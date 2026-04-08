Inter Parfums CEO Sells $1.8 Million in Stock With Shares Down 10% Year Over Year

Jean Madar, the CEO of Inter Parfums (IPAR +1.25%), reported the indirect sale of 20,000 shares of common stock on April 2, 2026 for a transaction value of about $1.82 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 20,000 Transaction value $1.8 million Post-transaction common shares (direct) 10,500 Post-transaction common shares (indirect) 7,066,341 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $951K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($91.02); post-transaction value based on April 2, 2026 market close ($90.61).

Key questions

What proportion of Jean Madar’s total position was impacted by this transaction?

This indirect sale accounted for 0.28% of Madar’s pre-transaction holdings via the personal holding company, leaving aggregate beneficial ownership above 7 million shares.

This indirect sale accounted for 0.28% of Madar’s pre-transaction holdings via the personal holding company, leaving aggregate beneficial ownership above 7 million shares. How was the transaction structured in terms of direct versus indirect ownership?

All shares sold were held indirectly, with no change to Madar’s directly held shares, which remain at 10,500 post-sale as reported in the Form 4.

All shares sold were held indirectly, with no change to Madar’s directly held shares, which remain at 10,500 post-sale as reported in the Form 4. Does this transaction indicate a change in selling pattern or cadence?

The 20,000-share sale is in line with prior reported sell transactions and reflects a pattern of periodic, moderate-sized dispositions as available shares have declined.

The 20,000-share sale is in line with prior reported sell transactions and reflects a pattern of periodic, moderate-sized dispositions as available shares have declined. How does the sale align with market conditions and valuation?

Shares were sold at around $91.02 per share, with the company’s stock about 10% over the past year, suggesting the transaction was executed in a lower valuation environment relative to the prior 12 months.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.49 billion Net income (TTM) $168.39 million Dividend yield 3.5%

Company snapshot

Inter Parfums manufactures, markets, and distributes branded fragrances and related personal care products under licenses with global fashion and lifestyle brands such as Coach, Jimmy Choo, Montblanc, and Kate Spade.

The company generates revenue primarily through wholesale distribution to department stores, specialty retailers, duty-free shops, and e-commerce channels, leveraging both European-based and U.S.-based operations.

Main customers include international and domestic wholesalers, beauty retailers, and department stores targeting consumers seeking premium and designer fragrance products.

Inter Parfums is a leading player in the global fragrance market, operating with a portfolio of prestigious licensed brands and a diversified distribution network. The company’s dual-segment structure enables it to serve both U.S. and international markets efficiently, supporting resilient revenue streams. Its focus on brand partnerships and innovation in fragrance development underpins its competitive position within the household and personal products industry.

What this transaction means for investors

What this sale ultimately seems like is routine portfolio trimming rather than a directional signal, especially given how small it is relative to total ownership. And with shares down about 10% over the past year, the timing doesn’t outwardly suggest aggressive profit-taking or a loss of confidence.



The underlying business, meanwhile, remains steady but not without pressure points. Inter Parfums delivered record 2025 net sales of $1.49 billion, up 2% year over year, with diluted EPS of $5.24, also up 2%. Growth was driven by continued strength across key brands like Coach and Jimmy Choo, as well as newer contributors like Lacoste and Roberto Cavalli. Still, margins compressed modestly, with operating income slipping to $270 million from $275 million and operating margin declining 80 basis points to 18.2%. Management flagged tariffs and higher promotional spending as ongoing headwinds, even as global demand for prestige fragrances remains resilient.



For long-term investors, the signal here is less about insider behavior and more about execution in a maturing growth phase. The company is still generating consistent earnings and cash flow, but margin pressure and uneven regional demand will matter more from here.