The choice between Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND +0.04%) and Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (VGIT +0.02%) depends on whether an investor seeks broad market exposure or targeted government bond protection.

Both funds serve as foundational fixed-income building blocks for diversified portfolios. While they share similar cost profiles and durations, they differ significantly in credit quality and breadth. This comparison explores how the broader reach of the total bond market may contrast with the specific safety profile of intermediate U.S. Treasuries.

Collapse BND & VGIT : Performance Comparison Key Financial Metrics BND – Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $70.25 + 0.04 % ( + $0.03 ) VGIT – Vanguard Scottsdale Funds - Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $56.71 + 0.02 % ( + $0.01 ) 52wk Range $69.65 - $75.23 Dividend & Yield $2.94 (4.18%) 52wk Range $56.35 - $60.76 Dividend & Yield $2.29 (4.04%) BND – Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $70.25 + 0.04 % ( + $0.03 ) 52wk Range $69.65 - $75.23 Dividend & Yield $2.94 (4.18%) VGIT – Vanguard Scottsdale Funds - Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $56.71 + 0.02 % ( + $0.01 ) 52wk Range $56.35 - $60.76 Dividend & Yield $2.29 (4.04%)

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VGIT BND Issuer Vanguard Vanguard Share price $56.51 (as of 2026-10-05) $69.88 (as of 2026-10-05) Expense ratio 0.03% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of 2026-10-05) (2.4%) (2.5%) Dividend yield 4.1% 4.2% Beta 0.17 0.26 AUM $48.3 billion $398.9 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

Cost is not a deciding factor in this match-up, as both funds carry a 0.03% expense ratio. The total bond market fund offers a slightly higher payout, providing a 0.13 percentage point yield advantage over the Treasury-only fund.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VGIT BND Max drawdown (5 yr) (13.6%) (17.4%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $977 $965

What's inside

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF provides broad exposure to U.S. investment-grade bonds, with its portfolio including 16,281 holdings. This fixed income fund has no equity sector breakdown, and it is highly diversified; its largest positions include diversified bond issues where no single position exceeds 0.47% of the portfolio. The fund launched in 2007. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has paid $2.94 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$69.88 share price works out to a 4.2% yield.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF focuses exclusively on U.S. Treasury debt, holding 105 issues. The fund launched in 2009. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has paid $2.29 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$56.51 share price works out to a 4.1% yield.

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Which looks like the better buy

When two funds from the same family charge identical fees, the choice becomes purely about what you want your bonds to do. BND and VGIT are both rock-bottom-cost Vanguard funds, but they are built for different roles in a portfolio.

BND holds more than 15,000 bonds across the full U.S. investment-grade universe, which means Treasuries, corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities, and agency debt all in one package. That breadth gives it a slightly higher yield than VGIT and makes it the more complete core bond holding for investors who want one fund to cover the entire fixed income landscape.

VGIT holds only U.S. Treasury bonds, which means zero credit risk and a portfolio that tends to hold up better when economic conditions deteriorate and corporate bonds come under pressure. Its shallower historical drawdown reflects that defensive character.

BND's slight yield edge and broader diversification make it the stronger default for most long-term investors building a core bond position. VGIT is the more purposeful choice for those who specifically want government-only exposure as a counterweight to equity risk, and who are willing to accept a modestly lower yield for that added safety.