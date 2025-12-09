Norwood Investment Partners Opens New $4.3 Million Cellebrite Position

Norwood Investment Partners initiated a new position in Cellebrite, despite the stock having already risen over 30% from its 52-week low.

What happened

Norwood Investment Partners, LP established a new equity position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT +0.60%), adding 230,671 shares valued at $4.27 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.

The transaction, disclosed in a Nov. 12, 2025, SEC filing, brings the fund’s total reportable assets under management to $116.27 million across 15 positions.

What else to know

This is a new position for Norwood, accounting for 3.7% of its reportable assets under management after the trade.

Top holdings following the filing:

APi Group APG +5.92% )

Clearwater Analytics CWAN +3.64% )

GFL Environmental GFL +0.66% )

Flywire FLYW +3.75% )

Magnite MGNI +1.74% )

As of Dec. 9, 2025, shares were priced at $18.34, down 14% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 26 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-12-9) $18.34 Market Capitalization $4.48 billion Revenue (TTM) $455.9 million Net Income (TTM) $76.3 million

Company Snapshot

Cellebrite:

Offers digital intelligence solutions, including data extraction, analytics, and investigative management platforms for law enforcement, government agencies, and enterprises.

Serves federal, state, and local agencies worldwide, as well as enterprise clients and service providers across multiple jurisdictions.

Is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel, and has operations in the United States, Germany, Singapore, Australia, Brazil, the United Kingdom, France, Canada, Japan, and India.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. is a global provider of digital intelligence solutions, enabling legally sanctioned investigations across law enforcement and enterprise sectors.

The company utilizes proprietary technology to assist clients in collecting, analyzing, and managing digital evidence from a wide range of devices and sources.

Its market position is supported by a comprehensive product suite and a broad international presence, serving critical investigative needs in both public and private sectors.

Foolish take

Norwood's new position in up-and-coming growth stock Cellebrite is a fun one to me.

Not only is Cellebrite's digital intelligence and forensics platform a greater good for society, but the stock's share price has more than quadrupled over the last three years following a disappointing IPO.

Norwood's purchase of the stock after this run signals that they believe the best is yet to come -- and I tend to agree, as I'll probably add some shares of my own before 2026.

Cellebrite is the leading end-to-end digital forensics platform, used by public safety departments across all 50 states, all 15 U.S. Cabinet-level executive departments, and 72 Fortune 100 companies.

At a time when 68% of investigative teams admit they cannot review and analyze all their data on time, Cellebrite's platform and emerging AI capabilities offer significant time-saving benefits.

Growing revenue by 18% in its latest quarter (most of which are sticky, recurring sales), Cellebrite's price-to-free cash flow ratio of 33 is pretty reasonable considering the company's societal importance and growth potential.

Glossary

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

13F Reportable Assets: Securities that U.S. institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if assets exceed $100 million.

Equity Position: An ownership stake in a company, typically through holding its common or preferred stock.

Initiated Position: The act of buying into a security for the first time, creating a new holding in a portfolio.

Top Holdings: The largest investments in a fund’s portfolio, usually ranked by market value.

Stake: The proportion or amount of ownership an investor holds in a company or fund.

Post-trade Holding: The number of shares or value of a security held after a transaction is completed.

Digital Intelligence Solutions: Technology tools that help organizations collect, analyze, and manage digital data for investigations.

Proprietary Technology: Unique technology owned and controlled by a company, often protected by patents or trade secrets.

Jurisdictions: Geographic areas or legal territories where specific laws and regulations apply.

TTM: The 12 months ending with the most recent quarterly report.