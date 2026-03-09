Director Sells 10,000 Shares of this Semiconductor Stock Down 25%. Should Investors Panic?

Power Integrations (POWI +2.50%) Director Balu Balakrishnan executed the indirect sale of 10,080 shares for a transaction value of approximately $451,100 on Feb. 3, 2026, as disclosed in this SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 10,080 Transaction value ~$451,100 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 575,331

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to the insider's historical trading pattern?

The 10,080 shares sold are in line with the insider's recent median sell size of 9,544 shares, underscoring that trade size is consistent with established behavior rather than an outlier.

What portion of the insider's holdings was affected by this sale?

The sale accounted for 1.72% of total pre-transaction holdings, with all shares disposed from the indirect trust account; direct holdings were unchanged at zero.

What is the significance of the indirect nature of this transaction?

All shares were sold by a trust, which is consistent with the insider's established ownership structure and reporting; no direct or derivative positions were involved.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $443.5 million Net income (TTM) $22.09 million Dividend yield 1.87% 1-year price change -25.06%

Company snapshot

Offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, high-voltage diodes, gate-driver products, and motor-driver ICs for power conversion and control applications.

Generates revenue from the design, manufacture, and sale of proprietary semiconductor products used in AC-DC power conversion and high-voltage switching across industrial, consumer, and automotive sectors.

Serves original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers globally, targeting communications, computing, consumer electronics, and industrial markets.

Power Integrations operates at scale in the global semiconductor industry, focusing on high-efficiency power conversion solutions for a diverse set of end markets. The company leverages proprietary technology and a broad product portfolio to address demand for reliable, energy-efficient power management in both consumer and industrial applications. Its competitive position is supported by a history of innovation and a customer base spanning multiple sectors.

Expand NASDAQ : POWI Power Integrations Today's Change ( 2.50 %) $ 1.15 Current Price $ 47.21 Key Data Points Market Cap $2.6B Day's Range $ 44.72 - $ 47.56 52wk Range $ 30.86 - $ 62.23 Volume 36K Avg Vol 1.1M Gross Margin 54.49 % Dividend Yield 1.83 %

What this transaction means for investors

According to the SEC filing, this transaction was an automatic sale of stock to cover the tax liability associated with the vesting of a restricted stock award. It’s a good reminder that while it can be helpful to monitor the buying and selling activity of company insiders, sales don’t always indicate reduced conviction in the underlying company or investment thesis on the part of the insider.

Power Integrations stock has been volatile lately. Shares are down about 25% year over year as of March 9, but are up 33% year to date, while the broad benchmark S&P 500 is down 1.3% on the year so far. It reported its fourth-quarter financial results in early February, and the performance was mixed. Net revenue for the quarter was $103.2 million, down 13% from the prior quarter and down 2% year over year. But net income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) for the quarter was $13.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.02 per diluted share in the prior quarter and net income of $0.16 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024. The company also announced it had reduced its global workforce by 7% as part of an ongoing restructuring plan. The company will see a $3.5 million to $4 million charge associated with severance benefits and other expenses.

The Silicon Valley company focuses on energy-efficient, compact, and high-voltage power-conversion technology, and reaches industries including consumer electronics, industrials, and automotive. As the artificial intelligence (AI) build-out continues and investors eye the potential for rising components costs, shares of this $2 billion mid-cap company could continue to be volatile.



