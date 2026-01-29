This ETF tracks U.S. Treasury bonds maturing in 2026, providing defined-maturity exposure with a focus on income and principal return.

What happened

According to a Jan. 15, 2026, SEC filing, Trinity Wealth Management, LLC increased its holding in iShares Trust - iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG +0.01%) by 222,998 shares. The estimated value of the shares acquired is ~$5.11 million based on the quarter's average price. The quarter-end value of the IBTG position rose by $5.1 million, a figure that incorporates both trading activity and price movement over the period.

What else to know

This was a buy, raising IBTG to 2.18% of the fund’s 13F AUM as of Dec. 31, 2025

Top holdings after the filing: State Street SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF : $32.59 million (12.0% of AUM) Invesco QQQ Trust : $26.63 million (9.8% of AUM) VanEck MSCI International Quality ETF : $18.75 million (6.9% of AUM) iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF : $18.14 million (6.7% of AUM) iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF : $17.61 million (6.5% of AUM)

As of Jan. 15, 2026, shares were priced at $22.91, up 4.6% over the past year on a total return basis, trailing the S&P 500 by 13.74 percentage points.

by 13.74 percentage points. Recent yield: 4.02%

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.35 billion Price (as of market close 1/15/26) $22.91 Dividend yield 4.02% 1-year total return 4.61%

ETF snapshot

The fund seeks to track the performance of U.S. Treasury securities maturing in 2026, providing defined-maturity exposure for investors seeking predictable income and principal return at maturity.

The portfolio is composed primarily of publicly issued U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities ranging from Jan. 1, 2026 to Dec. 15, 2026, ensuring high credit quality and minimal credit risk.

Structured as a target-maturity ETF, the fund offers a transparent, passively managed approach with a competitive expense ratio, catering to institutional and individual investors seeking efficient fixed-income solutions.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF provides investors with a laddered portfolio of U.S. Treasury securities that mature in 2026, delivering targeted duration and predictable cash flows. The fund's strategy appeals to those seeking low credit risk, liquidity, and a defined investment horizon. Its scale and transparent structure make it a competitive option for fixed-income allocations within diversified portfolios.

What this transaction means for investors

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF holds a portfolio of U.S. Treasury bonds maturing between Jan. 1, 2026 and Dec. 15, 2026. Its structure provides investors with the predictable income distributions of a bond and can be used as part of a larger bond ladder structure within a portfolio.

Why would Trinity load up on a basket of bonds that matures this year? Buying shorter-duration bonds is a way to sidestep interest rate risk, especially with economic uncertainty and market volatility expected to persist this year. The investment is a defensive play likely to provide stability and diversity to Trinity’s portfolio as one piece of a larger income-generating strategy.

Plus, Treasury bonds are some of the safest investments you can hold, with AA credit ratings and the backing of the U.S. government, meaning there’s no risk of default. This iShares ETF has 48 holdings, yields just over 4%, and distributes cash monthly. It also carries a super low expense ratio of 0.07%, meaning investors get to keep more of their principle investment.