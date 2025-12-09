Glenview Capital Management added to its massive position in Teva Pharmaceuticals stock.

Glenview Capital Management, LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA +4.34%) by 868,457 shares in the third quarter, adding approximately $71.98 million in value, according to a November 14, 2025, SEC filing.

What Happened

Glenview Capital Management reported a net increase of 868,457 shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited during the third quarter, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 14, 2025. The position’s value rose to $337.19 million as of September 30, 2025, reflecting price appreciation and additional share accumulation.

What Else to Know

The fund increased its Teva stake, which now accounts for 7.51% of 13F AUM and ranks as its 4th-largest holding.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:CVS: $617.96 million (13.8% of AUM)

NYSE:THC: $471.80 million (10.5% of AUM)

NYSE:GPN: $427.19 million (9.5% of AUM)

NYSE:TEVA: $337.19 million (7.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GTM: $201.89 million (4.5% of AUM)

As of December 05, 2025, shares were priced at $28.46, up 63.5% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 49.6 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-12-05) $28.46 Market capitalization $29.15 billion Revenue (TTM) $16.88 billion Net income (TTM) $666.71 million

Company Snapshot

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited offers a broad portfolio of generic medicines, specialty pharmaceuticals, and biopharmaceutical products, with key offerings in central nervous system, respiratory, and oncology therapies.

The company generates revenue primarily through the development, manufacturing, and global distribution of prescription drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients, leveraging both branded and generic product lines.

Main customers include healthcare providers, hospitals, pharmacies, and wholesalers across North America, Europe, and international markets.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a leading global pharmaceutical company with a significant presence in the generic and specialty drug markets. The company’s strategy centers on delivering accessible medicines and leveraging its scale to address a wide range of therapeutic areas. Its diversified product base and established distribution network provide a competitive edge in serving healthcare systems worldwide.

Foolish Take

As per a recent SEC filing, Glenview Capital Management acquired nearly $72 million worth of Teva stock during the third quarter (the three months ending on September 30, 2025). Here's what it could mean for average investors.

To start, let's get to know Glenview Capital Management. Glenview is a New York-based hedge fund, which relies on deep research and fundamental analysis to identify undervalued stocks. Glenview specializes in the healthcare, technology, and consumer sectors. With nearly $4.5 billion in assets under management (AUM), Glenview is a major institutional player in the stock market.

Therefore, Glenview's recent purchase of Teva stock is quite noteworthy. Glenview already had a large position in Teva as of the end of the second quarter, but by adding another $72 million worth of Teva stock, Glenview is truly leaning into its conviction in the drugmaker. Teva is now Glenview's 4th-largest position overall, with 16.7 million shares, valued at approximately $337 million.

What's more, Teva has been an excellent investment for years. Shares are up 157% over the last five years, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7%. That tops the S&P 500, which has generated a total return of 99%, with a CAGR of 14.8% over the same period.

The bottom line: A major hedge fund is upping its already massive stake in Teva. Retail investors should take note -- and may want to consider following suit.

Glossary

13F reportable AUM: Assets under management that must be disclosed in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings by institutional investment managers.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Stake: The ownership interest or share held in a company by an investor or fund.

Holding: A security or asset currently owned by an investor or investment fund.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of assets that an investment manager or fund controls on behalf of clients.

Filing: An official document submitted to a regulatory authority, such as the SEC, disclosing financial or ownership information.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return or better performance compared to a benchmark or index.

Generic medicines: Drugs that are equivalent to brand-name products in dosage and effectiveness but sold under their chemical name, usually at lower cost.

Specialty pharmaceuticals: Medications designed to treat complex, chronic, or rare conditions, often requiring special handling or administration.

Biopharmaceutical products: Medicines produced using living organisms or biological processes, often including advanced therapies like biologics.

Active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs): The biologically active components in a drug that produce its intended effects.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

