The AI-powered genetic-testing company has been a strong performer. The CEO's recent move had more to do with accounting than conviction.

Katherine Stueland, CEO of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS 1.40%), executed an open-market sale of 2,158 shares on October 29, 2025, following an option exercise as disclosed in this SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 2,158 Transaction value ~$294,654 Post-transaction shares 3,436 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$470,000

Transaction value calculated using the SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price of $136.54.

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Katherine Stueland's prior trading activity?

The sale of 2,158 shares was smaller than her recent median sell trade of 10,079 shares, based on transactions from November 18, 2024 to October 29, 2025. However, this sale represented 38.58% of her remaining direct holdings as of October 29, 2025, reflecting a reduced share base following substantial prior sales.

What was the context and structure of this transaction?

The transaction involved exercising options on 3,874 underlying shares, with 2,158 shares immediately sold in the open market on October 29, 2025.

What is Katherine Stueland's current ownership and option position following this transaction?

Following the sale, her direct ownership stands at 3,436 shares (approximately $470,000 as of October 29, 2025).

How does the timing of this transaction relate to GeneDx Holdings Corp.'s recent stock performance?

The transaction took place when shares were priced at $136.54 on October 29, 2025. The stock was up about 71% year to date on the day Stueland sold.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 10/29/25) $136.54 Market capitalization $4.05 billion Revenue (TTM) $402.19 million 1-year price change 84.01%

Company snapshot

GeneDX serves healthcare providers, payers, and research organizations seeking advanced analytics for disease understanding and patient management. The company offers health intelligence solutions leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, with core products including the Centrellis platform for integrating clinical and genomic data.

The company operates a data-driven business model focused on transforming multidimensional clinical and genomic information into actionable insights for healthcare providers. Its competitive edge lies in its ability to synthesize complex data sets for personalized healthcare solutions.

Expand NASDAQ : WGS GeneDx Today's Change ( -1.40 %) $ -2.25 Current Price $ 158.57 Key Data Points Market Cap $5B Day's Range $ 156.88 - $ 165.62 52wk Range $ 55.17 - $ 170.87 Volume 212 Avg Vol 519K Gross Margin 64.89 % Dividend Yield N/A

Foolish take

Stueland's late-October move was part of a "sell-to-cover" transaction. She added 3,874 shares on the same day, converting restricted stock units into common stock. The subsequent stock sale covered tax withholding obligations and, according to the SEC filing, "does not represent a discretionary transaction by the Reporting Person." In fact, Stueland's holdings following the transaction appear relatively unchanged.

GeneDX stock has been a standout performer this year, returning about 107% as of Dec. 9, trouncing the S&P 500's return of 12.4%. Its success hinges on its application of artificial intelligence to genomic testing, powering products that can examine, research, and treat diseases. Spending on artificial intelligence and its adjacent elements has been a major market trend in recent years, and the health care industry offers huge opportunity. According to McKinsey, "[Health services and technology] revenue pools are expected to grow at an 8 percent CAGR from 2023 to 2028, underpinned by double-digit growth in software platforms and advanced data and analytics through sales of innovative technologies (for example, generative AI) to providers and payers."

