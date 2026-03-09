Accessibility Menu
Axsome Therapeutics CEO Completes Planned $6 Million Options Sale Ahead of Pivotal FDA Decision

This CNS drug developer with a diverse pipeline just saw a key insider trim their stake, according to recent filings.

By Sara Appino Mar 9, 2026 at 3:43PM EST

Key Points

  • 32,410 shares were exercised and sold for a total transaction value of ~$6.0 million on February 2, 2026.
  • After this transaction, Tabuteau directly held 7,229 shares and indirectly held 7,344,500 shares.
  • After recent large dispositions, this event reflects shrinking direct capacity, leaving Tabuteau with just 7,229 directly held shares versus over 7.3 million indirect shares.

Herriot Tabuteau, CEO of Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM +1.31%), exercised and immediately sold 32,410 common shares in an open-market transaction on February 2, 2026, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

MetricValue
Shares sold (direct)32,410
Transaction value$6.0 million
Post-transaction shares (direct)7,229
Post-transaction shares (indirect)7,344,500
Post-transaction value (direct ownership)~$1,343,726.52

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($185.60); post-transaction value based on Feb. 2, 2026 market close ($185.60).

Key questions

  • How material was this sale relative to Tabuteau's direct and total ownership?
    This disposition reduced direct holdings by 81.76%, leaving only 7,229 shares held directly.
  • What is the significance of the derivative context in this transaction?
    The sale was solely the result of exercising 32,410 options that were set to expire, with all shares immediately sold on the open market; no new direct or indirect share grants or purchases occurred.
  • How does this event fit within Tabuteau's recent trading activity and remaining capacity?
    Since October 2025, Tabuteau has systematically reduced his direct stake from over 39,000 to just 7,229 shares, with the shrinking trade size reflecting a depleting direct ownership base rather than a strategic moderation in disposition pace.
  • Were indirect holdings or family trust entities affected by this filing?
    No; indirect holdings, including more than 7.3 million shares held via controlled entities, were unchanged by this transaction.

Company overview

MetricValue
Market capitalization$8.37 billion
Revenue (TTM)$638.5 million
Net income (TTM)-$183.2 million
1-year price change33.92%

* 1-year price change calculated as of March 9, 2026.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Quote

NASDAQ: AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics
Today's Change
(1.31%) $2.12
Current Price
$164.45

Company snapshot

  • Develops and commercializes therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, with a pipeline including AXS-05 for major depressive disorder and Alzheimer's disease agitation, AXS-07 for migraine, AXS-12 for narcolepsy, and AXS-14 for fibromyalgia.
  • Targets healthcare providers, specialists, and institutions treating patients with CNS disorders in the United States.

Axsome Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company's strategy centers on advancing a diversified pipeline of late-stage clinical assets addressing high unmet medical needs. Axsome leverages proprietary drug candidates and research collaborations to strengthen its market position in the CNS therapeutics space.

What this transaction means for investors

In this $6 million February transaction, Axsome Therapeutics' CEO Herriot Tabuteau exercised options on the verge of their 10-year expiration — a use-it-or-lose-it situation — and the sale was executed under a pre-approved 10b5-1 plan that has since been completed. For investors parsing insider activity, this is about as procedural as it gets.

The more compelling story is the company itself. Axsome reported strong full-year 2025 net product revenue growth of 66% year over year, driven by its marketed CNS portfolio, and is approaching what could be a pivotal regulatory moment: The FDA has granted Priority Review to AXS-05 for Alzheimer's disease agitation, with an FDA decision expected by April 30, 2026.

AXSM may appeal to growth-oriented investors comfortable with biotech risk who are looking for a company that has already cleared the hardest hurdle of building real commercial revenue, while still carrying meaningful pipeline upside. Key things to watch: the April FDA decision on AXS-05 for Alzheimer's agitation, continued Auvelity prescription momentum, and whether accelerating revenue can close the gap to profitability.

About the Author

Sara Appino
Sara Appino is a contributing writer at The Motley Fool. Previously she held roles at McGraw-Hill Education, Sourcebooks, and The Field Museum of Natural History. A graduate of the University of Chicago and Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, Sara also managed a surf and yoga retreat in Costa Rica for nearly a decade and helped launch a nonprofit English language program in her community there.
TMFSaraA

Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axsome Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

