Axsome Therapeutics CEO Completes Planned $6 Million Options Sale Ahead of Pivotal FDA Decision

Herriot Tabuteau, CEO of Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM +1.31%), exercised and immediately sold 32,410 common shares in an open-market transaction on February 2, 2026, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 32,410 Transaction value $6.0 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 7,229 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 7,344,500 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1,343,726.52

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($185.60); post-transaction value based on Feb. 2, 2026 market close ($185.60).

How material was this sale relative to Tabuteau's direct and total ownership?

This disposition reduced direct holdings by 81.76%, leaving only 7,229 shares held directly.

The sale was solely the result of exercising 32,410 options that were set to expire, with all shares immediately sold on the open market; no new direct or indirect share grants or purchases occurred.

Since October 2025, Tabuteau has systematically reduced his direct stake from over 39,000 to just 7,229 shares, with the shrinking trade size reflecting a depleting direct ownership base rather than a strategic moderation in disposition pace.

No; indirect holdings, including more than 7.3 million shares held via controlled entities, were unchanged by this transaction.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $8.37 billion Revenue (TTM) $638.5 million Net income (TTM) -$183.2 million 1-year price change 33.92%

* 1-year price change calculated as of March 9, 2026.

Develops and commercializes therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, with a pipeline including AXS-05 for major depressive disorder and Alzheimer's disease agitation, AXS-07 for migraine, AXS-12 for narcolepsy, and AXS-14 for fibromyalgia.

Targets healthcare providers, specialists, and institutions treating patients with CNS disorders in the United States.

Axsome Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company's strategy centers on advancing a diversified pipeline of late-stage clinical assets addressing high unmet medical needs. Axsome leverages proprietary drug candidates and research collaborations to strengthen its market position in the CNS therapeutics space.

What this transaction means for investors

In this $6 million February transaction, Axsome Therapeutics' CEO Herriot Tabuteau exercised options on the verge of their 10-year expiration — a use-it-or-lose-it situation — and the sale was executed under a pre-approved 10b5-1 plan that has since been completed. For investors parsing insider activity, this is about as procedural as it gets.

The more compelling story is the company itself. Axsome reported strong full-year 2025 net product revenue growth of 66% year over year, driven by its marketed CNS portfolio, and is approaching what could be a pivotal regulatory moment: The FDA has granted Priority Review to AXS-05 for Alzheimer's disease agitation, with an FDA decision expected by April 30, 2026.

AXSM may appeal to growth-oriented investors comfortable with biotech risk who are looking for a company that has already cleared the hardest hurdle of building real commercial revenue, while still carrying meaningful pipeline upside. Key things to watch: the April FDA decision on AXS-05 for Alzheimer's agitation, continued Auvelity prescription momentum, and whether accelerating revenue can close the gap to profitability.