Investors looking for exposure to the expanding artificial intelligence market often weigh hardware against software. Choosing between BigBear.ai (BBAI -3.77%) and Cerebras Systems (CBRS -10.69%) requires balancing defense-sector systems against high-speed semiconductor growth.

BigBear.ai focuses on decision intelligence for government agencies, while Cerebras Systems builds massive wafer-scale processors to power generative AI. Comparing them allows you to decide whether a niche software provider or a hardware challenger fits better in your portfolio as AI adoption reaches a mature phase in 2026.

The case for BigBear.ai

In its latest annual report, filed in early 2026, BigBear.ai details how it provides software that helps federal agencies and defense intelligence groups make better decisions. The company focuses on global supply chains and national security, using a specialized workforce that often holds high-level security clearances. Because the U.S. government is a major customer accounting for a large portion of revenue, customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

In its 2025 fiscal year (FY), revenue reached $127.7 million, which was a decrease of 19.3% from the prior year. The company reported a net loss of $293.9 million for the same period. This decline highlights the challenges of navigating fluctuations in government budgets, even as the company targets defense AI demand among its tech stocks peers.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was zero, indicating the company has no debt compared to its equity. The current ratio, which measures the ability to pay short-term obligations with liquid assets, was 1.8x. Free cash flow was negative at $46.3 million, representing the cash remaining after paying for operations and equipment.

The case for Cerebras Systems

In its latest annual report, filed in early 2026, Cerebras Systems explains how it builds unique AI infrastructure designed to handle the massive computing demands of developers. Its primary product is a wafer-scale system that integrates many processors on a single silicon chip to increase processing speed. The company serves various industries, including medical research and energy, providing both systems and cloud-based services.

In FY 2025, revenue reached $510.0 million, marking a significant increase of 75.7% over the previous year. Unlike many high-growth peers, the company achieved a net income of $237.8 million during this period. The net margin, which is the percentage of revenue remaining after all expenses are paid, was 46.6%.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was -0.5x, meaning total liabilities exceed shareholder equity. The current ratio was 2.1x, showing the company has about twice as many short-term assets as short-term liabilities. Free cash flow was negative at $392.8 million, showing the company still utilizes significant capital to scale its manufacturing.

Collapse BBAI & CBRS : Performance Comparison Key Financial Metrics BBAI – BigBear.ai $2.30 – 3.77 % ( - $0.09 ) CBRS – Cerebras Systems $146.62 – 10.69 % ( - $17.55 ) Market Cap $1.1B 52wk Range $2.28 - $9.39 Gross Margin 27.92 % P/E Ratio -10.55 EPS (TTM) -$0.22 Market Cap $35B 52wk Range $145.75 - $386.34 Gross Margin 39.00 % P/E Ratio -64.93 EPS (TTM) -$2.26 BBAI – BigBear.ai $2.30 – 3.77 % ( - $0.09 ) Market Cap $1.1B 52wk Range $2.28 - $9.39 Gross Margin 27.92 % P/E Ratio -10.55 EPS (TTM) -$0.22 CBRS – Cerebras Systems $146.62 – 10.69 % ( - $17.55 ) Market Cap $35B 52wk Range $145.75 - $386.34 Gross Margin 39.00 % P/E Ratio -64.93 EPS (TTM) -$2.26

Risk profile comparison

BigBear.ai faces several operational hurdles, including a material class action lawsuit and the need to restate multiple years of financial statements. These governance concerns are coupled with widening net losses and competitive pressure in the defense sector. The company also recorded significant non-cash charges for the impairment of assets, and recent insider stock sales have added to investor concerns.

Cerebras Systems must outpace larger rivals to maintain its momentum in the competitive semiconductor market. The company faces stiff competition from major players such as Amazon (AMZN -1.10%), which develops its own internal AI chips, although the e-commerce giant also formed a partnership with Cerebras in 2026. Rapid technological changes mean that today's hardware can quickly become obsolete, and its negative shareholder equity indicates a balance sheet where total liabilities outweigh book value.

Valuation comparison

Cerebras Systems commands a significantly higher valuation than BigBear.ai, reflecting its much faster revenue growth and recent transition to positive net income.

The P/S ratio measures a company's market value against its sales over the past twelve months. The Forward P/E compares the stock price to its future earnings estimates for the next year.

Metric BigBear.ai Cerebras Systems Forward P/E n/a 217.4x P/S ratio 8.0x 47.7x

Valuation metrics include sourcing from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

BigBear.ai and Cerebras Systems are players in the artificial intelligence sector, but that doesn't mean they are both good investments. Of the two, I would buy Cerebras Systems stock.

BigBear.ai's a year-over-year revenue decline in 2025 is not an encouraging sign amid the rapid rise of AI. Its sales are bouncing back in 2026, as second-quarter revenue grew 13% year over year to $36.7 million. However, that growth was due to its acquisition of Ask Sage, an AI platform built for government agencies. BigBear.ai has to prove it can continue to expand revenue to instill confidence that its offerings are gaining traction with customers.

Cerebras shares are far more expensive than BigBear.ai from a valuation perspective, but that's warranted because of the rapid revenue growth Cerebras is experiencing. The company reported sales of $180.1 million in the second quarter, up an impressive 74% from 2025. This demonstrates strong customer demand for its unique wafer-scale architecture.