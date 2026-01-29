On January 27, Nebraska-based Tributary Capital Management disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold 31,471 shares of Enpro (NPO +1.36%) in the fourth quarter, an estimated $6.96 million transaction based on average quarterly pricing.
What happened
According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated January 27, Tributary Capital Management sold 31,471 shares of Enpro during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold was $6.96 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. Meanwhile, the fund’s position in Enpro decreased in value by $8.64 million from the prior quarter, a figure reflecting both the share sale and stock price changes through December 31.
What else to know
The transaction was a reduction in position size, with Enpro representing 2.71% of the fund’s 13F AUM after the filing.
Top holdings after the quarter:
- NASDAQ: AEIS: $29.30 million (2.9% of AUM)
- NYSE: ESE: $28.36 million (2.8% of AUM)
- NYSE:NPO: $27.49 million (2.71% of AUM)
- NASDAQ: KALU: $26.75 million (2.6% of AUM)
- NYSE: MC: $25.42 million (2.5% of AUM)
As of January 26, Enpro shares were priced at $237.13, up 34.2% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 19.14 percentage points.
Company overview
|Metric
|Value
|Revenue (TTM)
|$1.11 billion
|Net income (TTM)
|$86.40 million
|Dividend yield
|0.52%
|Price (as of January 26)
|$237.13
Company snapshot
- Enpro provides engineered industrial products, including sealing technologies, advanced surface technologies, and engineered materials for applications in industries such as pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, aerospace, and heavy industry.
- The company generates revenue through the design, manufacture, and servicing of specialized components and assemblies, with a focus on critical and high-performance applications across global industrial and technology markets.
- Primary customers include businesses in the chemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial sectors.
Enpro operates at scale with a diversified portfolio in the industrials sector, leveraging advanced engineering and manufacturing capabilities to serve mission-critical applications.
What this transaction means for investors
Enpro stock is up some 30% year over year, comfortably ahead of the S&P 500, and the company is also executing well. Third-quarter sales rose 9.9% to $286.6 million, adjusted EBITDA climbed to $69.3 million (from $64.1 million), and adjusted EPS reached $1.99. Management also raised full-year guidance and doubled down on its Enpro 3.0 strategy through roughly $280 million in two strategic acquisitions.
Against that backdrop, trimming looks less like a loss of conviction and more like portfolio discipline. Enpro remains a top-five holding at roughly 2.7% of assets, in line with a fund that spreads risk across similarly sized industrial and technology names rather than letting winners dominate. In other words, the sale likely reflects valuation management after a strong run, not a fundamental reset.
Enpro is ultimately transitioning toward more resilient, technology-driven end markets while maintaining solid margins and cash generation. Trims by active managers don’t negate that story.