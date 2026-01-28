Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF targets firms advancing AI and big data, with a portfolio spanning global tech innovators.

On January 20, 2026, Stonebridge Financial Group, LLC disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 308,055 shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ 0.58%), with the estimated transaction value at $15.65 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated January 20, 2026, Stonebridge Financial Group, LLC reported selling most of its shares of the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF. The value of the fund’s AIQ position decreased by $15.21 million over the period, reflecting both trading activity and stock price changes.

What else to know

Following the sale, AIQ represents 0.02% of Stonebridge's 13F AUM, down from 1.36% the previous quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:DGRO: $54.72 million (4.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT:SMMU: $53.65 million (4.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT:CGCP: $44.87 million (3.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:USTB: $38.72 million (3.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:AAPL: $37.15 million (3.2% of AUM)

As of January 20, 2026, shares were priced at $50.94, up 29.09% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 17.75 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM 0.02% Price (as of market close 1/20/26) $50.94 Dividend yield 0.18% 1-year total return 29.09%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy focuses on tracking companies engaged in artificial intelligence and big data, aiming to replicate the performance of a specialized underlying index.

Portfolio is composed primarily of global equities involved in AI development, utilization, and supporting technologies, with at least 80% of assets allocated to index constituents.

Operates as a non-diversified ETF structure.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF provides investors with targeted access to companies at the forefront of artificial intelligence and big data innovation.

What this transaction means for investors

The fact that Stonebridge Financial Group almost cashed out of the Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF is notable. In Q3, this exchange-traded fund (ETF) had been a top 20 holding in the fund.

Expand NASDAQ : AIQ Global X Funds - Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Today's Change ( -0.58 %) $ -0.31 Current Price $ 53.30 Key Data Points Day's Range $ 53.29 - $ 53.67 52wk Range $ 30.60 - $ 53.94 Volume 202K

Additionally, the fund has an implicit bias toward (ETFs). Hence, the fact that it holds substantial individual positions in Apple and Microsoft is notable implies a continuing belief in the tech sector.

Nonetheless, the fund also sold its entire stake in AMD. That may imply that it wants less direct exposure to artificial intelligence (AI).

That impulse seems to be confirmed by its other moves. None of its new positions were tech stocks, though it increased its stake in Netflix by 955% and its position in Oracle by 52%.

Hence, while Stonebridge Financial may be content to rely heavily on ETFs, it has become more selective about tech stocks, implying that it thinks the opportunities in that sector lie in specific names rather than tech or AI in general.