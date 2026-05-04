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Most Active StocksDaily Stock GainersDaily Stock Losers

SLYV wins on cost and yield, but IWN is winning the year

From holdings to payout, these two small-cap value ETFs take distinct approaches to cost, diversification, and recent performance.

By Seena Hassouna May 4, 2026 at 8:51PM EST

Key Points

  • iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF offers broader diversification with significantly more holdings than State Street SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF
  • State Street SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF maintains a lower expense ratio and higher dividend yield than its iShares peer
  • Both funds provide small-cap value exposure and have similar risk profiles, though the iShares fund has slightly outperformed over the last 12 months

The iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN 0.80%) offers broader small-cap exposure with over 1,300 holdings, while the State Street SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV 1.22%) provides a more concentrated portfolio at a lower cost.

Both funds serve as vehicles for small-cap value exposure, a segment often prized for its long-term growth potential and diversification benefits. While IWN tracks a wider universe of stocks via the Russell 2000, SLYV follows a more selective index that includes specific profitability filters for its constituents.

Snapshot (cost & size)

MetricSLYVIWN
IssuerSPDRiShares
Expense ratio0.15%0.24%
1-yr return (as of May 1, 2026)35.27%38.92%
Dividend yield1.80%1.50%
Beta1.011.03
AUM$4.6 billion$13.4 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

The State Street fund is the more affordable option with a 0.15% expense ratio, compared to 0.24% for the iShares fund. Additionally, SLYV offers a slightly higher distribution yield of 1.80% for investors who may prefer a higher payout.

Performance & risk comparison

MetricSLYVIWN
Max drawdown (5 yr)(28.70%)(26.70%)
Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $904.50$875.12

What's inside

The iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN 0.80%) targets small-cap U.S. equities with value characteristics, providing a broad basket of 1,397 holdings. Its sector allocation is led by financial services at 24%, followed by industrials at 12%, and healthcare at 11%. Its largest positions include Echostar (SATS 2.31%) at 1.04%, Ttm Technologies (TTMI 0.96%) at 0.90%, and Coeur Mining (CDE 0.51%) at 0.57%. Launched in 2000, it has paid $3.09 per share over the trailing 12 months.

The State Street SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV 1.22%) tracks the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index, which includes a profitability screen that filters the starting universe. It holds 459 stocks, with a sector focus on financial services at 20%, consumer cyclical at 16%, and industrials at 13%. Top holdings include Eastman Chemical (EMN 1.04%) at 1.02%, Match Group (MTCH 1.29%) at 1.00%, and Lkq (LKQ 2.67%) at 0.95%. Also launched in 2000, it has paid $1.90 per share over the trailing 12 months.

What's this means

On paper, SLYV looks like the obvious pick. It's cheaper at 0.15% versus 0.24%, and it pays a higher distribution yield at 1.80% versus 1.50%. Two boxes checked before you even open the hood. Then you look at the trailing 12 months and IWN is up 38.92% against SLYV's 35.27% — a 3.65-point gap that swamps the expense and yield advantages combined. The twist is what's driving that. SLYV's index screens for profitable companies before they're eligible. IWN's doesn't — any small-cap value stock can get in, profits or not. In the past year, the speculative tail of unprofitable small-caps has run hard, and IWN caught more of it. Over longer stretches, that same screen has historically worked in SLYV's favor. So the choice isn't really cheap-versus-expensive. It's whether you want a quality floor or full exposure to whatever the small-cap value universe is doing right now. SLYV is the more disciplined pick. IWN is the one that rides the cycle — for better and for worse.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

Read Next

Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

iShares Trust - iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Quote
iShares Trust - iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF
NYSEMKT: IWN
$206.56
(-0.80%)-$1.67
SPDR Series Trust - State Street SPDR S&P 600 Tm Small Cap Value ETF Stock Quote
SPDR Series Trust - State Street SPDR S&P 600 Tm Small Cap Value ETF
NYSEMKT: SLYV
$102.02
(-1.22%)-$1.26

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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