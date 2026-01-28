This Puget Sound banking provider, known for its digital platform offerings, reported significant insider selling in its latest SEC filing.

Eric M Sprink, CEO of Coastal Financial Corporation (CCB +3.02%), directly sold 12,402 shares in multiple open-market transactions on Jan. 21, 2026, and Jan. 22, 2026, representing approximately $1.4 million in value according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 12,402 Transaction value ~$1.4 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 159,126 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 2,085 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$18.4 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($114.83); post-transaction value based on Jan. 22, 2026, market close ($114.83).

Key questions

How does the scale of this sale compare to Eric Sprink’s historical trading activity?

The 12,402 shares sold in this transaction are notably larger than Sprink’s historical median sale size of 8,518 shares for direct sales, indicating a higher-than-typical volume but within the observed range of his past transactions.

The 12,402 shares sold in this transaction are notably larger than Sprink’s historical median sale size of 8,518 shares for direct sales, indicating a higher-than-typical volume but within the observed range of his past transactions. What impact does this sale have on Sprink’s direct ownership stake?

The sale reduced Sprink’s direct holdings by 7.23%, leaving him with 159,126 directly held shares, which is a sharp decline from over 430,000 shares in early 2023 as he continues to reduce his stake over time.

The sale reduced Sprink’s direct holdings by 7.23%, leaving him with 159,126 directly held shares, which is a sharp decline from over 430,000 shares in early 2023 as he continues to reduce his stake over time. Were any derivative securities or indirect holdings involved in this filing?

No derivative transactions or indirect share dispositions were reported; all shares sold were held and disposed of directly, with indirect holdings (such as family or custodial accounts) unchanged at 2,085 shares.

No derivative transactions or indirect share dispositions were reported; all shares sold were held and disposed of directly, with indirect holdings (such as family or custodial accounts) unchanged at 2,085 shares. Does the size of this transaction reflect a change in selling cadence or simply lower remaining capacity?

The transaction’s scale aligns with Sprink’s reduced share capacity, as his direct holdings have contracted by over 60% since February 2023, making larger individual sales a function of fewer available shares rather than a material change in cadence.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 1/22/26) $114.83 Market capitalization $1.61 billion Revenue (TTM) $527.87 million Net income (TTM) $47.72 million

* 1-year performance metrics are calculated using Jan. 22, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services, including commercial and industrial loans, real estate financing, consumer lending, deposit accounts, cash management, and banking-as-a-service (BaaS) for digital platforms.

Serves small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers in the Puget Sound region, with offerings in digital banking through BaaS.

Coastal Financial Corporation is a regional bank holding company focused on delivering tailored financial solutions to businesses and individuals in Washington state. The company leverages a diversified product portfolio and an innovative banking-as-a-service platform to drive growth and differentiate itself within the competitive regional banking landscape. Its scalable business model and strong local market presence support ongoing expansion and client acquisition.

What this transaction means for investors

Coastal Financial stock has been a strong performer over the years. In the past 12 months, the stock has returned 24% and over the past five- and 10-year periods it has produced stellar average annualized returns of 38.7% and 27.8%, respectively.

On Jan. 9, the company acquired the GreenFi brand of climate-friendly consumer financial services products from Mission Financial Partners. The GreenFi platform includes an app that consumers can use to find sustainable investing options and deploy carbon offsets to mitigate environmental impacts. Further, deposits won’t be used to invest in fossil fuel companies. It also offers a platform for institutional investors to facilitate ESG investing and compliance.

It is not clear from the SEC filing why the CEO sold shares of company stock. The filing says: “The sales reported in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person.” That means it was part of a predetermined plan.

Coastal Financial stock is down about 8% year-to-date, and it has gotten a bit expensive, trading at 33 times earnings. The sale of shares shouldn’t raise any red flags, mainly because it is predetermined and not a significant amount. Plus, it makes sense to systematically lock in gains given the stock's sustained high performance over the years.