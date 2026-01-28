Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,944.28
-0.5%
-33.75
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,989.95
-0.1%
-25.65
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,549.02
-1.3%
-308.43
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$87,533.00
-2.3%
-$2,042.59
Arrow-Thin-Down
SBUX
$94.60
-0.6%
-$0.56
Arrow-Thin-Down
T
$24.81
+3.1%
+$0.74
Arrow-Thin-Down
GEV
$711.84
+0.0%
+$0.25
Arrow-Thin-Down
ASML
$1,442.14
+1.4%
+$19.22
Arrow-Thin-Down
NET
$178.25
-3.6%
-$6.63
Arrow-Thin-Down
INTC
$48.18
-1.2%
-$0.60
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$238.66
-1.8%
-$4.35
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$331.29
-1.5%
-$4.99
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$721.81
+7.9%
+$53.08
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$428.56
-11.0%
-$53.07
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$191.24
-0.1%
-$0.28
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$423.45
-1.9%
-$8.01
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF offers diversified exposure to developed and emerging international equity markets through a single vehicle.

On January 23, Atwater Malick disclosed a buy of the iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX +0.77%), adding 42,862 shares in an estimated $2.84 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated January 23, Atwater Malick bought 42,862 shares of the iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX +0.77%) during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the trade was approximately $2.84 million based on the average closing price for the period. Meanwhile, the value of the fund’s position increased by $3.27 million, a figure that includes both the share purchase and price appreciation.

What else to know

The fund’s ACWX holding rose to 4.2% of its 13F reportable assets after the buy.

Top holdings post-filing:

  • NYSEMKT: IVV: $34.87 million (9.6% of AUM)
  • NASDAQ: AAPL: $27.79 million (7.7% of AUM)
  • NASDAQ: GOOGL: $25.27 million (7.0% of AUM)
  • NYSE: CAT: $22.72 million (6.3% of AUM)
  • NYSE: GS: $20.74 million (5.7% of AUM)

As of January 22, 2026, ACWX shares were priced at $70.15, up 32% over the past year.

Etf overview

MetricValue
AUM$7.87 billion
Price (as of 1/22/26)$70.15
Yield2.8%
1-year total return32.48%

Etf snapshot

  • ACWX’s investment strategy seeks to track the performance of the MSCI ACWI ex U.S. Index, providing exposure to both developed and emerging markets outside the United States.
  • The portfolio comprises a diversified basket of international equities, with at least 80% of assets invested in component securities of the underlying index or substantially identical investments.
  • The fund is structured as an ETF, providing investors exposure to global equity markets.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is a large, passively managed fund designed to provide broad international equity exposure by tracking a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index. The ETF enables investors to access both developed and emerging market equities outside the United States through a single, liquid vehicle. Its scale and diversified holdings make it a core holding for global asset allocation strategies, appealing to institutions seeking efficient, low-cost international diversification.

What this transaction means for investors

Atwater Malick’s top holdings are anchored in U.S. mega-cap names and domestic cyclicals, so this purchase clearly doesn’t represent a wholesale rotation away from America. Instead, it looks like it functions as a counterweight, dialing up exposure to regions and sectors that have quietly outperformed as inflation cooled and global growth stabilized.

ACWX offers broad access to developed and emerging markets, holding roughly 1,750 large- and mid-cap companies outside the United States, with heavy exposure to financials, industrials, and global technology leaders. Net assets stand near $8 billion, liquidity is deep, and the expense ratio sits at 0.32%, keeping implementation costs relatively modest for institutional-sized moves. Performance has also helped make the case, with the fund up about 32% over the past year and trading effectively near record highs around $70. Plus, adding exposure to non-U.S. stocks introduces a different earnings cycle, currency dynamics, and sector mix that can smooth returns when domestic leadership narrows.

About the Author

Jonathan Ponciano
Jonathan Ponciano is a contributing stock market analyst at The Motley Fool. He has nearly a decade of experience as a financial journalist, most recently as an editor and senior reporter at Forbes focused on markets, technology, and entrepreneurship. Jonathan has also written for Investopedia and the Los Angeles Business Journal. He holds a dual B.A. in Business Journalism and Economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School. A North Carolina native now based in New York City, Jonathan has also lived in Mexico City and Los Angeles.
CMFjonponc

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Caterpillar, and Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

iShares Trust - iShares Msci Acwi Ex U.s. ETF Stock Quote

iShares Trust - iShares Msci Acwi Ex U.s. ETF

NASDAQ: ACWX
$72.26 (+0.01%) $+0.55

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services