What Happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated November 14, Summit Street Capital Management reported a complete sale of its Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. position during the third quarter. The move eliminated a stake that previously accounted for 281,812 shares, with a transaction value based on average quarterly pricing of $9.8 million.

What Else to Know

Summit Street Capital Management's KLIC stake was previously 1.6% of AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE: HPQ: $51.2 million (7% of AUM)

NASDAQ: IDCC: $34.4 million (4.7% of AUM)

NYSE: DDS: $33.7 million (4.6% of AUM)

NYSE: CNR: $28.6 million (3.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ: UTHR: $28.2 million (3.9% of AUM)

As of Tuesday, shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. were priced at $48.81, down 3% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500, which is up 13% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $654 million Net Income (TTM) $213,000 Dividend Yield 2% Price (as of Tuesday) $48.81

Company Snapshot

Kulicke and Soffa Industries designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and consumables for semiconductor assembly, including ball bonders, die attach systems, advanced packaging equipment, and related software solutions.

The company generates revenue primarily through the sale of capital equipment and aftermarket products, with a recurring stream from services, maintenance, and consumables.

It serves semiconductor device manufacturers, outsourced assembly and test providers, and electronics manufacturers, with a strong presence in the United States and Asia/Pacific regions.

Foolish Take

Even for a fund that trades actively around semiconductor cyclicals, a full exit from a name during a multiquarter rebound is notable — especially when industry order activity is finally showing early signs of improvement. For long-term investors, this kind of move can signal shifting conviction about how quickly capital equipment demand normalizes, even as fundamentals at the company itself begin to stabilize.



