EVP Dumps One-Third of His CATY Shares for $50,200

Thomas M. Lo, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY 1.57%), executed an open-market sale of 1,000 shares for ~$50,200 on Jan. 29, 2026, reducing his direct holdings by one-third according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 1,000 Transaction value $50,231.50 Post-transaction shares (direct) 2,000 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $101,380.00

Key questions

How significant is this trade relative to Lo's historical selling activity?

The sale matches the largest individual transaction size Lo has made, consistent with the upper range of his prior open-market dispositions over the last two years.

This transaction reduced Lo's direct ownership by 33.33%, from 3,000 to 2,000 shares, marking a continued reduction following prior sales in October 2025 and May 2025.

No; all shares were sold from direct ownership with no participation from family trusts, LLCs, or option exercises.

Yes; with direct holdings now at 2,000 shares, any further sales will be limited by reduced capacity, which may naturally moderate the dollar value of subsequent trades absent additional share awards.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $745.26 million Net income (TTM) $315.12 million Dividend yield 2.89% Price (as of market close Jan. 29, 2026) $50.69

Company snapshot

Offers a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking products, including commercial and residential mortgage loans, commercial lending, SBA loans, deposit accounts, and trade finance services.

Generates revenue primarily through net interest income from lending activities and fee-based income from banking services, supported by a diversified loan and deposit portfolio.

Serves individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses, with a strong presence in Asian-American communities across major U.S. metropolitan areas.

Cathay General Bancorp is a regional bank holding company with a significant footprint in key U.S. markets, focusing on commercial and consumer banking for underserved demographic segments.

Expand NASDAQ : CATY Cathay General Bancorp Today's Change ( -1.57 %) $ -0.76 Current Price $ 47.72 Key Data Points Market Cap $3.2B Day's Range $ 45.75 - $ 48.12 52wk Range $ 36.05 - $ 54.99 Volume 844K Avg Vol 423K Dividend Yield 2.89 %

What this transaction means for investors

Cathay General Bancorp has grown a respectable 10.6% on a total return basis over the last year as of Jan. 29, 2026, compared to 16.88% for the S&P 500 and 11.3% for the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, which holds shares of Cathay. Year to date, as of March 9, the stock is beating both benchmarks, with a rise of 4.37%.

The regional bank stock has been the subject of speculation recently. Citigroup recently revealed it sold 32.4% of its Cathay holdings in the third quarter, dumping 35,177 shares and leaving it with 73,280 shares worth about $3.52 million. Yet others are buying, including Norges Bank, CSM Advisors, Edgestream Partners L.P., HRT Financial, and Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, all of which either initiated or added to positions in the second quarter, according to MarketBeat. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company's stock, which could signal stability for individual investors.

Regional banks can offer some significant upside for investors as they expand or get acquired by larger financial institutions. But they’re also riskier than their larger financial counterparts due to their smaller size and assets under management. With investors concerned about rising credit risk amid hotter-than-expected inflation data, as well as regional banks’ exposure to commercial real estate, these stocks will likely remain volatile.