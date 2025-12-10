NIA Impact Advisors opened a position in Core & Main after the stock dropped nearly 20% in a single day during the third quarter.

On Nov. 13, 2025, NIA Impact Advisors, LLC disclosed a new position in Core & Main (CNM +7.06%), acquiring 66,437 shares valued at approximately $3.58 million.

What happened

NIA Impact Advisors disclosed a new investment in Core & Main in its quarterly portfolio update filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC filing) dated Nov. 13, 2025.

The firm reported ownership of 66,437 shares, equivalent to $3.58 million, marking the initiation of a stake in the water infrastructure distributor during the third quarter of 2025.

What else to know

This new position in Core & Main accounts for 1.2% of NIA's $307.72 million in reportable U.S. equity holdings as of Sept. 30, 2025.

Top fund holdings after the filing:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI +0.74% )

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing TSM +2.22% )

Apple AAPL +0.58% )

First Solar FSLR +3.48% )

International Business Machines IBM +0.70% )

As of Dec. 10, 2025, shares of Core & Main were priced at $55.19, up approximately 3% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 10 percentage points.

Core & Main trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24 and an enterprise value to EBITDA multiple of 13.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close December 10, 2025) $55.19 Market Capitalization $10.52 billion Revenue (TTM) $7.74 billion Net Income (TTM) $431.00 million

Company Snapshot

Core & Main:

Distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, fire protection, and meter products, including pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and related services.

Generates revenue through the sale of infrastructure products and value-added services for the construction, maintenance, and repair of water and fire protection systems.

Serves municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets across the United States.

Core & Main is a leading distributor of water, wastewater, and fire protection infrastructure products in the United States, operating at scale with over $7.7 billion in trailing twelve months revenue.

The company leverages a broad product portfolio and technical expertise to support critical infrastructure projects for a diverse customer base.

Its strategic focus on essential utility markets and specialized services underpins a resilient business model and positions it as a key partner in the maintenance and development of water and fire protection systems nationwide.

Foolish take

NIA Impact Advisors appears to be buying the dip on Core & Main, the United States' second-largest distributor of waterworks products.

Since Core & Main went public in 2021, it has nearly doubled the total returns of the S&P 500, powered by its success as a serial acquirer.

While the top two players in the company's niche control one-third of product distribution in the U.S. waterworks niche, the rest of the industry is highly fragmented, making it a perfect opportunity for acquirers like Core & Main.

That said, the company's sales growth trickled down to just 1% in the last quarter, causing the stock to sell off heavily, which is where NIA scooped up some shares.

From a Foolish perspective, I think this purchase is a shrewd one. Core & Main's return on invested capital has consistently been above 10% in recent years, indicating that it is a profitable acquirer and integrator of businesses.

Furthermore, clean water, water conservation, climate resilience, and the preservation of ancient water infrastructure provide numerous tailwinds to drive Core & Main's sales to persistently higher highs over the long term.

Trading at 20 times free cash flow, the company is cheaper than the broader market, but should prove to be a steady-Eddie operator despite this discount price tag. I really like NIA's purchase of Core & Main and will be keeping an eye on the company myself.

