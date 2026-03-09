Accessibility Menu
An Urban Outfitters Co-President Sold Over 11,000 Company Shares. Is the Stock a Buy or Sell?

This specialty retailer with a diverse brand lineup disclosed a notable insider sale as part of its ongoing routine ownership adjustments.

By Robert Izquierdo Mar 9, 2026 at 3:44PM EST

Key Points

  • Margaret Hayne sold 11,518 indirectly-held shares over two days, yielding a transaction value of ~$811,000 at an average price around $70.42 per share.
  • The sale represented 0.0128% of shares outstanding, with all shares sold through indirect holdings and no direct holdings affected by this transaction.
  • All shares were disposed of through indirect ownership structures attributed to family trusts and related entities detailed in the filing footnotes.
  • Hayne retains substantial ownership — 1,176,273 direct shares and 19,638,737 indirect shares following the transaction.

Margaret Hayne, Co-President & Chief Creative Officer at Urban Outfitters (URBN +0.66%), disclosed the sale of 11,518 shares of Common Stock through indirect ownership entities on Feb. 19 and Feb. 20, 2026, with an aggregate transaction value of approximately $811,000 as reported in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

MetricValue
Shares sold (indirect)11,518
Shares traded (indirect)11,518
Transaction value~$811,000
Post-transaction shares (direct)1,176,273
Post-transaction shares (indirect)19,638,737
Post-transaction value (direct ownership)~$80.40 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($70.42); post-transaction value based on Feb. 20, 2026 market close ($68.35).

Key questions

  • How does the transaction size compare to the median for Margaret Hayne's historical sell activity?
    This sale of 11,518 shares is below the historical median of 18,666 shares per sell transaction, as observed across 30 sale events since February 2023.
  • What is the impact of this sale on Hayne's ownership capacity?
    The transaction reduced Hayne's aggregate direct and indirect holdings to 20,815,010 shares post-transaction, which demonstrates minimal change in overall ownership structure.
  • Were direct holdings or options impacted by this activity?
    No direct holdings or derivative securities were affected; the transaction was limited to indirect shares controlled via trusts and family-related entities.
  • What context is provided by trading cadence?
    The sale illustrates routine liquidity management rather than discretionary allocation change, and is consistent with the pattern of regular small-volume dispositions as holdings have declined.

Company overview

MetricValue
Revenue (TTM)$6.17 billion
Net income (TTM)$464.92 million
Employees11,310
1-year price change24.90%

* 1-year price change calculated using Feb. 20, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

  • Urban Outfitters offers a diversified portfolio of retail brands including Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Bhldn, Terrain, and Nuuly, with products spanning apparel, accessories, home goods, beauty, and wedding merchandise.
  • It generates revenue through a multi-channel model encompassing physical retail stores, digital platforms, wholesale distribution, and a subscription rental service.
  • The company targets young adults and women aged 18–45, serving customers in the United States, Canada, and Europe through both direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels.

Urban Outfitters is a leading specialty retailer with a broad brand portfolio and a strong omni-channel presence across North America and Europe. The company leverages a mix of retail, digital, wholesale, and subscription rental operations to reach diverse consumer segments.

Its differentiated product offerings and focus on experiential retailing support its competitive position in the apparel and lifestyle sector.

What this transaction means for investors

The sale of 11,518 Urban Outfitters shares by Co-President & Chief Creative Officer Margaret Hayne is not a warning sign. She executed the February transactions as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, adopted in July of 2025.

A Rule 10b5-1 trading plan is often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information. In addition, she still retains over 20 million shares held directly and indirectly, indicating she is not in a rush to dispose of her company stock.

The sale came at a time when Urban Outfitters shares had fallen from a 52-week high of $84.35 reached in January. Even so, the company delivered solid results for its 2026 fiscal year ended Jan. 31. Sales reached a record $6.2 billion, representing an 11% year-over-year increase.

With the stock price dropping from its high, Urban Outfitters shares are sporting a forward price-to-earnings of 11, which is lower than it’s been since last April. This suggests now is a good time to consider buying shares, but is not the ideal moment to sell.

About the Author

Robert Izquierdo
Robert "Izzy" Izquierdo is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering information technology, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, and communication services sectors. Prior to The Motley Fool, Izzy was head of product management at Target Media Partners, developing and launching multimillion-dollar software used by businesses such as Charter Communications. Prior to that, he worked at Yahoo! and startups on software products in connected TV, AI, consumer apps, and digital advertising. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature from UCLA and is certified in software product management.
TMFWryWrite

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

