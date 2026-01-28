Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,937.83
-0.6%
-40.20
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,940.21
-0.2%
-75.39
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,528.27
-1.4%
-329.17
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$87,533.00
-2.3%
-$2,042.59
Arrow-Thin-Down
SBUX
$94.40
-0.8%
-$0.76
Arrow-Thin-Down
T
$24.81
+3.1%
+$0.74
Arrow-Thin-Down
GEV
$709.46
-0.3%
-$2.13
Arrow-Thin-Down
ASML
$1,438.76
+1.1%
+$15.84
Arrow-Thin-Down
NET
$178.02
-3.7%
-$6.86
Arrow-Thin-Down
INTC
$48.11
-1.4%
-$0.68
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$239.00
-1.7%
-$4.01
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$330.50
-1.7%
-$5.78
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$724.24
+8.3%
+$55.51
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$428.32
-11.1%
-$53.31
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$190.71
-0.4%
-$0.81
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$423.70
-1.8%
-$7.76
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

Chart Industries supplies engineered equipment for energy and industrial gas markets, including LNG, hydrogen, and carbon capture solutions.

On January 23, Connecticut-based Iridian Asset Management disclosed a sale of 23,051 shares of Chart Industries (GTLS 0.13%), with an estimated transaction value of $4.67 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated January 23, Iridian Asset Management reduced its holding in Chart Industries by 23,051 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold is $4.67 million, calculated using the quarterly average closing price. The fund ended the quarter with 6,326 shares worth $1.30 million. The reported quarter-end position value dropped by $4.58 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price movement.

What else to know

The fund sold Chart Industries shares, leaving the position at 0.48% of reportable AUM as of December 31.

Top five holdings after the filing:

  • NYSE:ACVA: $23.97 million (8.8% of AUM)
  • NYSE:HLF: $23.67 million (8.7% of AUM)
  • NYSE:HGV: $20.81 million (7.7% of AUM)
  • NYSE:POST: $16.75 million (6.2% of AUM)
  • NYSE:LAD: $15.68 million (5.8% of AUM)

As of January 22, Chart Industries shares were priced at $207.49, down 4% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500’S roughly 14% gain in the same period. The position was previously 2.3% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter.

Company overview

MetricValue
Price (as of January 22)$207.49
Market Capitalization$9.33 billion
Revenue (TTM)$4.29 billion
Net Income (TTM)$66.70 million

Company snapshot

  • Chart Industries manufactures engineered equipment for energy and industrial gas industries, including cryogenic storage tanks, heat exchangers, LNG equipment, and specialty products for hydrogen, CO2 capture, and biogas.
  • The company generates revenue through the sale of capital equipment, aftermarket services, and leasing solutions across four operating segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
  • It serves a global customer base in energy, industrial gas, power, food and beverage, aerospace, and specialty end-markets, targeting both large-scale industrial clients and niche applications.

Chart Industries is a leading provider of highly engineered equipment and solutions for the energy and industrial gas sectors, with a broad product portfolio spanning cryogenic and heat transfer technologies. The company leverages its technical expertise and diversified offerings to serve critical applications in LNG, hydrogen, and carbon capture, positioning itself at the forefront of energy transition trends. With a global footprint and a strong aftermarket service business, Chart Industries delivers value through innovation, reliability, and customer-centric solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

Portfolio moves like this are usually less about conviction shifts and more about capital discipline when the upside becomes capped. With Chart Industries now in a definitive agreement to be acquired by Baker Hughes for $210 per share in cash, the stock’s return profile has fundamentally changed. At that point, position sizing becomes a function of deal timing, risk, and opportunity cost rather than operating momentum.

Operationally, Chart continues to execute. Third-quarter orders hit a record $1.68 billion, up nearly 44% year over year, driven by strength in LNG, data centers, and carbon capture, and backlog expanded to $6.05 billion. Adjusted EBITDA was $277 million, and free cash flow totaled $94.7 million despite $266 million in merger-related expenses tied to the terminated Flowserve deal and the pending Baker Hughes transaction.

Against that backdrop, trimming a position that fell from 2.3% of assets to under 0.5% looks pragmatic, especially in a portfolio increasingly concentrated in higher-beta names like ACV Auctions and Hilton Grand Vacations.

About the Author

Jonathan Ponciano
Jonathan Ponciano is a contributing stock market analyst at The Motley Fool. He has nearly a decade of experience as a financial journalist, most recently as an editor and senior reporter at Forbes focused on markets, technology, and entrepreneurship. Jonathan has also written for Investopedia and the Los Angeles Business Journal. He holds a dual B.A. in Business Journalism and Economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School. A North Carolina native now based in New York City, Jonathan has also lived in Mexico City and Los Angeles.
CMFjonponc

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chart Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Chart Industries Stock Quote

Chart Industries

NYSE: GTLS
$207.01 (0.00%) $0.26

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services