, though they're still in clinical development.

Whichever way you lean, I'd treat either stock as one piece of a larger healthcare allocation, and this guide on investing in healthcare stocks shows how the sector's different parts fit together. I'd plan to hold whichever one I chose for at least five years and keep adding on a regular schedule.