The sale represented over 21% of director's Viavi holdings.

Viavi Solutions Director Sells 40,000 Shares for $683,600

On November 4, 2025, Donald Colvin, Director at Viavi Solutions (VIAV +1.37%), executed an open-market sale of 40,000 shares, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 40,000 Transaction value ~$683,600 Post-transaction shares 148,524 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$2,489,300

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($17.09).

Key questions

What proportion of Donald Colvin's direct holdings was sold in this transaction?

This sale represented 21.22% of Colvin's direct ownership immediately prior to the transaction, reducing his stake from 188,524 shares to 148,524 shares.

How does the sale compare to Colvin's historical insider activity at Viavi Solutions?

This is the only reported open-market sale by Colvin at the company since November 2022; the other three filings in this period were administrative in nature and did not alter his share count.

What is the current value of Colvin's remaining direct holdings?

Post-transaction, Colvin retains 148,524 shares, valued at ~$2,489,300 using the closing price on November 4, 2025.

How does the transaction price relate to recent stock performance?

The sale was executed at a weighted average price of $17.09 per share, close to the November 4, 2025 market open ($17.08) and above the closing price ($16.76) that day. As of the transaction date, Viavi Solutions shares had returned 74.90% over the prior year.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close November 4, 2025) $16.76 Market capitalization $3.74 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.15 billion 1-year price change 74.90%

Note: 1-year performance is calculated using November 4, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Viavi Solutions delivers network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions, along with optical security and performance products, serving communications, enterprise, government, and industrial markets.

The company generates revenue through hardware, software, and services for network enablement and service assurance, as well as specialized optical components for anti-counterfeiting and industrial applications.

Key customers include communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, enterprises, government agencies, and OEMs globally.

Viavi Solutions is a leading provider of network test and optical security solutions, operating at scale with over $1.15 billion in TTM revenue and a global customer base. The company leverages its expertise across network enablement, service assurance, and optical security to address the complex needs of communications and industrial clients. Its diversified product portfolio and focus on high-value, mission-critical applications underpin its competitive position in the technology sector.

Foolish take

Colvin’s sale comes at a time when Viavi stock has traded close to five-year highs. The stock had moved steadily higher for years. However, like with many tech stocks, the 2022 bear market hit the tech stock hard.

Moreover, it did not begin to recover until 2024, when it surged back to five-year highs. Additionally, several other top executives chose to sell shares at the same time.

Nonetheless, the stock has also risen, and as mentioned before, Colvin retained most of his shares. This is likely a wise move as demand for networking equipment surges amid this AI-driven construction boom in data centers.

Viavi, formerly part of the dot-com era darling JDS Uniphase, still sells for over 97% below its all-time high in 2000 of more than a split-adjusted $698 per share.

Expand NASDAQ : VIAV Viavi Solutions Today's Change ( 1.37 %) $ 0.26 Current Price $ 19.20 Key Data Points Market Cap $4B Day's Range $ 18.75 - $ 19.72 52wk Range $ 8.10 - $ 19.73 Volume 0 Avg Vol 3.7M Gross Margin 56.65 % Dividend Yield N/A

Investors should not expect it to return to dot-com era levels. Nonetheless, as networking stocks are again gaining traction, investors should probably perceive Colvin’s sale as a profit-taking move rather than an end to the boom in networking stocks.TMF Writers add your take here...

Glossary

Open-market sale: A transaction where shares are sold on a public exchange at current market prices.

Director: A member of a company's board responsible for oversight and governance, not day-to-day management.

SEC Form 4: A regulatory filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or large shareholders.

Insider activity: Buying or selling of a company's stock by its executives, directors, or significant shareholders.

Administrative filing: A regulatory disclosure that reports changes such as grants or transfers, not actual stock purchases or sales.

Weighted average price: The average price per share in a transaction, accounting for different prices and quantities.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an individual, not through trusts or indirect accounts.

Service assurance: Technologies and processes that ensure networks deliver reliable and high-quality performance.

Network enablement: Products and services that help build, test, and maintain communication networks.

OEM: Original Equipment Manufacturer; a company that produces parts or equipment used in another company's end products.

Anti-counterfeiting: Technologies designed to prevent the production or use of fake or unauthorized products.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

