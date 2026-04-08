Adaptive Biotech Insider Sells $554K as Revenue Jumps 55%, but Here's What Investors Should Focus On

Julie Rubinstein, the President and COO of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT 9.70%), reported the sale of 38,120 shares of Common Stock for approximately $554,000 in a set of transactions executed on April 1, 2026 and April 2, 2026, as detailed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 38,120 Transaction value ~$554,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 447,202 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$6.62 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($14.53).

Key questions

How does this sale relate to Rubinstein's overall ownership and capacity for future sales?

The 38,120 shares sold represent 7.85% of her direct Common Stock holdings as of the transaction date, with 447,202 shares remaining directly owned and additional options outstanding for future conversion.

The 38,120 shares sold represent 7.85% of her direct Common Stock holdings as of the transaction date, with 447,202 shares remaining directly owned and additional options outstanding for future conversion. What is the derivative context for this transaction?

The sale involved the exercise of stock options, immediately followed by open-market sales, indicating the disposition was facilitated by conversion, not a direct reduction of pre-existing Common Stock.

The sale involved the exercise of stock options, immediately followed by open-market sales, indicating the disposition was facilitated by conversion, not a direct reduction of pre-existing Common Stock. Does Rubinstein retain material exposure to Adaptive Biotechnologies post-sale?

Yes, she maintains a direct holding of 447,202 shares of Common Stock, providing ongoing equity participation and alignment with shareholders.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $276.98 million Net income (TTM) -$59.50 million 1-year price change 80%

* 1-year performance calculated using April 2nd, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Key products include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, and T-Detect COVID, with revenue generated from immunosequencing research, clinical diagnostics, and disease monitoring services.

The company operates a platform-driven model, leveraging proprietary immune medicine technology to provide diagnostic and monitoring solutions for oncology, infectious diseases, and autoimmune conditions.

Primary customer segments include life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery applications.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotechnology company specializing in immune-driven diagnostics and monitoring solutions. Its strategy centers on leveraging a proprietary immune medicine platform to enable earlier and more precise disease detection, supported by collaborations with industry leaders such as Genentech and Microsoft.

With a growing portfolio of clinical and research products, Adaptive Biotechnologies delivers data-driven solutions to the healthcare and life sciences sectors, aiming to advance personalized medicine and improve patient outcomes.

What this transaction means for investors

What this sale ultimately seems like is a structured, compensation-driven liquidity event rather than a discretionary signal, especially given that the filing notes it was executed under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan.



With shares up 80% over the past year, the underlying business has been moving in the right direction. Adaptive Biotechnologies delivered $277 million in 2025 revenue, up 55% year over year, driven largely by its MRD segment, which now accounts for more than three-quarters of total sales. That segment grew 46% for the year and reached positive adjusted EBITDA, a key milestone as the company works toward broader profitability. Losses are narrowing as well, with net loss improving to $59.5 million from $159.6 million the prior year, and management is guiding for continued MRD growth in 2026.



Ultimately, insider selling tied to option exercises and trading plans is less informative than execution, and the real story here is whether Adaptive can convert its strong revenue growth into sustained profitability.