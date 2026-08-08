Chipotle Mexican Grill: a Trend of Consistent Quarterly Revenue Expansion

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG -2.73%) primarily generates its revenue by operating an expanding global chain of fast-casual dining restaurants for consumers.

It expanded its international presence by opening a new restaurant location in Mexico alongside joint venture partner Alsea, and it reported a 12% net income margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Walt Disney: Managing Global Operations With Variable Quarterly Revenue Results

Walt Disney (DIS +0.22%) primarily earns its revenue by producing global entertainment media, operating direct-to-consumer streaming services, and managing theme parks and cruises.

It recently reached a tentative labor agreement with a large coalition of theme park resort workers in California, and it recorded a 10% net income margin for the quarter ended June 27, 2026.

Understanding Why Revenue Matters for Investors

Tracking revenue helps investors evaluate whether a company is successfully attracting customers, maintaining pricing power, and expanding its total sales volume and overall market presence across varying economic conditions over a long-term investment horizon.

Quarterly Revenue for Chipotle Mexican Grill and Walt Disney

Quarter (Period End) Chipotle Mexican Grill Revenue Walt Disney Revenue Q3 2024 $2.8 billion (period ended Sept. 2024) $22.6 billion (period ended Sept. 2024) Q4 2024 $2.8 billion (period ended Dec. 2024) $24.7 billion (period ended Dec. 2024) Q1 2025 $2.9 billion (period ended March 2025) $23.6 billion (period ended March 2025) Q2 2025 $3.1 billion (period ended June 2025) $23.6 billion (period ended June 2025) Q3 2025 $3.0 billion (period ended Sept. 2025) $22.5 billion (period ended Sept. 2025) Q4 2025 $3.0 billion (period ended Dec. 2025) $26.0 billion (period ended Dec. 2025) Q1 2026 $3.1 billion (period ended March 2026) $25.2 billion (period ended March 2026) Q2 2026 $3.3 billion (period ended June 2026) $25.2 billion (period ended June 2026)

Data source: Company filings. Data as of Aug. 7, 2026.

Foolish Take

Chipotle Mexican Grill and Walt Disney are two major consumer stocks to consider investing in. Both are seeing sales growth.

In the second quarter, Chipotle posted a 9% year-over-year increase in sales to $3.3 billion. This was the third consecutive quarter of sequential growth, although its share price gave up gains in recent days after health officials linked a multi-state Salmonella outbreak to jalapeño peppers served at the restaurant chain.

While Chipotle stock is impacted by this short-term headwind, its consistent sales growth suggests share price appreciation could take place over the long run. One key indicator of this is that the company’s comparable restaurant sales increased 2% year over year, and Chipotle raised its full-year comparable sales guidance.

Disney’s revenue of $25.2 billion in its fiscal third quarter ended June 27 represented solid 7% year-over-year growth. One of its key strengths is the halo effect of its many franchises. For instance, Toy Story 5 was a hit in theaters, making over $4 billion, but it also produced $1 billion in retail sales for the company.

Disney’s revenue trend is more uneven compared to Chipotle’s, particularly given the seasonality of its theme park and cruise businesses, but the company’s 2026 sales are consistently higher than at the same point in 2025, suggesting this will be a strong year for the entertainment giant.