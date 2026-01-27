This equity fund blends global dividend stocks with an options overlay strategy to deliver tax-efficient income for investors.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY 0.59%), buying 209,180 shares, an estimated $3.21 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to a January 26, 2026, SEC filing.

What Happened

According to a SEC filing dated January 26, 2026, Shaker Financial Services, LLC reported acquiring 209,180 shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund. The estimated transaction value is $3.21 million, calculated from the quarter’s average share price. The quarter-end valuation of the new position also reached $3.21 million, reflecting the combined effects of share purchase and market price changes.

What Else to Know

This is a new position for the fund, representing 1.0172% of 13F reportable assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NYSE:JCE: $8.94 million (2.83% of AUM)

NYSE:RMT: $8.65 million (2.74% of AUM)

NYSE:ASG: $8.35 million (2.65% of AUM)

NYSE:ETB: $7.55 million (2.39% of AUM)

NYSE:USA: $6.93 million (2.20% of AUM)

As of January 26, 2026, shares were priced at $15.20, up 8.57% over the past year; shares underperformed the S&P 500 by 6.72 percentage points.

Latest reported dividend yield is 7.83% as of January 26, 2026.

Fund Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-01-26) $15.20 Market Capitalization $2.39 billion Dividend Yield 7.83%

Fund Snapshot

Offers a diversified, closed-end equity fund investing primarily in dividend-paying global stocks and generating additional income by writing S&P 500 Index call options.

Business model centers on generating income through equity investments and options premiums, with a focus on tax efficiency and risk-managed returns.

Targets income-oriented investors seeking diversified equity exposure and tax-advantaged income streams.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund provides investors access to a globally diversified portfolio of dividend-paying equities, enhanced by an options overlay strategy designed to generate consistent income. The fund's approach combines equity market participation with options premiums, aiming to deliver attractive, tax-efficient distributions.

What This Transaction Means For Investors

Shaker Financial, a Virginia-based investment advisory firm, recently acquired nearly 210,000 shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY). Here’s the big takeaway for retail investors.

In a nutshell, this transaction should serve as way to introduce average investors to ETY. The fund, which utilizes a combined methodology of traditional stock ownership and option sales, is really designed for sophisticated investors. The purpose of its investment strategy is to generate significant tax-advantaged income from stocks that don’t pay significant dividends.

In short, this is how ETY works: The fund owns a basket of dividend-paying stocks. The fund also sells out-of-the-money call options on the S&P 500 index, for which it collects premiums. Those premiums are then distributed to fund owners in the form of dividends. This is how the fund generates its 7.8% dividend yield for investors.

It’s a solid strategy, but it does come with risks. For example, ETY has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 over the last year. That’s because when selling out-of-the-money call options, investors are surrendering some of the upside potential of their stock holdings.

Nonetheless, ETY and other covered-call funds are worth exploring, particularly for investors that are looking to generate significant income from an equity-based portfolio.