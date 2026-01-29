Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,928.50
-0.7%
-49.53
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,899.62
-0.2%
-115.98
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,626.35
-1.0%
-231.09
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$86,954.00
-2.9%
-$2,557.38
Arrow-Thin-Down
SBUX
$94.31
-0.9%
-$0.85
Arrow-Thin-Down
T
$24.55
+2.0%
+$0.48
Arrow-Thin-Down
GEV
$708.33
-0.5%
-$3.26
Arrow-Thin-Down
ASML
$1,434.33
+0.8%
+$11.41
Arrow-Thin-Down
NET
$176.78
-4.4%
-$8.10
Arrow-Thin-Down
INTC
$48.03
-1.5%
-$0.75
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$238.91
-1.7%
-$4.10
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$329.88
-1.9%
-$6.40
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$725.31
+8.5%
+$56.58
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$426.35
-11.5%
-$55.28
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$190.02
-0.8%
-$1.50
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$422.56
-2.1%
-$8.90
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

This ETF tracks U.S. Treasury bonds maturing in 2026, providing defined-maturity exposure with a focus on income and principal return.

What happened

According to a Jan. 15, 2026, SEC filing, Trinity Wealth Management, LLC increased its holding in iShares Trust - iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG +0.01%) by 222,998 shares. The estimated value of the shares acquired is ~$5.11 million based on the quarter's average price. The quarter-end value of the IBTG position rose by $5.1 million, a figure that incorporates both trading activity and price movement over the period.

What else to know

  • This was a buy, raising IBTG to 2.18% of the fund’s 13F AUM as of Dec. 31, 2025
  • Top holdings after the filing:
    • State Street SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF: $32.59 million (12.0% of AUM)
    • Invesco QQQ Trust: $26.63 million (9.8% of AUM)
    • VanEck MSCI International Quality ETF: $18.75 million (6.9% of AUM)
    • iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF: $18.14 million (6.7% of AUM)
    • iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF: $17.61 million (6.5% of AUM)
  • As of Jan. 15, 2026, shares were priced at $22.91, up 4.6% over the past year on a total return basis, trailing the S&P 500 by 13.74 percentage points.
  • Recent yield: 4.02%

ETF overview

MetricValue
AUM$2.35 billion
Price (as of market close 1/15/26)$22.91
Dividend yield4.02%
1-year total return4.61%

ETF snapshot

  • The fund seeks to track the performance of U.S. Treasury securities maturing in 2026, providing defined-maturity exposure for investors seeking predictable income and principal return at maturity.
  • The portfolio is composed primarily of publicly issued U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities ranging from Jan. 1, 2026 to Dec. 15, 2026, ensuring high credit quality and minimal credit risk.
  • Structured as a target-maturity ETF, the fund offers a transparent, passively managed approach with a competitive expense ratio, catering to institutional and individual investors seeking efficient fixed-income solutions.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF provides investors with a laddered portfolio of U.S. Treasury securities that mature in 2026, delivering targeted duration and predictable cash flows. The fund's strategy appeals to those seeking low credit risk, liquidity, and a defined investment horizon. Its scale and transparent structure make it a competitive option for fixed-income allocations within diversified portfolios.

iShares Trust - iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Quote

NASDAQ: IBTG

iShares Trust - iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
Today's Change
(0.01%) $0.00
Current Price
$22.93

What this transaction means for investors

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF holds a portfolio of U.S. Treasury bonds maturing between Jan. 1, 2026 and Dec. 15, 2026. Its structure provides investors with the predictable income distributions of a bond and can be used as part of a larger bond ladder structure within a portfolio.

Why would Trinity load up on a basket of bonds that matures this year? Buying shorter-duration bonds is a way to sidestep interest rate risk, especially with economic uncertainty and market volatility expected to persist this year. The investment is a defensive play likely to provide stability and diversity to Trinity’s portfolio as one piece of a larger income-generating strategy.

Plus, Treasury bonds are some of the safest investments you can hold, with AA credit ratings and the backing of the U.S. government, meaning there’s no risk of default. This iShares ETF has 48 holdings, yields just over 4%, and distributes cash monthly. It also carries a super low expense ratio of 0.07%, meaning investors get to keep more of their principle investment.

About the Author

Sarah Sidlow
Sarah Sidlow is a Motley Fool contributing analyst and copy editor giving context and clarity to buzzworthy market moves. She also writes about personal finance and insurance topics for Credit Karma. She has a B.A. in Journalism and Psychology from Miami University (OH) and a Master's in Journalism from Georgetown University.
TMFSHS

Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

iShares Trust - iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Quote

iShares Trust - iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

NASDAQ: IBTG
$22.93 (+0.00%) $+0.00

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services