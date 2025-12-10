Guardian Wealth Doubles Down on LKQ Stock With $1.8 Million Purchase, According to Recent SEC Filing

Guardian Wealth Management raised its stake in LKQ stock to nearly $4.9 Million during the third quarter of 2025.

Guardian Wealth Management, Inc. increased its holding in LKQ (LKQ +7.21%) by 77,245 shares during the quarter ended September 30, 2025, adding an estimated $1.83 million in position value.

What Happened

Guardian Wealth Management, Inc. reported a purchase of 77,245 shares in LKQ in its quarterly 13F filing, disclosed November 14, 2025 (SEC filing). The post-trade stake stands at 159,199 shares, worth $4.86 million as of September 30, 2025. The position now represents 2.87% of the fund’s $169.26 million in reportable U.S. equity assets.

What Else to Know

The fund increased its stake in LKQ, bringing the position to 2.87% of 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: STRL: $11.55 million (6.8% of AUM)

NYSE: ANET: $9.98 million (5.9% of AUM)

NYSE: AZO: $8.61 million (5.1% of AUM)

NYSE: ABBV: $6.98 million (4.1% of AUM)

NYSE: NNI: $6.21 million (3.7% of AUM)

As of December 05, 2025, shares were priced at $29.45. Over the past year, LKQ is down 26.0%, trailing the S&P 500 by 40.5 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $13.96 billion Net Income (TTM) $697.00 million Dividend Yield 3.97% Price (as of market close 2025-12-05) $29.45

Company Snapshot

Distributes automotive replacement parts, components, and systems, including body panels, mechanical and collision parts, glass, and specialty vehicle products.

Operates a distribution-based business model, sourcing parts from manufacturers and salvage operations, then supplying them to repair shops and dealerships across North America and Europe.

Primary customers include collision and mechanical repair shops, new and used car dealerships, and retail consumers seeking automotive parts and accessories.

LKQ is a leading distributor of aftermarket and recycled automotive parts, serving a broad geographic footprint across North America and Europe.

Foolish Take

Guardian Wealth Management, a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), acquired 77,000 shares of LKQ stock, worth $1.8 million during the three months ending on September 30, 2025. Here's why it matters to average investors.

To start, let's consider how LKQ stock has performed. Shares have declined by 46% over the last three years, equating to a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -16.8%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has soared by 82% over the same period, generating a CAGR of 22.0%. In other words, LKQ has massively underperformed the benchmark index during a period of sustained growth. That doesn't bode all that well for LKQ, but perhaps a turnaround is on the horizon.

Indeed, in recent weeks, there have been some positive signs. LKQ has announced that it is exploring a potential sale of its Keystone Automotive division, which could help raise cash and allow the company to re-focus its business model on its core -- the sale of aftermarket and recycled auto parts.

At any rate, investors should remain cautious with LKQ stock. The company has much to prove, and its stock has yet to deliver any significant period of growth over the last few years.

Glossary

13-F filing: A quarterly report filed by institutional investment managers disclosing their holdings of U.S. publicly traded securities.

Advertisement

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Reportable fund assets: The portion of a fund's assets that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, typically U.S. equity holdings.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a company divided by its current share price, shown as a percentage.

Aftermarket parts: Automotive parts made by companies other than the original manufacturer, used for repairs or enhancements.

Distribution-based business model: A business approach focused on sourcing products and delivering them to customers, rather than manufacturing.

Salvage operations: Businesses that recover and resell usable parts from vehicles that are no longer in service.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.