RiverNorth Capital Builds $29 Million Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

RiverNorth Capital Management established a new position in the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter. The closed-end fund invests in dividend-paying infrastructure companies such as utilities and pipelines, giving investors exposure to essential assets that generate steady income.

By Eric Trie Mar 9, 2026 at 3:33PM EST

Key Points

  • RiverNorth Capital Management added 1,197,230 shares in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
  • Quarter-end UTF position value increased by $28.87 million, reflecting both new shares and price effects
  • This represented a 1.36% change in reportable AUM
  • Fund held 1,197,230 shares of UTF, valued at $28.87 million as of year-end
  • New UTF stake places it outside the fund's top five holdings

What happened

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC established a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF 0.88%), by acquiring 1,197,230 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The quarter-end value of the UTF stake likewise stood at $28.87 million.

What else to know

This was a new position, representing 1.36% of the fund’s $2.12 billion reportable assets under management at year-end.

Top five holdings after the filing:

  • NYSE:VKQ: $55.67 million (2.6% of AUM)
  • NYSE:PDI: $49.97 million (2.4% of AUM)
  • NYSE:MHD: $48.98 million (2.3% of AUM)
  • NYSE:MYD: $48.31 million (2.3% of AUM)
  • NYSE:BLE: $41.19 million (2.0% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of UTF were priced at $26.68, up 17.1% over the past year, with a one-year alpha of 5.2 percentage points versus the S&P 500.

The position’s dividend yield stood at 7.0% as of February 18, 2026, and shares were 2.1% below their 52-week high.

Company Overview

MetricValue
Market Capitalization$2.53 billion
Revenue (TTM)$138.64 million
Net Income (TTM)$274.27 million
Dividend Yield7.1 %

Company Snapshot

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc. is a closed-end fund specializing in listed infrastructure equities, managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management. The fund leverages fundamental analysis to select value-oriented infrastructure stocks, aiming to deliver both income and capital growth.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc invests primarily in public equities of infrastructure companies, focusing on value stocks across all market capitalizations. Its strategy is benchmarked against a composite index of global infrastructure and preferred securities, providing diversified exposure and a competitive yield for investors.The fund targets institutional and individual investors seeking exposure to global infrastructure assets and consistent income streams.

What this transaction means for investors

Infrastructure investing usually focuses on companies that run important assets like electric utilities, pipelines, and transportation networks. These businesses tend to have steady cash flows because people need electricity, energy transport, and other key services no matter how the economy is doing. The Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc. aims to take advantage of these qualities by investing mainly in publicly traded infrastructure companies that offer reliable income.

The fund’s portfolio focuses on infrastructure sectors such as regulated utilities, energy pipelines, and transportation assets. Many of these companies pay out a large portion of their earnings as dividends, which helps the fund maintain high yields. The managers at Cohen & Steers choose companies with strong assets and steady cash flows, which enables investors to receive both income and exposure to global infrastructure businesses that support people’s everyday lives.

The closed-end fund structure gives investors something extra to consider beyond just the portfolio. Unlike mutual funds, closed-end funds are traded on stock exchanges, so their prices can be higher or lower than the value of the assets they own. This means investors look at both the companies in the fund and whether the share price and yield are a good deal compared to the fund’s net asset value.

About the Author

Eric Trie
Eric Trie is a Motley Fool contributing stock analyst covering technology and semiconductors, healthcare, financial services, and consumer sectors. Previously, he worked in investment analysis and financial writing. He holds a B.A. in Philosophy from Rutgers University. Eric lives in New York City and is an avid sports fan.
CMFIdeaMachine

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

