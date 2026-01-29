Yum China operates over 16,000 restaurants across 2,500 cities, serving a broad consumer base with a diverse brand portfolio.

On January 29, Broad Peak Investment Advisers reported selling all 644,905 shares of Yum China Holdings (YUMC +1.11%) in the fourth quarter, an estimated $27.68 million trade based on quarter-end pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated January 29, Broad Peak Investment Advisers sold all 644,905 shares of Yum China Holdings in the fourth quarter of 2025. The quarter-end position value for this stake fell by $27.68 million, reflecting the impact of both trading and price changes.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE: U: $116.73 million (20.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ: LITE: $71.35 million (12.8% of AUM)

NYSE: ORCL: $67.63 million (12.1% of AUM)

NYSE: COHR: $61.33 million (11.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: NVDA: $60.20 million (10.8% of AUM)

As of January 28, shares of Yum China Holdings were priced at $49.96, up 11.7% over the past year but underperforming the S&P 500 by about 3.31 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of January 28) $49.96 Market Capitalization $17.69 billion Revenue (TTM) $11.57 billion Net Income (TTM) $904.00 million

Company snapshot

Yum China Holdings operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants in China under brands including KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Little Sheep, Lavazza, and others, with offerings spanning chicken, pizza, hot pot, coffee, and Chinese cuisine.

The company generates revenue primarily through company-operated and franchised restaurants, as well as a mobile e-commerce platform selling food and general merchandise.

It targets a broad consumer base throughout China, with more than 16,000 restaurants in approximately 2,500 cities.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates more than 16,000 restaurants under a diversified brand portfolio and a scalable operating model. The company combines global brand recognition with local market expertise to drive growth and adapt to evolving consumer preferences. Its scale, digital capabilities, and extensive network provide a strong competitive advantage in the Chinese foodservice industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Yum China’s latest results were solid by most operating measures. In the third quarter, operating profit climbed 8% year over year to $400 million, margins expanded, and the company extended its streak to 11 consecutive quarters of same-store transaction growth. Digital penetration remains enormous, with roughly 95% of sales coming through digital channels, and the company returned $950 million to shareholders in the first nine months of 2025 through buybacks and dividends.



Yet despite that execution, the stock has lagged. Shares were up just 11.7% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500 by more than three percentage points. Against that backdrop, reallocating capital toward higher-conviction ideas appears consistent with the fund’s broader positioning. Its top holdings skew heavily toward large-cap U.S. equities and concentrated bets where upside may be clearer, rather than overseas consumer growth stories that depend on sustained macro tailwinds.



For long-term investors, the takeaway is nuanced. Yum China remains operationally strong, cash-generative, and shareholder-friendly. But strong businesses do not always translate into strong relative returns, and this exit underscores how even well-run companies can fall out of favor when capital has better places to go.