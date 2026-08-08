Nvidia: Maintaining Consistent Upward Momentum and Expanding Scale in Quarterly Revenue

Nvidia (NVDA +2.27%) primarily generates its revenue by designing advanced graphics processing units alongside comprehensive accelerated computing hardware systems for major enterprise clients operating across diverse global markets.

It recently established multiple large-scale technology infrastructure development agreements across South Korea and simultaneously reported a 72% net income margin for the quarter ended April 26, 2026.

Navitas Semiconductor: Navigating Recent Contractions and Volatility in Quarterly Revenue

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS +12.02%) primarily generates its foundational revenue by engineering specialized power integrated circuits and advanced silicon carbide devices utilized by various commercial electronics manufacturers situated across multiple international markets.

It recently introduced new thermal management packaging solutions designed specifically for high-power applications while actively responding to ongoing patent litigation and reporting a negative 10% gross margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Why Tracking Revenue Trends Matters for Investors

Monitoring revenue provides a clear, reliable baseline that helps everyday long-term investors carefully evaluate whether a specific business is successfully attracting new customers while continually expanding its core operational sales volume over time.

Detailed Quarterly Revenue Data for Nvidia and Navitas Semiconductor Over the Last Eight Quarters

Quarter (Period End) Nvidia Revenue Navitas Semiconductor Revenue Q3 2024 $30.0 billion (period ended July 2024) $21.7 million (period ended Sept. 2024) Q4 2024 $35.1 billion (period ended Oct. 2024) $18.0 million (period ended Dec. 2024) Q1 2025 $39.3 billion (period ended Jan. 2025) $14.0 million (period ended March 2025) Q2 2025 $44.1 billion (period ended April 2025) $14.5 million (period ended June 2025) Q3 2025 $46.7 billion (period ended July 2025) $10.1 million (period ended Sept. 2025) Q4 2025 $57.0 billion (period ended Oct. 2025) $7.3 million (period ended Dec. 2025) Q1 2026 $68.1 billion (period ended Jan. 2026) $8.6 million (period ended March 2026) Q2 2026 $81.6 billion (period ended April 2026) $10.5 million (period ended June 2026)

Data source: Company filings. Data as of Aug. 7, 2026.

Foolish Take

Examining the revenue trends for Nvidia and Navitas Semiconductor reveals key insights about this pair of tech companies capitalizing on the rise of the artificial intelligence sector.

Nvidia is experiencing rising quarter-over-quarter revenue. This indicates the company is successfully capturing customer demand for advanced semiconductor products to support AI. The trend is set to continue as Nvidia management forecasted sales to accelerate from $81.6 billion in its most recent quarter to $91 billion in the next.

Meanwhile, Navitas revenue has seen a steady decline until the trend showed a reversal in 2026. The sales slump is due to the company’s decision to make a strategic pivot away from its mobile and consumer business in China last year to focus on artificial intelligence products. The China market was responsible for 60% of sales in 2024.

While giving up that revenue resulted in sinking sales in 2025, Navitas management stated Q4 of last year would be the bottom. Its Q1 results demonstrated that to be the case, and its Q2 sales show an upward trend. The company forecasted Q3 to deliver $13.5 million in revenue, and if that comes to pass, it would represent the third consecutive quarter of rising sales, validating the AI strategy’s success.