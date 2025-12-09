A major provider of post-acute healthcare services, PACS Group, Inc. reported fresh insider buying amid a year of strong share gains.

Dilsaver Evelyn S, Director at PACS Group (PACS +0.00%), made an open-market purchase of 16,724 shares on November 24, 2025, for a transaction value of $499,997.43 according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 16,724 Transaction value ~$500,000 Post-transaction shares 22,739 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$681,300

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($29.90); post-transaction value based on Nov. 24, 2025 market close price as reported in source materials.

Key questions

How significant is this purchase relative to the insider's prior activity?

This transaction represents Dilsaver’s first open-market purchase of PACS Group shares, increasing direct holdings from 6,015 to 22,739 shares, a 278.04% increase in direct ownership since May 2024.

This transaction represents Dilsaver’s first open-market purchase of PACS Group shares, increasing direct holdings from 6,015 to 22,739 shares, a 278.04% increase in direct ownership since May 2024. What proportion of PACS Group does the insider now directly own?

Following this transaction, direct ownership stands at 22,739 shares, representing 0.0147% of the company’s outstanding shares as of the latest available data.

Following this transaction, direct ownership stands at 22,739 shares, representing 0.0147% of the company’s outstanding shares as of the latest available data. How does the purchase price compare to recent market prices?

The shares were acquired at a weighted average price of $29.90 per share. As of November 29, 2025, PACS Group shares closed at $33.41, reflecting an increase of approximately 11.7% from the transaction price.

The shares were acquired at a weighted average price of $29.90 per share. As of November 29, 2025, PACS Group shares closed at $33.41, reflecting an increase of approximately 11.7% from the transaction price. What has been the recent performance of PACS Group stock?

Over the twelve months ending November 29, 2025, shares posted a total return of 111.32%, indicating substantial appreciation over the prior year.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $5.14 billion Net income (TTM) $167.87 million Dividend yield N/A 1-year price change 84.70%

1-year performance calculated using November 24, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers post-acute healthcare facilities, senior care, assisted living, and independent living services, generating revenue primarily from healthcare and ancillary services.

Operates as a holding company providing post-acute healthcare facilities and related services.

Serves seniors and individuals requiring post-acute care, with a focus on communities seeking comprehensive long-term and rehabilitative healthcare solutions.

PACS Group is a large-scale provider of post-acute healthcare services, operating through a network of facilities and professionals across the United States.

Foolish take

Insiders have an endless list of reasons to sell shares but just one reason to buy. The purchase of shares on the open market from Dilsaver suggests the insider expects the company's stock to rise.

Earlier this month, PACS Group announced an amendment and waiver to an outstanding credit agreement. The company expects to use its amended and restated credit facility to fund the potential acquisition of new properties and operations. As of Dec. 1, 2025, the company had about $500 million of available liquidity under a $600 million credit facility.

It's easy to see why Dilsaver is bullish for PACS Group. In 2024, sales rose 31.4% year over year, and the gains haven't subsided. In the first nine months of 2025, revenue rose by 36.4% year over year to reach $3.93 billion. PACS Group also also boasted a relatively high 94.8% occupancy rate at the end of September, which compares well to just 79% for the average competitor in the post acute care industry.

Glossary

Director: A member of a company's board responsible for overseeing management and major decisions.

Open-market purchase: Buying securities directly on a public exchange, not through private transactions or company-issued grants.

SEC Form 4: A required filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or large shareholders.

Insider: An individual with access to non-public company information, such as executives or directors.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an individual, not through trusts or other entities.

Outstanding shares: The total number of a company's shares currently held by all shareholders.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid for shares, weighted by the number of shares bought at each price.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Post-acute care: Healthcare services provided after hospitalization, such as rehabilitation or long-term care.

Holding company: A company that owns controlling interests in other companies but does not produce goods or services itself.

Ancillary services: Additional services that support primary healthcare, such as therapy or diagnostic testing.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.