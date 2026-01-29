This medical technology company supplies single-use devices for critical care and surgery to hospitals and healthcare providers worldwide.

New York City-based Eos Management disclosed a new position in Teleflex (TFX 0.29%) as of December 31, acquiring 30,831 shares in a transaction valued at $3.76 million based on quarter-end pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated January 27, Eos Management, L.P. reported establishing a new stake in Teleflex, adding 30,831 shares. The quarter-end value of the position also increased by $3.76 million, capturing both the purchase and any price changes during the period.

What else to know

This was a new position, now representing 1.48% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:SPY: $75.51 million (29.8% of AUM)

NYSE:BRK-B: $16.71 million (6.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $13.52 million (5.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ:MSFT: $11.33 million (4.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ:META: $10.71 million (4.2% of AUM)

As of January 27, shares of Teleflex were priced at $104.52, down 42.5% over the past year and vastly underperforming the S&P 500 by 58.53 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.19 billion Net Income (TTM) ($327.97 million) Dividend Yield 1.29% Price (as of January 27) $104.52

Company snapshot

Teleflex Incorporated develops and supplies single-use medical devices, including vascular access catheters, interventional cardiology products, anesthesia and surgical instruments, urology systems, and respiratory care products.

The company generates revenue primarily through the sale of proprietary medical devices used in critical care, surgery, interventional procedures, and urology, targeting both acute and non-acute care settings globally.

Its main customers are hospitals, healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and the home care market.

Teleflex Incorporated is a global medical technology company with a diversified portfolio of single-use devices supporting critical care and surgical procedures. The company leverages its broad product suite and established brands to address essential needs in hospitals and healthcare facilities worldwide.

What this transaction means for investors

What stands out here isn’t just the timing, but the shape of the bet. Teleflex has been a rare laggard inside a portfolio otherwise anchored by broad market exposure and mega-cap quality. Adding a single-name medical device stock that’s down more than 40% year over year signals a willingness to step into operational uncertainty rather than hide behind index momentum.



That uncertainty is real. Teleflex recently narrowed its preliminary full-year 2025 revenue growth outlook to a range of 9.0% to 10.0% to a range of 9.1% to 9.6%. The company also entered a leadership transition in early January, naming board member Stuart Randle interim CEO while it searches for a permanent replacement. That combination helps explain why the stock has trailed the S&P 500 by nearly 60 percentage points.



Still, the move suggests confidence that the reset is already priced in. Teleflex is simultaneously shrinking to focus on higher-acuity hospital markets following announced divestitures, a strategy management says should improve long-term growth and margins. For a fund whose largest holdings remain passive exposure and durable compounders, this position reads less like a macro call and more like a selective rebound setup.