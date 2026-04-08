Investor Sells Entire Tri Pointe Homes Stake Amid 55% Stock Surge and Pending Deal

O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. fully exited its position in Tri Pointe Homes (TPH +0.13%), according to an SEC filing dated April 7, 2026, selling 430,731 shares for an estimated $17.52 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 7, 2026, O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. sold its entire holding of 430,731 shares in Tri Pointe Homes. The estimated transaction value was $17.52 million based on the average closing price for the quarter. This brings the fund’s post-trade position in Tri Pointe Homes to zero shares, eliminating its exposure to the stock.

What else to know

This was a complete exit.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: NVDA: $63.57 million (15.7% of AUM) NYSE: HCC: $27.26 million (6.7% of AUM) NYSE: GLW: $24.36 million (6.0% of AUM) NYSE: AER: $20.14 million (5.0% of AUM) NYSE: SPHR: $19.81 million (4.9% of AUM)

As of April 6, 2026, Tri Pointe Homes shares were priced at $46.79, up 54.9% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 30.09 percentage points

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.47 billion Net Income (TTM) $241.08 million Price (as of market close 2026-04-06) $46.79 One-Year Price Change 54.88%

Company Snapshot

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. designs, constructs, and sells single-family attached and detached homes across the United States, operating under six regional brands.

The company generates revenue primarily through home sales and also offers mortgage financing, title and escrow, and property and casualty insurance services.

Its primary customers are individual homebuyers in various U.S. markets.

What this transaction means for investors

With Tri Pointe shares up nearly 55% over the past year and a pending acquisition in play, this move looks more like locking in gains amid a defined catalyst window than a view on deteriorating fundamentals.



That context matters because Tri Pointe’s underlying business has been mixed even as the stock rallied. Full-year revenue declined to $3.4 billion from $4.4 billion, while net income fell to $241 million from $458 million. Orders and deliveries were also down double digits, and backlog value dropped 42% year over year, pointing to softer forward demand. Meanwhile, margins compressed as well, with homebuilding gross margin falling to 21.0% from 23.3%. This all comes as the announced acquisition by Sumitomo Forestry introduces a ceiling on near-term upside, effectively shifting the stock from a growth story to a merger-arbitrage trade.



Ultimately, the exit likely reflects positioning around a catalyst and not necessarily a judgment on long-term viability. The bigger question is whether housing demand and margins stabilize post-cycle, especially if the deal closes and resets valuation expectations.