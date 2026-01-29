Enpro Industries provides engineered components and materials for critical applications in global industrial and technology sectors.

On January 27, Nebraska-based Tributary Capital Management disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold 31,471 shares of Enpro (NPO +1.36%) in the fourth quarter, an estimated $6.96 million transaction based on average quarterly pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated January 27, Tributary Capital Management sold 31,471 shares of Enpro during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold was $6.96 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. Meanwhile, the fund’s position in Enpro decreased in value by $8.64 million from the prior quarter, a figure reflecting both the share sale and stock price changes through December 31.

What else to know

The transaction was a reduction in position size, with Enpro representing 2.71% of the fund’s 13F AUM after the filing.

Top holdings after the quarter:

NASDAQ: AEIS: $29.30 million (2.9% of AUM)

NYSE: ESE: $28.36 million (2.8% of AUM)

NYSE:NPO: $27.49 million (2.71% of AUM)

NASDAQ: KALU: $26.75 million (2.6% of AUM)

NYSE: MC: $25.42 million (2.5% of AUM)

As of January 26, Enpro shares were priced at $237.13, up 34.2% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 19.14 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.11 billion Net income (TTM) $86.40 million Dividend yield 0.52% Price (as of January 26) $237.13

Company snapshot

Enpro provides engineered industrial products, including sealing technologies, advanced surface technologies, and engineered materials for applications in industries such as pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, aerospace, and heavy industry.

The company generates revenue through the design, manufacture, and servicing of specialized components and assemblies, with a focus on critical and high-performance applications across global industrial and technology markets.

Primary customers include businesses in the chemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial sectors.

Enpro operates at scale with a diversified portfolio in the industrials sector, leveraging advanced engineering and manufacturing capabilities to serve mission-critical applications.

What this transaction means for investors

Enpro stock is up some 30% year over year, comfortably ahead of the S&P 500, and the company is also executing well. Third-quarter sales rose 9.9% to $286.6 million, adjusted EBITDA climbed to $69.3 million (from $64.1 million), and adjusted EPS reached $1.99. Management also raised full-year guidance and doubled down on its Enpro 3.0 strategy through roughly $280 million in two strategic acquisitions.



Against that backdrop, trimming looks less like a loss of conviction and more like portfolio discipline. Enpro remains a top-five holding at roughly 2.7% of assets, in line with a fund that spreads risk across similarly sized industrial and technology names rather than letting winners dominate. In other words, the sale likely reflects valuation management after a strong run, not a fundamental reset.



Enpro is ultimately transitioning toward more resilient, technology-driven end markets while maintaining solid margins and cash generation. Trims by active managers don’t negate that story.