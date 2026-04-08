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Investment Manager Bets Big on HTO With $10 Million Buy, According to Recent SEC Filing

This regulated utility delivers water and wastewater services to over 1.5 million people across four U.S. states.

By Jake Lerch Apr 8, 2026 at 9:40AM EST

Key Points

  • Added 191,163 shares of H2O America; estimated trade size $10.41 million (based on average closing prices from January to March 2026)
  • Quarter-end position value rose by $11.67 million, reflecting the combined impact of share increase and market price changes
  • Transaction represented a 5.18% increase relative to Ausbil’s 13F reportable assets under management
  • Post-trade stake: 244,282 shares, valued at $14.28 million as of March 31, 2026
  • H2O America now comprises 7.1% of the fund’s AUM, making it Ausbil's largest single holding.

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd disclosed a purchase of H2O America (HTO +2.85%) in an April 7, 2026, SEC filing, adding 191,163 shares in a transaction valued at $10.41 million based on the quarterly average price.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 7, 2026, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its position in H2O America by 191,163 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of the trade was $10.41 million, based on the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position rose by $11.67 million, reflecting both the additional shares and changes in H2O America’s share price during the period.

What else to know

This was a buy transaction, bringing the H2O America holding to 7.1% of Ausbil’s 13F reportable assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Top five holdings after the filing:

  • NASDAQ: HTO: $14.28 million (7.1% of AUM)
  • NYSE: NEE: $13.10 million (6.5% of AUM)
  • NASDAQ: CSX: $10.82 million (5.4% of AUM)
  • NYSE: WMB: $10.05 million (5.0% of AUM)
  • NYSE: LNG: $9.16 million (4.6% of AUM)

As of April 7, 2026, H2O America shares were priced at $58.77, up 18.5% over the past year.

H2O America was 1.5% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter.

Company Overview

MetricValue
Revenue (TTM)$800.59 million
Net Income (TTM)$102.58 million
Dividend Yield2.99%
Price (as of market close April 7, 2026)$58.77

Company Snapshot

  • Provides water utility services, including water production, purification, distribution, wastewater management, and related contracted and non-tariffed services across California, Connecticut, Maine, and Texas.
  • Generates revenue primarily from regulated water and wastewater operations, supplemented by ancillary offerings such as maintenance agreements, antenna site leases, and property management.
  • Serves approximately 403,000 water service connections and 4,000 wastewater connections, reaching over 1.5 million people in both urban and suburban markets.

H2O America is a leading regulated water utility company with a diversified geographic footprint and a strong presence in key U.S. markets. The company leverages its scale and operational expertise to deliver essential water and wastewater services, supported by a stable, regulated revenue base and supplemental non-tariffed offerings. Strategic asset ownership and a focus on infrastructure reliability underpin its competitive position within the utilities sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Ausbil Investment Management, an Australian-based investment manager, recently purchased over $10 million worth of H2O America, a utility stock, during the first quarter (the three months ending on March 31, 2026). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First, H2O America stock (HTO) has enjoyed an impressive run. Shares have advanced 20% year to date, as defensive stocks have become more appealing amid the broader market’s slump. HTO boasts a solid dividend yield of nearly 3.0%. What’s more, the company has a strong track record of raising that dividend — having done so in each of the past 58 years.

As for valuation, the stock remains reasonably priced, despite its recent rally. HTO has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20x. That’s below its five-year average of 25x.

In summary, HTO stock is a name that value-oriented investors may want to remember.

Read Next

About the Author

Jake Lerch
Jake Lerch is a contributing Motley Fool technology analyst covering artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, e-commerce, and semiconductors. Prior to The Motley Fool, Jake worked for 12 years at Credit Suisse, an international investment bank. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business with a concentration in economics from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cheniere Energy and NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

H2O America Stock Quote
H2O America
NASDAQ: HTO
$59.86
(+2.85%)+$1.66

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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