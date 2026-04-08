C3.ai Shares Down 55% in a Year as CEO Sells $429K in Stock After $133 Million Quarterly Loss

Stephen Bradley Ehikian, the chief executive officer of C3.ai (AI 2.28%), reported the disposition of 52,194 shares of Common Stock via open-market sale and 47,316 shares via direct gifting, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 52,194 Shares gifted (direct) 47,316 Transaction value ~$429,000 Post-transaction Class A shares (direct) 674,169 Post-transaction Class A shares (indirect) 229,804

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($8.22); post-transaction value based on March 31, 2026 market close ($8.42).

Key questions

How does the size of this transaction compare to Ehikian's historical trading activity?

The sell transaction represented 5.46% of Ehikian's total holdings, but the sell-only sample is too limited for meaningful median comparison; administrative transactions in the past have varied from 0 to 234,918 shares.

The sell transaction represented 5.46% of Ehikian's total holdings, but the sell-only sample is too limited for meaningful median comparison; administrative transactions in the past have varied from 0 to 234,918 shares. What is the impact on direct and indirect ownership post-transaction?

Ehikian's direct holdings decreased to 674,169 shares, while indirect holdings via the Stephen Bradley Ehikian Revocable Trust now total 229,804 shares, maintaining substantial exposure to company equity.

Ehikian's direct holdings decreased to 674,169 shares, while indirect holdings via the Stephen Bradley Ehikian Revocable Trust now total 229,804 shares, maintaining substantial exposure to company equity. Does this transaction reflect a shift in selling pace or capacity constraints?

As-reported Class A common stock holdings have been reduced by 43.4% since September 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 3/31/26) $8.22 Market capitalization $1.23 billion Revenue (TTM) $307.39 million 1-year price change -54.50%

* 1-year performance calculated using March 31, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

C3.ai offers enterprise AI software platforms and applications, including C3 AI Application Platform, C3 AI Ex Machina, C3 AI CRM, and specialized solutions for inventory optimization, supply network risk, customer churn management, predictive maintenance, fraud detection, and energy management.

The firm provides AI software and services to organizations across diverse industries, enabling deployment, scaling, and management of AI-driven applications.

It targets large enterprises in sectors such as oil and gas, chemicals, utilities, manufacturing, financial services, defense, aerospace, healthcare, and telecommunications, often via strategic partnerships with technology and industry leaders.

C3.ai is a technology company specializing in enterprise artificial intelligence software solutions, serving clients globally across a range of industries. The company leverages strategic alliances with major industry and cloud partners to accelerate the adoption and integration of its AI platforms. C3.ai’s focus on scalable, industry-specific applications positions it as a key enabler for digital transformation initiatives among large organizations.

What this transaction means for investors

C3.ai’s been having a rough year on the market, but it’s important to look past that performance when attempting to assess what this sale might suggest, especially since the filing is pretty clear about this sale being largely administrative instead of discretional. Despite shares being down about 55% over the past year, the key detail is that the sale was driven by automatic sell-to-cover mechanics tied to RSU vesting.



The bigger story is whether the business is stabilizing after a tough stretch. C3.ai reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $53.3 million, with subscription revenue making up 90% of the total, reinforcing its shift toward a more recurring model. Still, profitability remains a challenge, with a GAAP net loss of $133.4 million for the quarter and a negative operating margin as restructuring efforts continue. Management is targeting improved efficiency, including roughly $135 million in expected cost savings, while positioning for a return to growth through enterprise AI deployments and government contracts.



For long-term investors, this comes down to execution, and the insider activity does not meaningfully change the thesis. The real question is whether revenue growth can reaccelerate and losses narrow. With $621.9 million in cash, the company has time, but it still needs to prove that demand for enterprise AI translates into durable, profitable growth.