This ETF tracks investment grade corporate bonds maturing in 2030, providing defined maturity exposure for fixed income portfolios.

On January 26, Indiana-based Kirr Marbach disclosed a new position in the Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU +0.00%), acquiring 653,537 shares in an estimated $11.06 million trade.

What happened

According to a January 26 SEC filing, Kirr Marbach established a new stake in the Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU +0.00%) by acquiring 653,537 shares in the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value is $11.06 million.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, amounting to 2.11% of reported 13F AUM as of December 31.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:EME: $36.90 million (7.1% of AUM)

NYSE:MTZ: $36.42 million (7.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ:AVGO: $32.80 million (6.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $28.21 million (5.4% of AUM)

NYSE:VST: $26.96 million (5.2% of AUM)

As of January 23, BSCU shares were priced at $16.87, up 3% over the past year.

ETF overview

Metric Value Price (as of January 23) $16.87 Yield 4.6% 1-year total return 8.2%

ETF snapshot

BSCU’s investment strategy seeks to track a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade corporate bonds maturing in 2030, using a sampling methodology to replicate the underlying index.

The fund's portfolio is composed primarily of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in the year 2030, providing exposure to a basket of fixed income securities within that maturity year. The fund is non-diversified.

Structured as a non-diversified ETF, the fund aims to provide investors with exposure to investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030, using an index-based approach.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF provides investors with targeted exposure to investment grade corporate bonds that mature in 2030, enabling precise portfolio construction for fixed income ladders or defined outcome strategies. The ETF combines a rules-based, index-tracking methodology with a transparent and liquid structure, appealing to institutional and individual investors seeking predictable cash flows and yield. Its competitive yield and defined maturity profile offer a differentiated solution within the fixed income ETF landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

What stands out here is not the size of the allocation but the intent behind it. This portfolio is already equity-heavy, with industrials, infrastructure, and megacap tech dominating the top holdings. Adding a defined-maturity corporate bond sleeve extends duration deliberately rather than defensively, giving the fund a way to lock in yield without taking open-ended rate risk.



The 2030 ladder complements the fund’s existing exposure to the 2029 version and a few more with even sooner maturities, suggesting this is less about a single fund and more about building a staggered income profile. The ETF holds investment-grade corporate bonds with an effective duration just under four years and a yield to maturity around 4.4%, according to fund disclosures. That matters in a market where cash yields may fall faster than longer-dated credit if rate cuts arrive.



Unlike broad bond funds, this structure offers clarity. Investors know when capital is scheduled to return and can plan reinvestment rather than guess where rates will be. The modest allocation size also fits the fund’s pattern. Bonds here are not a core driver but a stabilizer alongside cyclical equities.