The iShares iBoxx $Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD +0.17%) offers higher liquidity and historical capital preservation, while the State Street SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB +0.24%) provides a lower-cost path to higher potential income yields.

Both ETFs provide exposure to investment-grade corporate debt, yet they serve different roles in a fixed-income strategy. While the SPDR fund focuses exclusively on long-term bonds with maturities of 10 years or more, the iShares fund tracks a broader liquid index of high-quality corporate issues. These differences in maturity and selection criteria significantly impact their performance during interest rate shifts and contribute to their contrasting risk profiles.

Collapse LQD & SPLB : Performance Comparison Key Financial Metrics LQD – iShares Trust - iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $102.58 + 0.17 % ( + $0.17 ) SPLB – SPDR Series Trust - State Street SPDR Portfolio Long Termorate Bond ETF $20.49 + 0.24 % ( + $0.05 ) 52wk Range $101.20 - $112.93 Dividend & Yield $5.05 (4.92%) 52wk Range $20.09 - $23.60 Dividend & Yield $1.21 (5.90%) LQD – iShares Trust - iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $102.58 + 0.17 % ( + $0.17 ) 52wk Range $101.20 - $112.93 Dividend & Yield $5.05 (4.92%) SPLB – SPDR Series Trust - State Street SPDR Portfolio Long Termorate Bond ETF $20.49 + 0.24 % ( + $0.05 ) 52wk Range $20.09 - $23.60 Dividend & Yield $1.21 (5.90%)

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SPLB LQD Issuer SPDR iShares Share price $20.27 (as of 2026-10-05) $101.83 (as of 2026-10-05) Expense ratio 0.04% 0.14% 1-yr return (as of 2026-10-05) -7.5% -4.4% Dividend yield 6.0% 4.9% Beta 0.64 0.45 AUM $1.2B $26.8B

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

The State Street fund is significantly more affordable with an expense ratio of just 0.04%. It also provides a higher payout, offering a 1.03 percentage point yield advantage over its iShares competitor, which charges more than triple the fee.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SPLB LQD Max drawdown (5 yr) -34.4% -24.5% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $821 $937

What's inside

The iShares iBoxx $Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF functions as a diversified fixed income fund without specific equity sector breakdowns. It maintains a massive portfolio of 3,157 holdings, ensuring that credit risk is spread across thousands of issues. Its largest positions include high-quality corporate bonds issued in U.S. dollars, though the fund remains highly diversified since no single position exceeds 0.19% of the portfolio. This fund was launched in 2002. iShares iBoxx $Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has paid $5.05 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$101.83 share price works out to a 4.9% yield.

The State Street SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF is a fixed income fund that specifically targets the long end of the maturity curve. It holds 2,958 individual bond issues, tracking the Bloomberg U.S. Long Term Corporate Bond Index. Its top holdings include a wide variety of investment-grade corporate bonds, and the portfolio is well-diversified, as no single position exceeds 0.91% of the assets under management (AUM). This fund was launched in 2009. State Street SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has paid $1.21 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$20.27 share price works out to a 6% yield.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

Which looks like the better buy

Bond investors are navigating one of the more interesting rate environments in recent memory. With the Federal Reserve's path forward uncertain and corporate credit spreads near historic lows, the choice between these two funds carries more weight than it might in a calmer market.

SPLB's higher yield and dramatically lower fee are real advantages on paper. But those advantages come packaged with a specific bet: that interest rates will fall. SPLB's long-duration focus means it swings dramatically when rates move in either direction, rewarding investors who time it right and punishing those who don't. Its deeper historical drawdown reflects exactly that vulnerability.

LQD's broader maturity range cushions those rate swings without abandoning corporate bond income entirely. It has delivered stronger long-term total returns than SPLB despite costing more, because smoother performance compounds better over time than volatile outperformance followed by sharp corrections.

For most long-term investors who want corporate bond exposure without making a high-stakes bet on rate direction, LQD is the more dependable choice. SPLB is worth considering only for those who specifically believe rates are heading lower and can absorb the ride that comes with that conviction.